HeartSciences to Participate and Showcase the MyoVista at the Inauguration Ceremony of the Center for Innovation at Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital

Southlake, Texas, Sept. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heart Test Laboratories, Inc d.b.a HeartSciences (NASDAQ: HSCS), a medical technology company focused on applying innovative AI-based technology to an ECG (also known as an EKG) to significantly expand and improve an ECG’s clinical usefulness by detecting cardiac dysfunction, today announced that management has been invited to participate and showcase the company’s technology at the Inauguration Ceremony of the Center for Innovation at the Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital on September 14, 2022, in New Brunswick, New Jersey.

With a rapid technology transformation occurring in cardiology, the Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital is investing in the vision of a technology-enabled cardiovascular service that will enhance all aspects of the patient journey by leveraging advanced technologies such as innovative devices, robotics and artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities. The Center is designed to encourage a multidisciplinary approach where clinicians work with industry to investigate and apply new technologies, to solve medical problems.

“We are honored to accept this invitation as we share their mission of transforming cardiology technologies to enhance patient outcomes. We are currently working with the Rutgers Health network, which includes the Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, as part of our FDA pivotal validation study and applaud their commitment to the latest technologies. We are excited to participate in the celebration of this Innovation Center and showcase the MyoVista, as we continue to strengthen our relationship with Rutgers,” stated Mr. Andrew Simpson, CEO of HeartSciences.

Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital is one of the institutions participating in HeartSciences’ pivotal study related to FDA submission. They are performing core lab services related to echocardiogram overreads for all sites.

About HeartSciences

Heart Test Laboratories, Inc. d/b/a HeartSciences is medical technology company focused on applying innovative AI-based technology to an ECG (also known as an EKG) to expand and improve an ECG’s clinical usefulness. The Company’s objective is to make an ECG a far more valuable cardiac screening tool, particularly in frontline or point-of-care clinical settings. HeartSciences’ first product candidate for FDA clearance, the MyoVista® wavECG™, or the MyoVista, is a resting 12-lead ECG that is also designed to provide diagnostic information related to a form of cardiac dysfunction called left ventricular diastolic dysfunction (LVDD), which has traditionally only been available through the use of cardiac imaging. LVDD is associated with almost all forms and co-morbidities of heart disease including hypertension, diabetes, valvular disease, ischemia, and reduced systolic function among others.

The MyoVista Device additionally provides all the information and capabilities of a full-featured conventional resting 12-lead ECG within the same test and follows the same clinical AHA/IEC lead placement protocol.

For more information, please visit: https://www. heartsciences.com.

