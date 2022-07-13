Log in
HeartSciences CEO to Participate in the Benzinga All Access Event on July 15th

07/13/2022 | 02:04pm EDT
Southlake, Texas, July 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HeartSciences (NASDAQ: HSCS; HSCSW)  (“Company”), a medical technology company focused on applying innovative AI-based technology to an ECG (also known as an EKG) to significantly expand and improve an ECG’s clinical usefulness, today announced that Andrew Simpson, CEO, and Chairman of HeartSciences, will be participating in the Benzinga All Access event taking place on July 15, 2022.

Mr. Simpson is scheduled to present on Friday, July 15, 2022, at 10:00 A.M. Eastern Time.

The event will be broadcast live and can be viewed https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JuM_q3iRTeM&feature=youtu.be. An archived recording of the presentation will be available on the investor relations section of the Company’s website at https://ir.heartsciences.com/.

About Benzinga All Access

Benzinga All Access is a first-of-its-kind show: part interview, part investor presentation. On All Access, Benzinga partners with companies to bring you in-depth one-on-one conversations with executives across a wide range of industries and asset classes. From emerging biotechs, to alternative real estate investment platforms, to everything in between, guests on All Access have one thing in common: they want to tell their story to investors.

About Heart Test Laboratories, Inc.

Heart Test Laboratories, Inc. (d/b/a HeartSciences) is medical technology company focused on applying innovative AI-based technology to an ECG (also known as an EKG) to expand and improve an ECG’s clinical usefulness. The Company’s objective is to make an ECG a far more valuable cardiac screening tool, particularly in frontline or point-of-care clinical settings. HeartSciences’ first product candidate for FDA clearance, the MyoVista wavECG, or the MyoVista, is a resting 12-lead ECG that is also designed to provide diagnostic information related to cardiac dysfunction which has traditionally only been available through the use of cardiac imaging. The MyoVista also provides conventional ECG information in the same test. The business model, which involves the use of the MyoVista device and consumables for each test, is expected to be “razor-razorblade” as the electrodes used with the MyoVista are proprietary to HeartSciences, and new electrodes are required for every test performed.  Additional information about the Company is available at www.heartsciences.com.

Important Cautions Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of federal securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included herein are "forward-looking statements" including, among other things, statements about HeartSciences’ beliefs and expectations. The expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements involve significant assumptions, risks and uncertainties, and these expectations may prove to be incorrect. Investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks discussed in HeartSciences’ filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov. Other than as required under the securities laws, the Company does not assume a duty to update these forward-looking statements.

Contact:

Crescendo Communications, LLC
Email: HSCS@crescendo-ir.com
Tel: (212) 671-1021


