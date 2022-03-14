HealthStream Announces Expansion of Share Repurchase Program

HealthStream (Nasdaq: HSTM), a leading provider of workforce and provider solutions for the healthcare industry, today announced that its Board of Directors has approved an expansion of its share repurchase program for the Company’s common stock, under which the Company may repurchase up to an additional $10 million of outstanding shares of common stock. The Company previously repurchased the $20 million of common stock authorized under the share repurchase program announced on November 30, 2021.

Repurchases under the authorization may be made from time to time in the open market, including under a Rule 10b5-1 plan, through privately negotiated transactions, or otherwise. In addition, any repurchases under the authorization will be subject to prevailing market conditions, liquidity and cash flow considerations, applicable securities laws requirements (including under Rule 10b-18 and Rule 10b5-1 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as applicable), and other factors. The share repurchase program will terminate on the earlier of March 13, 2023 or when the maximum dollar amount has been expended. The share repurchase program does not require the Company to acquire any amount of shares and may be suspended or discontinued at any time.

About HealthStream

HealthStream (Nasdaq: HSTM) is dedicated to improving patient outcomes through the development of healthcare organizations’ greatest asset: their people. Our unified suite of solutions is contracted by healthcare organizations across the U.S. for workforce development, training & learning management, nurse & staff scheduling, clinical education, credentialing, privileging, provider enrollment, performance assessment, and managing simulation-based education programs. HealthStream’s corporate office is in Nashville, Tennessee. For more information, visit http://www.healthstream.com or call 800-521-0574.

