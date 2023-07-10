INFORMATION ABOUT THE ANNUAL MEETING AND VOTING

Important Notice Regarding the Availability of Proxy Materials for the Annual Meeting of Shareholders to Be Held on May 25, 2023: The Company's Proxy Statement, Proxy Card, and 2022 Annual Report to Shareholders are available to registered and beneficial shareholders at http://www.edocumentview.com/HSTM. This notice is not a form for voting and presents only an overview of the more complete proxy materials that contain important information. We encourage all shareholders to access and review the proxy materials before voting.

These materials were made available to shareholders on April 10, 2023.

What is the Purpose of the Annual Meeting?

At HealthStream's Annual Meeting, shareholders will act upon (i) the election of two (2) persons nominated by the Board of Directors (the "Board") and identified in this proxy statement as Class II directors, (ii) the ratification of the appointment of Ernst & Young LLP as our independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2023, (iii) the approval, on an advisory basis, of the compensation of the Company's named executive officers under applicable SEC rules (the "Named Executive Officers") as described in this proxy statement, and (iv) any other matters that may properly come before the meeting. The Annual Meeting will be held on May 25, 2023, and will begin at 2:00 p.m. Central Daylight Time.

What are the Board's Recommendations?

Our Board recommends that you vote:

FOR the election of each of the nominees set forth in this proxy statement to serve as Class II directors on our Board;

FOR the ratification of the appointment of Ernst & Young LLP as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm; and

FOR the approval, on an advisory basis, of the compensation of the Company's Named Executive Officers as described in this proxy statement.

What Happens if I Do Not Give Specific Voting Instructions?

Shareholders of Record. If you are a shareholder of record (that is, if you hold your shares in your own name with our transfer agent) and you:

Indicate when voting on the Internet or by telephone that you wish to vote as recommended by the Board; or

Sign and return a proxy card without giving specific voting instructions,

then the proxy holders will vote your shares in the manner recommended by the Board on all matters presented in this proxy statement.

Beneficial Owners of Shares Held in Street Name. If you are a beneficial owner of shares held in "street name" (that is, if you hold your shares through a broker, bank, or other nominee), you have the right to direct your broker, bank, or other nominee how to vote your shares and will receive materials and voting instructions from any such nominee with respect to voting your shares. New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE") Rule 452 ("Rule 452") provides that brokers, banks, and other nominees may not exercise their voting discretion on specified non-routine matters without receiving instructions from the beneficial owner of the shares. Because Rule 452 applies specifically to securities brokers, virtually all of whom are governed by NYSE rules, Rule 452 applies to all companies listed on a national stock exchange including companies (such as the Company) listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market. Therefore, since proposal one (the election of directors) and proposal three (the non-binding advisory vote on executive compensation) are not considered routine under Rule 452, if you do not issue instructions to your broker, bank, or other nominee with respect to these proposals, your broker, bank, or other nominee will not be allowed to exercise its voting discretion (the "non-vote"). As such, with respect to these proposals, broker non-votes will not impact the outcome of proposals one or three. For proposal two, the ratification of the independent registered public accounting firm, absent receiving instructions from you, your broker may vote your shares at its discretion on your behalf. If your shares are held in street name and you do not give your broker, bank, or other nominee instructions on how to vote, your shares will still be counted toward the quorum requirement for the Annual Meeting provided that your broker, bank, or other nominee votes your shares utilizing its discretionary authority for proposal two as noted above.