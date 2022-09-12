Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Heart Test Laboratories, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HSCS   US42254E1047

HEART TEST LABORATORIES, INC.

(HSCS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

HeartSciences to Participate and Showcase the MyoVista at the Inauguration Ceremony of the Center for Innovation at Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital

09/12/2022 | 08:31am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Southlake, Texas, Sept. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heart Test Laboratories, Inc d.b.a HeartSciences (NASDAQ: HSCS), a medical technology company focused on applying innovative AI-based technology to an ECG (also known as an EKG) to significantly expand and improve an ECG’s clinical usefulness by detecting cardiac dysfunction, today announced that management has been invited to participate and showcase the company’s technology at the Inauguration Ceremony of the Center for Innovation at the Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital on September 14, 2022, in New Brunswick, New Jersey.

With a rapid technology transformation occurring in cardiology, the Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital is investing in the vision of a technology-enabled cardiovascular service that will enhance all aspects of the patient journey by leveraging advanced technologies such as innovative devices, robotics and artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities. The Center is designed to encourage a multidisciplinary approach where clinicians work with industry to investigate and apply new technologies, to solve medical problems.

“We are honored to accept this invitation as we share their mission of transforming cardiology technologies to enhance patient outcomes. We are currently working with the Rutgers Health network, which includes the Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, as part of our FDA pivotal validation study and applaud their commitment to the latest technologies.  We are excited to participate in the celebration of this Innovation Center and showcase the MyoVista, as we continue to strengthen our relationship with Rutgers,” stated Mr. Andrew Simpson, CEO of HeartSciences.

Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital is one of the institutions participating in HeartSciences’ pivotal study related to FDA submission.  They are performing core lab services related to echocardiogram overreads for all sites.

About HeartSciences

Heart Test Laboratories, Inc. d/b/a HeartSciences is medical technology company focused on applying innovative AI-based technology to an ECG (also known as an EKG) to expand and improve an ECG’s clinical usefulness. The Company’s objective is to make an ECG a far more valuable cardiac screening tool, particularly in frontline or point-of-care clinical settings. HeartSciences’ first product candidate for FDA clearance, the MyoVista® wavECG™, or the MyoVista, is a resting 12-lead ECG that is also designed to provide diagnostic information related to a form of cardiac dysfunction called left ventricular diastolic dysfunction (LVDD), which has traditionally only been available through the use of cardiac imaging.  LVDD is associated with almost all forms and co-morbidities of heart disease including hypertension, diabetes, valvular disease, ischemia, and reduced systolic function among others.

The MyoVista Device additionally provides all the information and capabilities of a full-featured conventional resting 12-lead ECG within the same test and follows the same clinical AHA/IEC lead placement protocol.

For more information, please visit: https://www. heartsciences.com.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Investor Relations:

Crescendo Communications, LLC

Phone: (212) 671-1021

Email: HSCS@crescendo-ir.com

Company:

Gene Gephart

Phone: +1-737-414-9213 (US)

Email: investorrelations@heartsciences.com

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and are relating to the Company's future financial and operating performance. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included herein are "forward-looking statements" including, among other things, statements about HeartSciences’ beliefs and expectations. These statements are based on current expectations, assumptions and uncertainties involving judgments about, among other things, future economic, competitive and market conditions and future business decisions, all of which are difficult or impossible to predict accurately and many of which are beyond the Company's control. The expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements involve significant assumptions, risks and uncertainties, and these expectations may prove to be incorrect. Investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks discussed in HeartSciences’ filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov. Other than as required under the securities laws, the Company does not assume a duty to update these forward-looking statements.


All news about HEART TEST LABORATORIES, INC.
08:31aHeartSciences to Participate and Showcase the MyoVista at the Inauguration Ceremony of ..
GL
09/09HEART TEST LABORATORIES, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Unregistered S..
AQ
09/08HeartSciences to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conferenc..
GL
08/08Benchmark Starts Heart Test Laboratories at Speculative Buy With $8 Price Target
MT
08/05HEART TEST LABORATORIES : HeartSciences Provides Corporate Update andReports Fiscal 2022 F..
PU
08/04Top Premarket Decliners
MT
08/01Heart Test Says Electrocardiogram Device to be Resubmitted to FDA by End of FY 2022; Sh..
MT
08/01HeartSciences Provides Corporate Update and Reports Fiscal 2022 Financial Results
GL
08/01HeartSciences Provides Corporate Update and Reports Fiscal 2022 Financial Results
AQ
07/29HEART TEST LABORATORIES : Annual Report - Form 10-K
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on HEART TEST LABORATORIES, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 - - -
Net income 2023 -6,22 M - -
Net Debt 2023 0,92 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -1,84x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 11,5 M 11,5 M -
EV / Sales 2023 -
EV / Sales 2024 19,7x
Nbr of Employees 12
Free-Float 72,0%
Chart HEART TEST LABORATORIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Heart Test Laboratories, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HEART TEST LABORATORIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 1,40 $
Average target price 8,00 $
Spread / Average Target 471%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andrew Christopher Simpson Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Danielle Watson Financial Controller
Mark T. Hilz Chief Operating Officer, Secretary & Director
Brian Szymczak Independent Director
Patrick Kanouff Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HEART TEST LABORATORIES, INC.0.00%12
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC-14.66%223 085
DANAHER CORPORATION-11.73%211 265
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.-38.40%79 036
BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION1.08%61 474
EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORPORATION-24.93%60 289