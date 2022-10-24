HealthStream Announces Third Quarter 2022 Results 10/24/2022 | 04:33pm EDT Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields HealthStream, Inc. (Nasdaq: HSTM), a leading provider of workforce and provider solutions for the healthcare industry, announced today results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022. Revenues of $67.3 million in the third quarter of 2022, up 5% from $64.1 million in the third quarter of 2021

Operating income of $2.4 million in the third quarter of 2022, up 33% from $1.8 million in the third quarter of 2021

Net income of $3.7 million in the third quarter of 2022, up 144% from $1.5 million in the third quarter of 2021

Earnings per share (EPS) of $0.12 per share (diluted) in the third quarter of 2022 compared to $0.05 per share (diluted) in the third quarter of 2021

Adjusted EBITDA1 of $12.7 million in the third quarter of 2022, up 2% from $12.5 million in the third quarter of 2021 1 Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. A reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA to net income and disclosure regarding why we believe adjusted EBITDA provides useful information to investors is included later in this release. Financial Results: Third Quarter 2022 Compared to Third Quarter 2021 Revenues for the third quarter of 2022 increased by $3.2 million, or five percent, to $67.3 million, compared to $64.1 million for the third quarter of 2021. Revenues from our Workforce Solutions segment were $54.1 million for the third quarter of 2022, an increase of six percent compared to $51.2 million for the third quarter of 2021. The workforce segment experienced growth in several product categories, including contributions from recent acquisitions, which was partially offset by declines from the legacy resuscitation business. Revenues from our Provider Solutions segment were $13.2 million for the third quarter of 2022, an increase of two percent compared to $12.9 million for the third quarter of 2021. This revenue growth of $0.3 million was primarily attributable to an increase in subscription revenues which was partially offset by a $0.5 million decrease in professional services revenue. Prior to the Company adopting ASU 2021-08 on January 1, 2022, generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) required companies to adjust beginning balances of acquired deferred revenue as part of “fair value” accounting. Following the adoption of ASU 2021-08, contracts acquired in any acquisition completed on or after January 1, 2022 will be measured as if the Company had originated the contract such that the Company will no longer record deferred revenue write-downs associated with acquired businesses (for acquisitions completed prior to January 1, 2022, the Company will continue to record deferred revenue write-downs associated with fair value accounting for periods on and after January 1, 2022 consistent with past practice). During the third quarter of 2022, HealthStream reported a reduction of $46,000 to revenue and operating income and a reduction of $36,000 to net income as a result of deferred revenue write-downs from acquisitions completed prior to the adoption of this new accounting standard. During the third quarter of 2021, HealthStream reported a reduction of $0.8 million to revenue and operating income and a reduction of $0.6 million to net income as a result of deferred revenue write-downs from prior acquisitions. Operating income was $2.4 million for the third quarter of 2022, up 33 percent from $1.8 million in the third quarter of 2021. The improvement in operating income was primarily attributable to higher revenues, as discussed above, reductions in office lease costs, and an increase in capitalized labor associated with software development activities. Partially offsetting these improvements were increases in personnel for product development, sales and marketing, higher travel expenses, and incremental expenses associated with recent acquisitions. Other income includes a $2.7 million gain in the third quarter of 2022 associated with the sale of a company in which we owned a minority equity interest. Net income was $3.7 million in the third quarter of 2022, up 144 percent from $1.5 million in the third quarter of 2021, and EPS was $0.12 per share (diluted) in the third quarter of 2022, compared to $0.05 per share (diluted) for the third quarter of 2021. Net income and EPS were positively impacted in the amount of $2.1 million and $0.07 per share (diluted), respectively, from the gain associated with the sale of our minority equity interest as set forth above. Adjusted EBITDA was $12.7 million for the third quarter of 2022, up two percent from $12.5 million in the third quarter of 2021. The gain associated with the sale of the minority investment mentioned above is not included