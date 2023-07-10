Dear Shareholders

2022 was a year of record revenues and adjusted EBITDA, as we made meaningful progress toward achieving our vision "to improve the quality of healthcare by developing the people who deliver care." As a profitable healthcare technology Company with no debt and a confidence

in our ability to execute on our growth strategies, our board of directors approved a new dividend policy for you, our shareholders, in early 2023. I believe our new dividend policy is an important step in our evolution as a Company and a testament to the strength of our business going forward.

In this letter, I want to review the Company's progress made in 2022, comment on our growth strategies, and elaborate on some of the exciting developments in early 2023 that position us for expanded market opportunities and innovation.

Every day, we help our healthcare organization customers support their respective workforces to develop their clinical performance, optimize staff scheduling, and ensure that their staff maintains all required credentials. Our target market is comprised of the U.S. healthcare workforce of approximately 11.2 million healthcare professionals, which includes approximately 5.3 million employees working in the nation's acute-care hospitals and 5.9 million employees in a more broadly defined continuum of care market. We define the continuum

of care as ambulatory services-including physician offices, health & human services-including behavioral care facilities, and post-acutecare-including skilled nursing facilities.

In 2022, several HealthStream products were, collectively, nationally recognized with five prestigious "Excellence Awards" from the Brandon Hall Group, the leading research organization focused on learning and technology. Included among these awards were top honors for the American Red Cross Resuscitation Suite and our nationwide, one-of-a-kind Customer Community site. Last year, HealthStream was also awarded a patent for its unique scheduling application algorithm, which brings our total number of patents to 18. We are already seeing early enthusiasm from healthcare providers for the