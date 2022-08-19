Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. Hear AtLast Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HRAL   US4222172086

HEAR ATLAST HOLDINGS, INC.

(HRAL)
Delayed OTC Markets  -  01:04 2022-08-19 pm EDT
0.002700 USD   +20.00%
01:14pHEAR ATLAST : June 30 2022 HRAL Quarterly Financial Statements
PU
2020HEARATLAST : Completes Integration of Crystal Clear Audio, Inc.
AQ
2019HearAtLast Holdings Inc. signed an agreement to acquire Crystal Clear Audio, Inc. for $1.6 million.
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Hear AtLast : June 30 2022 HRAL Quarterly Financial Statements

08/19/2022 | 01:14pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

HearAtLast Holdings, Inc. Consolidated Financial Statements June 30 2022 (Amounts expressed in US Dollars)

Index

Consolidated Balance Sheets as at June 30 2022 (unaudited) and March 31, 2022 (unaudited)

Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss for the 3‐month periods ended June 30, 2022 and June 30, 2021

Consolidated Statements of Changes in Stockholders' Deficiency for the period from March 31, 2017 to June 30, 2022

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows for the 3‐month periods ended June 30, 2022 and June 30, 2021

Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements

……………………………

……………………………

……………………………

……………………………

……………………………

2

3

4

5

6 ‐ 12

TO THE STOCKHOLDERS OF HEARATLAST HOLDINGS INC.

The consolidated balance sheets of HearAtLast Holdings Inc. at June 30, 2022 and March 31, 2022 and the consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss, Changes in Stockholders' Deficiency and Cash Flows for the periods then ended have not been audited by the Company's auditors, Schwartz Levitsky Feldman LLP. These financial statements are the responsibility of management and have been reviewed and approved by the Company's audit committee and Board of Directors.

1

HearAtLast Holdings, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets

As at June 30, 2022 and March 31, 2022 (Amounts expressed in US Dollars)

2

HearAtLast Holdings, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss For the 3‐month periods ended

June 30 2022 and June 30 2021 (Amounts Expressed in US Dollars)

3 Months Ended Jun 30

2022

2021

Revenue from sales of medical devices

$

4,098

Cost of sales

Gross Profit

4,098

Expenses

Administration

1,910

9,847

Consulting Fees

5,750

Total

1,910

15,597

Net Loss

$

(1,910)

$

(11,499)

Interest on Notes Payable (note 6)

30,558

Write off of Investment

Foreign exchange loss (gain)

(83)

Loss on debt conversion (note 7)

97,832

Comprehensive loss

$

(1,910)

$

(139,807)

Basic Loss per Share

Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding

297,661,157

212,165,907

Net Loss per Common Share, basic and diluted

$

(0.000)

$

(0.001)

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these interim unaudited Consolidated Financial Statements

3

HearAtLast Holdings, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Changes in Stockholders' Deficiency For the period from March 31, 2017 to June 30, 2022 (Amounts expressed in US Dollars)

Accumulated

Quantity of

Other

Quantity of common

Common

preferred

Preferred

Additional Paid‐

Comprehensive

Stockholders'

shares

shares ($)

shares

shares ($)

in Capital

Loss

Deficit

Deficiency

Balance March 31, 2017 (unaudited)

1,000,066

1,000

1,530,856

1,530

12,548,478

(1,318,370)

(12,666,040)

(1,433,402)

Net Income

Balance March 31, 2018 (unaudited)

1,000,066

1,000

1,530,856

1,530

12,548,478

(1,318,370)

(12,666,040)

(1,433,402)

Shares issued to purchase Future Sonic

25,000,000

25,000

(24,900)

100

Net loss

(3,000)

(3,000)

Balance March 31, 2019 (unaudited)

26,000,066

26,000

1,530,856

1,530

12,523,578

(1,318,370)

(12,669,040)

(1,436,302)

Return of shares from Future Sonic

(25,000,000)

(25,000)

24,900

(100)

Conversion of debt to common shares

8,131,000

8,131

298,619

306,750

Net loss

(1,628,524)

(1,628,524)

Balance March 31 2020 (unaudited)

9,131,066

9,131

1,530,856

1,530

12,847,097

(1,318,370)

(14,297,564)

(2,758,176)

Conversion of debt to common shares

174,269,075

174,269

1,677,816

1,852,085

Shares issued to purchase Crystal Clear

20,000,000

20,000

208,000

228,000

Net loss

(1,814,500)

(1,814,500)

Balance March 31 2021 (unaudited)

203,400,141

203,400

1,530,856

1,530

14,732,913

(1,318,370)

(16,112,064)

(2,492,592)

Conversion of debt to common shares

94,261,016

94,261

299,437

393,698

Net loss

(765,950)

(765,950)

Balance March 31 2022 (unaudited)

297,661,157

297,661

1,530,856

1,530

15,032,350

(1,318,370)

(16,878,014)

(2,864,844)

Net loss

(1,910)

(1,910)

Balance June 30 2022 (unaudited)

297,661,157

297,661

1,530,856

1,530

15,032,350

(1,318,370)

(16,879,924)

(2,866,755)

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited Consolidated Financial Statements

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Hear Atlast Holdings Inc. published this content on 19 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 August 2022 17:13:16 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about HEAR ATLAST HOLDINGS, INC.
01:14pHEAR ATLAST : June 30 2022 HRAL Quarterly Financial Statements
PU
2020HEARATLAST : Completes Integration of Crystal Clear Audio, Inc.
AQ
2019HearAtLast Holdings Inc. signed an agreement to acquire Crystal Clear Audio, Inc. for $..
CI
2015HearAtLast Holdings Inc. will Change its Ticker to HRALD from HRAL
CI
2014HearAtLast Holdings Inc. Set to Open Hearing Clinic on First Nations Territory
CI
2014HearAtLast Holdings Inc. Enters into an Agreement with EuroMax AG to Expand New Satelli..
CI
2014HearAtLast Using Proprietary Hearing Screen Test Software to Increase Number of Satelli..
CI
2014HearAtLast Holdings Inc. Announces Development of Proprietary Software for Off-Site Hea..
CI
2012HearAtLast Holdings Inc. Announces Development of New Kiosk and Desktop Models for a Ne..
CI
More news
Chart HEAR ATLAST HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Hear AtLast Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers and Directors
Aldo Rotondi President, Chief Executive & Financial Officer
Peter D. Wanner Accountant