in the calculation of adjusted EBITDA. On September 30, 2022, the Company had cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities of $51.8 million. Capital expenditures incurred during the third quarter of 2022 were $6.1 million. Year-to-Date 2022 Compared to Year-to-Date 2021 For the first nine months of 2022, revenues were $198.3 million, an increase of three percent over revenues of $192.4 million for the first nine months of 2021. Operating income for the first nine months of 2022 increased by ten percent to $9.4 million, compared to $8.5 million for the first nine months of 2021. The increase in operating income was primarily attributable to higher revenues coupled with lower royalties expense related to the decline in legacy resuscitation revenues and lower facilities costs associated with closing certain leased satellite offices. We also experienced higher costs associated with personnel, commissions, travel, software, amortization, and a $1.0 million non-recurring, non-cash benefit during the first quarter of 2021 related to the reduction of paid time off (PTO) expense resulting from modifications to the Company’s PTO policy. Net income for the first nine months of 2022 increased to $9.6 million, compared to $6.2 million for the first nine months of 2021. Earnings per share were $0.31 per share (diluted) for the first nine months of 2022, compared to $0.20 per share (diluted) for the first nine months of 2021. Adjusted EBITDA decreased by two percent to $39.8 million for the first nine months of 2022, compared to $40.6 million for the first nine months of 2021. Other Business Updates On September 30, 2022, we had approximately 5.35 million contracted subscriptions to hStream, our emerging technology platform. hStream technology enables healthcare organizations and their respective workforces to easily connect to and gain value from the growing HealthStream ecosystem of applications, tools, and content. Financial Outlook for 2022 The Company is updating its guidance for 2022 for certain of the measures set forth below. Specifically, in relation to the consolidated revenue guidance range below, we are forecasting revenues for the fourth quarter of 2022 to increase approximately 6.0 (six) percent over the fourth quarter of 2021, and revenues for the full year 2022 to increase approximately 3.8 (three and eight tenths) percent over 2021. For a reconciliation of projected adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure defined later in this release, to projected net income (the most comparable GAAP measure) for 2022, see the table included on page ten of this release. Full Year 2022 Guidance Revenue Workforce Solutions $ 212.5 - $ 214.0 million Provider Solutions 53.0 - 53.5 million Consolidated $ 265.5 - $ 267.5 million Adjusted EBITDA2 $ 52.0 - $ 53.5 million Capital Expenditures $ 25.5 - $ 26.5 million 2 Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. A reconciliation of projected adjusted EBITDA to projected net income (the most comparable GAAP measure) is included later in this release. The Company’s guidance for 2022 as set forth above reflects the Company’s assumptions regarding, among other things, the COVID-19 pandemic and current economic conditions as noted below and increased Company expenses in 2022 compared to 2021 associated with growth in staffing levels, lower employee turnover, and the resumption of employee travel. This consolidated guidance does not include the impact of any future acquisitions that we may complete during 2022. The Company’s financial guidance assumes that public health conditions associated with the pandemic and general economic conditions (including conditions impacting healthcare organizations) do not deteriorate during the remainder of 2022. Commenting on third quarter 2022 results, Robert A. Frist, Jr., Chief Executive Officer, HealthStream, said, “Our financial performance in the third quarter of 2022 showed year-over-year increases in each of the major categories we highlight in our earnings release, which include record quarterly revenues and increasing revenue growth rates compared to the first half of the year. This is an exciting time for HealthStream as we are seeing new competitive benefits emerge from our innovative platform strategy, which we believe is paving the way for increased, long-term value for our customers and shareholders.” A conference call with Robert A. Frist, Jr., Chief Executive Officer, Scott A. Roberts, Chief Financial Officer and Senior Vice President, and Mollie Condra, Vice President of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications, will be held on Tuesday, October 25, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. (ET). Participants may access the conference call live via webcast using this link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/nhw4jxrt. To participate via telephone, please register in advance using this link:

https://register.vevent.com/register/BIcc5e74ae1c47469f9080fceb6eedb482. A replay of the conference call and webcast will be archived on the Company’s website in the Investor Relations section under “Events & Presentations.” Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures This press release presents adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure used by management in analyzing the Company’s financial results and ongoing operational performance. In order to better assess the Company’s financial results, management believes that net income excluding the impact of the deferred revenue write-downs associated with fair value accounting for acquired businesses (as discussed in greater detail below) and before interest, income taxes, stock based compensation, depreciation and amortization, changes in fair value of, including gains (losses) on the sale of, non-marketable equity investments, and the de-recognition of non-cash expense resulting from the PTO expense reduction in the first quarter of 2021 (“adjusted EBITDA”) is a useful measure for evaluating the operating performance of the Company because adjusted EBITDA reflects net income adjusted for certain GAAP accounting, non-cash and/or non-operating items which may not, in any such case, fully reflect the underlying operating performance of our business. We also believe that adjusted EBITDA is useful to investors to assess the Company’s ongoing operating performance and to compare the Company’s operating performance between periods. In addition, short-term cash incentive bonuses and certain performance-based equity awards grants are based on the achievement of adjusted EBITDA (as defined in applicable bonus and equity grant documentation) targets. As noted above, the definition of adjusted EBITDA includes an adjustment for the impact of the deferred revenue write-downs associated with fair value accounting for acquired businesses. Prior to the Company early adopting ASU 2021-08 effective January 1, 2022, following the completion of any acquisition by the Company, the Company was required to record the acquired deferred revenue at fair value as defined in GAAP, which typically resulted in a write-down of the acquired deferred revenue. When the Company was required to record a write-down of deferred revenue, it resulted in lower recognized revenue, operating income, and net income in subsequent periods. Revenue for any such acquired business was deferred and was typically recognized over a one-to-two-year period following the completion of any particular acquisition, so our GAAP revenues for this one-to-two-year period would not reflect the full amount of revenues that would have been reported if the acquired deferred revenue was not written down to fair value. Management believes that including an adjustment in the definition of adjusted EBITDA for the impact of the deferred write-downs associated with fair value accounting for businesses acquired prior to the January 1, 2022 effective date of the Company's adoption of ASU 2021-08 provides useful information to investors because the deferred revenue write-down recognized in periods after an acquisition may, given the nature of this non-cash accounting impact, cause our GAAP financial results during such periods to not fully reflect our underlying operating performance and thus adjusting for this amount may assist in comparing the Company’s results of operations between periods. Following the adoption of ASU 2021-08, contracts acquired in an acquisition completed on or after January 1, 2022 will be measured as if the Company had originated the contract (rather than the contract being measured at fair value) such that, for such acquisitions, the Company will no longer record deferred revenue write-downs associated with acquired businesses (for acquisitions completed prior to January 1, 2022, the Company will continue to record deferred revenue write-downs associated with fair value accounting for periods on and after January 1, 2022 consistent with past practice). At the current time, the Company intends to continue to include an adjustment in the definition of adjusted EBITDA for the impact of deferred revenue write-downs from business acquired prior to January 1, 2022 given the ongoing impact of such deferred revenue on our financial results. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure and should not be considered as a measure of financial performance under GAAP. Because adjusted EBITDA is not a measurement determined in accordance with GAAP, adjusted EBITDA is susceptible to varying calculations. Accordingly, adjusted EBITDA, as presented, may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies and has limitations as an analytical tool. This non-GAAP financial measure should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, measures of financial performance, which are prepared in accordance with GAAP. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA to net income (the most comparable GAAP measure), which is set forth below in this release. About HealthStream HealthStream (Nasdaq: HSTM) is dedicated to improving patient outcomes through the development of healthcare organizations’ greatest asset: their people. Our unified suite of solutions is contracted by healthcare organizations across the U.S. for workforce development, training & learning management, nurse & staff scheduling, clinical education, credentialing, privileging, provider enrollment, performance assessment, and managing simulation-based education programs. HealthStream’s corporate office is in Nashville, Tennessee. For more information, visit http://www.healthstream.com or call 800-521-0574. HEALTHSTREAM, INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30,

