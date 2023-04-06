Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. HealthStream, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HSTM   US42222N1037

HEALTHSTREAM, INC.

(HSTM)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  09:51:10 2023-04-06 am EDT
26.67 USD   +0.34%
09:26aHealthStream Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
BU
03/28Healthstream Inc : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
03/28Healthstream, Inc. Announces Resignation of Michael D. Shmerling from Board of Directors
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

HealthStream Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend

04/06/2023 | 09:26am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

HealthStream, Inc. (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: HSTM), a leading healthcare technology platform for workforce solutions, announced today that, as previously disclosed in the Company’s earnings release dated February 20, 2023, the Board of Directors has declared the Company’s first quarterly cash dividend under its dividend policy announced in such earnings release in the amount of $0.025 per share of the Company’s outstanding common stock, which dividend will be payable to stockholders of record as of the close of business on April 17, 2023, with a payment date of April 28, 2023.

About HealthStream

HealthStream (Nasdaq: HSTM) is the healthcare industry’s largest ecosystem of platform-delivered workforce solutions that empowers healthcare professionals to do what they do best: deliver excellence in patient care. For more information about HealthStream, visit www.healthstream.com.

This press release includes certain forward-looking statements (statements other than solely with respect to historical fact) that involve risks and uncertainties regarding HealthStream. These statements are based upon management’s beliefs, as well as assumptions made by and data currently available to management. This information has been, or in the future may be, included in reliance on the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company cautions that forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, legal requirements and contractual restrictions which may affect the continuation of our quarterly cash dividend policy, which may be modified, suspended or canceled in any manner and at any time that our Board may deem necessary or appropriate, as well as risks referenced in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, filed on February 28, 2023, and in the Company’s other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. Consequently, such forward-looking information should not be regarded as a representation or warranty or statement by the Company that such projections will be realized. Many of the factors that will determine the Company’s future results are beyond the ability of the Company to control or predict. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which reflect management’s views only as of the date hereof. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any such forward-looking statements.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about HEALTHSTREAM, INC.
09:26aHealthStream Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
BU
03/28Healthstream Inc : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
03/28Healthstream, Inc. Announces Resignation of Michael D. Shmerling from Board of Director..
CI
02/28HEALTHSTREAM INC Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Resul..
AQ
02/23Healthstream Inc : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
02/22Canaccord Genuity Adjusts Price Target on HealthStream to $26 From $23, Maintains Hold ..
MT
02/21HealthStream Announces Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2022 Results, Initiation of Quarter..
AQ
02/21Transcript : HealthStream, Inc., Q4 2022 Earnings Call, Feb 21, 2023
CI
02/21Healthstream Inc : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Disclosure..
AQ
02/21Tranche Update on HealthStream, Inc.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on November 30, 20..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on HEALTHSTREAM, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 281 M - -
Net income 2023 12,3 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 67,5x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 813 M 813 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,90x
Capi. / Sales 2024 2,73x
Nbr of Employees 1 145
Free-Float 78,9%
Chart HEALTHSTREAM, INC.
Duration : Period :
HealthStream, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HEALTHSTREAM, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 26,58 $
Average target price 31,00 $
Spread / Average Target 16,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert A. Frist Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
J. Edward Pearson President & Chief Operating Officer
Scott A. Roberts CFO, Senior VP-Accounting & Finance
Jeffrey D. Cunningham Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Frank E. Gordon Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HEALTHSTREAM, INC.7.00%813
ORACLE CORPORATION15.00%256 184
SAP SE20.61%148 181
SERVICENOW, INC.20.36%94 868
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.21.21%40 325
HUBSPOT, INC.45.03%20 016
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer