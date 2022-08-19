Hear AtLast : June 30 2022 HRAL Quarterly Financial Statements
HearAtLast Holdings, Inc. Consolidated Financial Statements June 30 2022 (Amounts expressed in US Dollars)
Index
Consolidated Balance Sheets as at June 30 2022 (unaudited) and March 31, 2022 (unaudited)
Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss for the 3‐month periods ended June 30, 2022 and June 30, 2021
Consolidated Statements of Changes in Stockholders' Deficiency for the period from March 31, 2017 to June 30, 2022
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows for the 3‐month periods ended June 30, 2022 and June 30, 2021
Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements
TO THE STOCKHOLDERS OF HEARATLAST HOLDINGS INC.
The consolidated balance sheets of HearAtLast Holdings Inc. at June 30, 2022 and March 31, 2022 and the consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss, Changes in Stockholders' Deficiency and Cash Flows for the periods then ended have not been audited by the Company's auditors, Schwartz Levitsky Feldman LLP. These financial statements are the responsibility of management and have been reviewed and approved by the Company's audit committee and Board of Directors.
HearAtLast Holdings, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets
As at June 30, 2022 and March 31, 2022 (Amounts expressed in US Dollars)
HearAtLast Holdings, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss For the 3‐month periods ended
June 30 2022 and June 30 2021 (Amounts Expressed in US Dollars)
3 Months Ended Jun 30
2022
2021
Revenue from sales of medical devices
$
4,098
Cost of sales
‐
Gross Profit
‐
4,098
Expenses
Administration
1,910
9,847
Consulting Fees
‐
5,750
Total
1,910
15,597
Net Loss
$
(1,910)
$
(11,499)
Interest on Notes Payable (note 6)
‐
30,558
Write off of Investment
‐
‐
Foreign exchange loss (gain)
(83)
Loss on debt conversion (note 7)
‐
97,832
Comprehensive loss
$
(1,910)
$
(139,807)
Basic Loss per Share
Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding
297,661,157
212,165,907
Net Loss per Common Share, basic and diluted
$
(0.000)
$
(0.001)
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these interim unaudited Consolidated Financial Statements
HearAtLast Holdings, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Changes in Stockholders' Deficiency For the period from March 31, 2017 to June 30, 2022 (Amounts expressed in US Dollars)
Accumulated
Quantity of
Other
Quantity of common
Common
preferred
Preferred
Additional Paid‐
Comprehensive
Stockholders'
shares
shares ($)
shares
shares ($)
in Capital
Loss
Deficit
Deficiency
Balance March 31, 2017 (unaudited)
1,000,066
1,000
1,530,856
1,530
12,548,478
(1,318,370)
(12,666,040)
(1,433,402)
Net Income
‐
Balance March 31, 2018 (unaudited)
1,000,066
1,000
1,530,856
1,530
12,548,478
(1,318,370)
(12,666,040)
(1,433,402)
Shares issued to purchase Future Sonic
25,000,000
25,000
(24,900)
100
Net loss
(3,000)
(3,000)
Balance March 31, 2019 (unaudited)
26,000,066
26,000
1,530,856
1,530
12,523,578
(1,318,370)
(12,669,040)
(1,436,302)
Return of shares from Future Sonic
(25,000,000)
(25,000)
24,900
(100)
Conversion of debt to common shares
8,131,000
8,131
298,619
306,750
Net loss
(1,628,524)
(1,628,524)
Balance March 31 2020 (unaudited)
9,131,066
9,131
1,530,856
1,530
12,847,097
(1,318,370)
(14,297,564)
(2,758,176)
Conversion of debt to common shares
174,269,075
174,269
1,677,816
1,852,085
Shares issued to purchase Crystal Clear
20,000,000
20,000
208,000
228,000
Net loss
(1,814,500)
(1,814,500)
Balance March 31 2021 (unaudited)
203,400,141
203,400
1,530,856
1,530
14,732,913
(1,318,370)
(16,112,064)
(2,492,592)
Conversion of debt to common shares
94,261,016
94,261
299,437
393,698
Net loss
(765,950)
(765,950)
Balance March 31 2022 (unaudited)
297,661,157
297,661
1,530,856
1,530
15,032,350
(1,318,370)
(16,878,014)
(2,864,844)
Net loss
(1,910)
(1,910)
Balance June 30 2022 (unaudited)
297,661,157
297,661
1,530,856
1,530
15,032,350
(1,318,370)
(16,879,924)
(2,866,755)
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited Consolidated Financial Statements