2022 September 30,

2021 September 30,

2022 September 30,

2021 Revenues, net $ 67,285 $ 64,091 $ 198,290 $ 192,374 Operating costs and expenses: Cost of revenues (excluding depreciation and amortization) 23,374 22,585 67,606 68,053 Product development 11,476 10,344 32,470 30,205 Sales and marketing 11,365 10,232 32,652 28,713 Other general and administrative expenses 9,096 10,004 27,856 29,445 Depreciation and amortization 9,592 9,141 28,334 27,443 Total operating costs and expenses 64,903 62,306 188,918 183,859 Operating income 2,382 1,785 9,372 8,515 Other income (loss), net 2,543 (99 ) 2,945 (250 ) Income before income tax provision 4,925 1,686 12,317 8,265 Income tax provision 1,259 186 2,675 2,033 Net income $ 3,666 $ 1,500 $ 9,642 $ 6,232 Net income per share: Basic $ 0.12 $ 0.05 $ 0.31 $ 0.20 Diluted $ 0.12 $ 0.05 $ 0.31 $ 0.20 Weighted average shares of common stock outstanding: Basic 30,570 31,558 30,672 31,538 Diluted 30,662 31,684 30,717 31,609 HEALTHSTREAM, INC. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands) (Unaudited) September 30, December 31, 2022 2021 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 48,257 $ 46,905 Marketable securities 3,587 5,041 Accounts and unbilled receivables, net 32,670 34,920 Prepaid and other current assets 19,837 19,979 Total current assets 104,351 106,845 Capitalized software development, net 35,537 32,412 Property and equipment, net 15,658 17,950 Operating lease right of use assets, net 23,343 25,168 Goodwill and intangible assets, net 269,888 271,706 Deferred tax assets 601 601 Deferred commissions 26,377 24,012 Other assets 5,442 8,059 Total assets $ 481,197 $ 486,753 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable, accrued and other liabilities $ 27,805 $ 26,534 Deferred revenue 77,585 73,816 Total current liabilities 105,390 100,350 Deferred tax liabilities 18,761 18,146 Deferred revenue, non-current 1,264 1,583 Operating lease liability, noncurrent 24,041 26,178 Other long-term liabilities 1,459 1,477 Total liabilities 150,915 147,734 Shareholders’ equity: Common stock 253,934 270,791 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (1,416 ) 106 Retained earnings 77,764 68,122 Total shareholders’ equity 330,282 339,019 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 481,197 $ 486,753 HEALTHSTREAM, INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In thousands) (Unaudited) Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2022 2021 Operating activities: Net income $ 9,642 $ 6,232 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 28,334 27,443 Stock-based compensation 2,609 2,260 Amortization of deferred commissions 7,826 6,900 Deferred income taxes 1,225 2,066 Provision for credit losses 400 99 Gain on sale of fixed assets (25 ) — Loss on equity method investments 621 258 Non-cash paid time off expense — (1,011 ) Change in fair value of non-marketable equity investments (3,596 ) — Other 30 132 Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts and unbilled receivables 2,273 13,907 Prepaid and other assets (9,370 ) (8,959 ) Accounts payable, accrued and other liabilities 1,514 (6,668 ) Deferred revenue 1,597 (6,223 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 43,080 36,436 Investing activities: Business combinations, net of cash acquired (4,009 ) (731 ) Changes in marketable securities 1,424 4,708 Payments to acquire equity method investments — (1,750 ) Proceeds from sale of fixed assets 26 — Proceeds from sale of non-marketable equity investments 3,494 — Purchases of property and equipment (1,570 ) (2,602 ) Payments associated with capitalized software development (17,392 ) (16,577 ) Net cash used in investing activities (18,027 ) (16,952 ) Financing activities: Taxes paid related to net settlement of equity awards (518 ) (471 ) Repurchases of common stock (23,137 ) — Payment of cash dividends — (19 ) Net cash used in financing activities (23,655 ) (490 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (46 ) (101 ) Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 1,352 18,893 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 46,905 36,566 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 48,257 $ 55,459 Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures(1) (In thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 GAAP net income $ 3,666 $ 1,500 $ 9,642 $ 6,232 Deferred revenue write-down 46 805 223 3,657 Interest income (124 ) (24 ) (155 ) (64 ) Interest expense 33 33 99 99 Income tax provision 1,259 186 2,675 2,033 Stock-based compensation expense 918 861 2,609 2,260 Depreciation and amortization 9,592 9,141 28,334 27,443 Change in fair value of non-marketable equity investments (2,653 ) — (3,596 ) — Non-cash paid time off expense — — — (1,011 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 12,737 $ 12,502 $ 39,831 $ 40,649 (1) Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. A reconciliation of projected adjusted EBITDA to projected net income (the most comparable GAAP measure) is included later in this release. Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures Financial Outlook for 2022 (In thousands) (Unaudited) Low High Net income $ 10,800 $ 11,700 Deferred revenue write-down 300 300 Interest income (200 ) (200 ) Interest expense 100 100 Income tax provision 3,100 3,400 Change in fair value of non-marketable equity investments (3,600 ) (3,600 ) Stock-based compensation expense 3,600 3,700 Depreciation and amortization 37,900 38,100 Adjusted EBITDA $ 52,000 $ 53,500 This press release includes certain forward-looking statements (statements other than solely with respect to historical fact), including statements regarding expectations for financial performance for 2022 as well as the anticipated impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our financial results, that involve risks and uncertainties regarding HealthStream. These statements are based upon management’s beliefs, as well as assumptions made by and data currently available to management. This information has been, or in the future may be, included in reliance on the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company cautions that forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, as the result of developments related to the COVID-19 pandemic, including, without limitation, related to the length and severity of the pandemic; current economic challenges impacting the U.S. economy, including with respect to recessionary concerns, inflationary pressures, competitive labor market conditions and supply chain shortages and disruptions, and the impact of the pandemic and current economic conditions on healthcare organizations; as well as risks referenced in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, filed on February 28, 2022, and in the Company’s other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. Consequently, such forward-looking information should not be regarded as a representation or warranty or statement by the Company that such projections will be realized. Many of the factors that will determine the Company’s future results are beyond the ability of the Company to control or predict. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which reflect management’s views only as of the date hereof. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any such forward-looking statements. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221024005743/en/

© Business Wire 2022 All news about HEALTHSTREAM, INC. 04:40p Healthstream Inc : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Disclosure.. AQ 04:35p Earnings Flash (HSTM) HEALTHSTREAM Posts Q3 Revenue $67.3M MT 04:33p HealthStream Announces Third Quarter 2022 Results BU 10/18 HealthStream Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call Announcement BU 09/23 Canaccord Genuity Adjusts HealthStream's Price Target to $23 from $24, Maintains Hold R.. MT 09/22 Healthstream : 2022 Investor Day Presentation PU 09/22 HealthStream Seeks M&A CI 09/22 Transcript : HealthStream, Inc. - Analyst/Investor Day CI 09/07 HealthStream to Host Virtual Investor Day on September 22, 2022 BU 08/25 PsychHub, LLC announced that it has received $16 million in funding from HC9 Ventures, .. CI Analyst Recommendations on HEALTHSTREAM, INC. 09/23 Canaccord Genuity Adjusts HealthStream's Price Target to $23 from $24, Maintains Hold R.. MT 2021 HealthStream : Canaccord Genuity Adjusts HealthStream PT to $24 From $22, M.. MT