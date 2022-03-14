Log in
    HSTM   US42222N1037

HEALTHSTREAM, INC.

(HSTM)
HealthStream Announces Expansion of Share Repurchase Program

03/14/2022 | 04:18pm EDT
HealthStream (Nasdaq: HSTM), a leading provider of workforce and provider solutions for the healthcare industry, today announced that its Board of Directors has approved an expansion of its share repurchase program for the Company’s common stock, under which the Company may repurchase up to an additional $10 million of outstanding shares of common stock. The Company previously repurchased the $20 million of common stock authorized under the share repurchase program announced on November 30, 2021.

Repurchases under the authorization may be made from time to time in the open market, including under a Rule 10b5-1 plan, through privately negotiated transactions, or otherwise. In addition, any repurchases under the authorization will be subject to prevailing market conditions, liquidity and cash flow considerations, applicable securities laws requirements (including under Rule 10b-18 and Rule 10b5-1 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as applicable), and other factors. The share repurchase program will terminate on the earlier of March 13, 2023 or when the maximum dollar amount has been expended. The share repurchase program does not require the Company to acquire any amount of shares and may be suspended or discontinued at any time.

About HealthStream

HealthStream (Nasdaq: HSTM) is dedicated to improving patient outcomes through the development of healthcare organizations’ greatest asset: their people. Our unified suite of solutions is contracted by healthcare organizations across the U.S. for workforce development, training & learning management, nurse & staff scheduling, clinical education, credentialing, privileging, provider enrollment, performance assessment, and managing simulation-based education programs. HealthStream’s corporate office is in Nashville, Tennessee. For more information, visit http://www.healthstream.com or call 800-521-0574.

This press release includes certain forward-looking statements (statements other than solely with respect to historical fact) that involve risks and uncertainties regarding HealthStream. These statements are based upon management’s beliefs, as well as assumptions made by and data currently available to management. This information has been, or in the future may be, included in reliance on the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company cautions that forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including as the result of risks referenced in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, filed on February 28, 2022, and in the Company’s other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any such forward-looking statements.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 270 M - -
Net income 2022 6,96 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 90,7x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 595 M 595 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,20x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,05x
Nbr of Employees 1 088
Free-Float -
Managers and Directors
Robert A. Frist Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
J. Edward Pearson President & Chief Operating Officer
Scott A. Roberts CFO, Senior VP-Accounting & Finance
Jeffrey D. Cunningham Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Frank E. Gordon Independent Director
