    HSTM   US42222N1037

HEALTHSTREAM, INC.

(HSTM)
09:47 2022-10-18 am EDT
22.81 USD   +2.79%
09/23Canaccord Genuity Adjusts HealthStream's Price Target to $23 from $24, Maintains Hold Rating
MT
09/22Healthstream : 2022 Investor Day Presentation
PU
09/22HealthStream Seeks M&A
CI
HealthStream Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call Announcement

10/18/2022 | 09:26am EDT
HealthStream, Inc. (Nasdaq: HSTM), a leading provider of workforce and provider solutions for the healthcare industry, announced today that it will hold a conference call and webcast to discuss its third quarter 2022 financial results on Tuesday October 25th, 2022. The Company’s financial results for the third quarter, ended September 30th, 2022, will be released after the close of the market on Monday October 24th, 2022.

HealthStream’s third quarter 2022 earnings conference call will begin at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday October 25th, 2022. Participants may access the conference call live via webcast using this link: Webcast Link Here. To participate via telephone, please register in advance using this LINK. Upon registration, all telephone participants will receive a one-time confirmation email detailing how to join the conference call, including the dial-in number along with a unique passcode and registrant ID that can be used to access the call. All participants are instructed to dial-in 15 minutes prior to the start time. A replay of the conference call and webcast will be archived on the Company's website for at least 30 days.

About HealthStream

HealthStream (Nasdaq: HSTM) is dedicated to improving patient outcomes through the development of healthcare organizations’ greatest asset: their people. Our unified suite of solutions is contracted by healthcare organizations across the U.S. for workforce development, training & learning management, nurse & staff scheduling, clinical education, credentialing, privileging, provider enrollment, performance assessment, and managing simulation-based education programs. HealthStream’s corporate office is in Nashville, Tennessee. For more information, visit http://www.healthstream.com or call 800-521-0574.

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties regarding HealthStream. This information has been included in reliance on the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Investors are cautioned that such results or events predicted in these statements may differ materially from actual future events or results. These forward-looking statements are based on a variety of assumptions that may not be realized, and which are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, including that the anticipated financial and strategic benefits of the acquisition may not be realized, as well as risks and uncertainties referenced from time to time in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 270 M - -
Net income 2022 9,25 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 72,5x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 678 M 678 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,51x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,34x
Nbr of Employees 1 088
Free-Float 79,0%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 22,19 $
Average target price 29,50 $
Spread / Average Target 32,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert A. Frist Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
J. Edward Pearson President & Chief Operating Officer
Scott A. Roberts CFO, Senior VP-Accounting & Finance
Jeffrey D. Cunningham Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Frank E. Gordon Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HEALTHSTREAM, INC.-15.82%678
ORACLE CORPORATION-23.15%180 697
SAP SE-28.94%101 430
SERVICENOW INC.-46.29%70 285
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.-21.17%28 556
PAYCOM SOFTWARE, INC.-23.97%18 266