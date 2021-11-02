Log in
    HSTM   US42222N1037

HEALTHSTREAM, INC.

(HSTM)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 11/02 01:07:57 pm
26.895 USD   -0.65%
12:50pQ3 2021 Investor Presentation
PU
10/28HEALTHSTREAM INC Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
10/25HEALTHSTREAM : Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Q3 2021 Investor Presentation

11/02/2021 | 12:50pm EDT
2021 - Q3

Investor Presentation

Safe Harbor Statement

This presentation includes certain forward-looking statements (statements other than solely with respect to historical fact), including statements regarding expectations for the financial performance for 2021 that involve risks and uncertainties regarding HealthStream. These statements are based upon management's beliefs, as well as assumptions made by and data currently available to management. This information has been, or in the future may be, included in reliance on the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Investors are cautioned that such results or events predicted in these statements may differ materially from actual future events or results. The forward-looking statements are subject to significant uncertainties and other risks referenced in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and in the Company's other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Consequently, such forward-looking information should not be regarded as a representation or warranty by the Company that such projections will be realized. Many of the factors that will determine the Company's future results are beyond the ability of the Company to control or predict. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which reflect management's views only as of the date hereof. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any such forward-looking statements.

P. 2

  • High-qualityhealthcare depends on
    a highly trained and engaged workforce. "

American Hospital

Association, 2019

P. 3

OURVISION

To improve the quality of healthcare by developing the people who deliver care.

P. 4

96%

of employees report that

HealthStream's vision

inspires their performance

P. 5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

HealthStream Inc. published this content on 02 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 November 2021 16:49:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 257 M - -
Net income 2021 6,45 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 133x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 854 M 854 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 3,33x
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,11x
Nbr of Employees 1 053
Free-Float 79,4%
Chart HEALTHSTREAM, INC.
Technical analysis trends HEALTHSTREAM, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 27,07 $
Average target price 31,67 $
Spread / Average Target 17,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert A. Frist Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
J. Edward Pearson President & Chief Operating Officer
Scott A. Roberts CFO, Senior VP-Accounting & Finance
Jeffrey D. Cunningham Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Frank E. Gordon Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HEALTHSTREAM, INC.23.95%854
ORACLE CORPORATION48.31%258 005
SAP SE17.81%172 679
SERVICENOW, INC.23.90%135 711
DOCUSIGN, INC.25.04%54 680
HUBSPOT, INC.102.72%37 777