July 25 (Reuters) - Healthpeak Properties on Thursday marginally raised its annual funds from operations (FFO) forecast on the back of resilient demand for the real estate investment trust's (REIT) medical office and life science properties.

The U.S. healthcare-centric company now sees its 2024 adjusted FFO, a key performance measure for REITs, in the range of $1.77 to $1.81 per share, compared with its previous forecast of $1.76 to $1.80.

Analysts on average were expecting adjusted FFO of $1.77 per share, according to LSEG data.

The REIT owns medical office and life science properties, as well as senior housing, hospital sites and recovery care assets.

Demand for the outpatient & life science sites owned by the company has been buoyed by a jump in patient visits and has created a favourable leasing environment.

The company also had better occupancy rates at its senior housing and retirement facilities that cater to older adults, benefiting from an ageing population.

The Denver, Colorado-based firm posted adjusted FFO of 45 cents per share in the second quarter, compared with analysts' estimate of 44 cents per share.

Total revenue of $695.5 million for the quarter ended June 30 beat estimates of $668.71 million. (Reporting by Sruthi Narasimha Chari in Bengaluru; Editing by Mohammed Safi Shamsi)