    HSTM   US42222N1037

HEALTHSTREAM, INC.

(HSTM)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-09-22 pm EDT
21.40 USD   -2.64%
05:30pHEALTHSTREAM : 2022 Investor Day Presentation
PU
09/07HealthStream to Host Virtual Investor Day on September 22, 2022
BU
08/25PsychHub, LLC announced that it has received $16 million in funding from HC9 Ventures, Frist Cressey Ventures, LLC, HealthStream, Inc., Emerson Collective, LLC and other investor
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

HealthStream : 2022 Investor Day Presentation

09/22/2022 | 05:30pm EDT
Mollie Condra

Vice President, Investor Relations

& Communications

Safe Harbor Statement

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

The HealthStream Investor Day 2022 program and presentations may contain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties regarding HealthStream. This information has been included in reliance on the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Investors are cautioned that such results or events predicted in these statements may differ materially from actual future events or results. These forward-looking statements are based on a variety of assumptions that may not be realized, and which are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, including risks referenced in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, filed on February 28, 2022, and in the Company's other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

The HealthStream Investor Day 2022 program and presentations may include certain non-GAAP financial measures, such as adjusted EBITDA. HealthStream believes that the use of these non- GAAP financial measures provides additional clarity in understanding its financial results. For more information about the non-GAAP financial measures presented herein, please see the presentation of the most directly comparable financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP and accompanying reconciliations in these presentation materials, which are available on the HealthStream Investor Relations website.

Robert A. Frist, Jr.

Chairman & CEO

1st

HealthStream

is Built by Great Employees

that Love Our Vision!

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

HealthStream Inc. published this content on 22 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 September 2022 21:29:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 270 M - -
Net income 2022 9,25 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 69,9x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 672 M 672 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,49x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,32x
Nbr of Employees 1 088
Free-Float 79,0%
