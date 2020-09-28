Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  HealthStream, Inc.    HSTM

HEALTHSTREAM, INC.

(HSTM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Nurse Wellbeing During the Pandemic: NurseGrid Survey of 12,000+ Nurses Reveals Self-Care Being Sacrificed

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/28/2020 | 09:26am EDT

Results of “Nurse Wellbeing at Risk: A National Survey” are available for download at www.nursewellbeingweek.com as part of Nurse Wellbeing Week activities

HealthStream (Nasdaq: HSTM) today announced that its business, NurseGrid, which represents America’s largest network of nurses around its #1-rated app for nurses, released results of its nationwide survey about nurse wellbeing. Over 12,000 nurses reported measures about their wellbeing and related behaviors in the NurseGrid app between September 4–11, 2020. Results suggest that while nurses remain highly committed to providing care for others, they may be sacrificing self-care in the process.

Representing about a third of the hospital-based workforce, nurses are deeply engaged in their work and dedicated to delivering the best possible care to patients. Approximately 80 percent of nurses surveyed reported strong agreement that their work is meaningful to them. Concurrently, however, 85 percent of nurses reported that they were struggling to manage burnout on at least some level.

An increasingly demanding work environment, staff shortages, long work hours, and high patient acuity are contributing to nurses’ workplace stress—which are magnified by the current pandemic. Given this environment, their personal habits of self-care may be particularly consequential for their wellbeing.

“It’s clear that the nation’s nurses are providing patient care in a heroic manner in the face of COVID-19; however, our survey results show that for many nurses, it is coming at a personal cost to them,” said Robert A. Frist, Jr., chief executive officer, HealthStream. “Less than one-fourth of nurses strongly agreed that they have a healthy diet, exercise regularly, have healthy sleep habits, and are able to effectively decompress after work. Improving nurses’ wellbeing and resilience should be a focal point in our national dialogue on supporting the healthcare workforce.”

Results of the Nurse Wellbeing at Risk: A National Survey make one thing clear: the more that nurses participate in self-care behaviors, the more likely that their overall sense of wellbeing will improve. Younger nurses reported relatively fewer self-care behaviors, making them more vulnerable to the symptoms of burnout than their longer-tenured colleagues. In the current environment of COVID-19, this pattern may be particularly enlightening as hospitals work to better mentor, support, and retain their younger nursing staff.

Results of Nurse Wellbeing at Risk: A National Survey are available for download beginning September 28th as a part of the Nurse Wellbeing Week activities at www.nursewellbeingweek.com. Nurse Wellbeing Week, a free virtual conference focused on helping nurses thrive in their careers, is presented by NurseGrid, HealthStream, and Keener.

About HealthStream
HealthStream (Nasdaq: HSTM) is dedicated to improving patient outcomes through the development of healthcare organizations’ greatest asset: their people. Our unified suite of solutions is contracted by healthcare organizations across the U.S. for workforce development, training & learning management, talent management, credentialing, privileging, provider enrollment, performance assessment, and managing simulation-based education programs. Based in Nashville, Tennessee, HealthStream has additional offices in Jericho, New York; Boulder; Colorado; Denver, Colorado; San Diego, California; Chicago, Illinois; and Portland, Oregon. For more information, visit http://www.healthstream.com or call 800-521-0574.

About NurseGrid
NurseGrid, a business owned by HealthStream (Nasdaq: HSTM), is founded on the belief that those who do the most important work deserve the best technology. We develop solutions to enhance the nursing environment that positively impacts patients and lower healthcare costs. NurseGrid remains dedicated to providing smart staffing technology for every nurse, manager, and staffing department in the U.S. For more information, visit nursegrid.com.

This press release includes certain forward-looking statements (statements other than solely with respect to historical fact) that involve risks and uncertainties regarding HealthStream. These statements are based upon management’s beliefs, as well as assumptions made by and data currently available to management. This information has been, or in the future may be, included in reliance on the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company cautions that forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including the market price of the Company’s common stock, the nature of other capital or investment opportunities presented to HealthStream, cash flow and liquidity considerations, and compliance with the Company’s covenants under its credit agreement , as well as the result of risks referenced in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, filed on February 26, 2020, and in the Company’s other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. Consequently, such forward-looking information should not be regarded as a representation or warranty or statement by the Company that such projections will be realized. Many of the factors that will determine the Company’s future results are beyond the ability of the Company to control or predict. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which reflect management’s views only as of the date hereof. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any such forward-looking statements.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about HEALTHSTREAM, INC.
09:26aNURSE WELLBEING DURING THE PANDEMIC : NurseGrid Survey of 12,000+ Nurses Reveals..
BU
09/02HEALTHSTREAM : Allen Interactions and Clients Garner 6 Brandon Hall Group HCM Ex..
AQ
07/31HEALTHSTREAM : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and R..
AQ
07/27HEALTHSTREAM : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07/27HEALTHSTREAM INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD ..
AQ
07/27HEALTHSTREAM : Announces Second Quarter 2020 Results
BU
07/22HEALTHSTREAM : Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call Announcement
BU
07/07HEALTHSTREAM : Ardent Health Services Selects American Red Cross Resuscitation S..
BU
05/22HEALTHSTREAM INC : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K..
AQ
04/30HEALTHSTREAM : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and R..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 236 M - -
Net income 2020 12,3 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 51,9x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 639 M 639 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 2,71x
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,91x
Nbr of Employees 863
Free-Float 79,8%
Chart HEALTHSTREAM, INC.
Duration : Period :
HealthStream, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HEALTHSTREAM, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 27,33 $
Last Close Price 19,97 $
Spread / Highest target 65,2%
Spread / Average Target 36,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 20,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert A. Frist Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
J. Edward Pearson President & Chief Operating Officer
Scott A. Roberts Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Jeffrey D. Cunningham Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Frank E. Gordon Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HEALTHSTREAM, INC.-26.58%639
ORACLE CORPORATION12.87%180 051
SAP SE8.01%179 807
SERVICENOW INC.70.01%92 059
INTUIT INC.21.60%83 386
DOCUSIGN, INC.186.55%39 322
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group