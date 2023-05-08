Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Heart Test Laboratories, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HSCS   US42254E1047

HEART TEST LABORATORIES, INC.

(HSCS)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  03:58:46 2023-05-05 pm EDT
0.8800 USD   +6.02%
08:16aHeartSciences to Participate at the Inaugural EF Hutton Global Conference
GL
05/02HeartSciences to Participate in The Benchmark Company's Virtual Individual Investor Healthcare Conference
GL
05/02HeartSciences to Participate in The Benchmark Company's Virtual Individual Investor Healthcare Conference
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

HeartSciences to Participate at the Inaugural EF Hutton Global Conference

05/08/2023 | 08:16am EDT
Southlake, Texas, May 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heart Test Laboratories, Inc. d/b/a HeartSciences (Nasdaq: HSCS; HSCSW) (“HeartSciences” or the “Company”), an artificial intelligence (AI)-based medical technology company focused on transforming ECGs/EKGs to save lives through the early  detection of heart disease, today announces that CEO, Andrew Simpson, will participate at the Inaugural EF Hutton Global Conference being held May 10 – 11, 2023, at the Plaza Hotel in New York City.

Mr. Simpson will be holding one-on-one meetings on May 11, 2023. Registered attendees of the conference are encouraged to request a meeting with Mr. Simpson by contacting your EF Hutton representative.

For more information, please visit:https://efhconference.com/

About HeartSciences

Heart Test Laboratories, Inc. d/b/a HeartSciences is a next-generation, AI electrocardiogram (AI ECG) company focused on using AI to transform the ECG (also known as the EKG) to save lives through earlier detection of heart disease. Millions of ECGs are performed every week and AI is creating a new era of opportunity for the ECG with recent AI ECG applications described as “some of the most significant advances in electrocardiography since its inception1.” The Company’s objective is to become a fixture in front-line healthcare settings to help physicians make better and earlier referral decisions for at-risk patients.

For more information, please visit: visit: https://www.heartsciences.com

Twitter: @HeartSciences

1 - Khurram Nasir, MD, MPH, MSC,et. al., Journal of American College of Cardiology Editorial Comment Volume 76 Number 8 2020.

For Investor and Media Inquiries, please contact:

Investor Relations:
CORE IR
Scott Arnold
Email: scotta@coreir.com 

Company:
Gene Gephart
Phone: +1-737-414-9213 (US)
Email: investorrelations@heartsciences.com


Analyst Recommendations on HEART TEST LABORATORIES, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 0,00 M - -
Net income 2023 -6,18 M - -
Net cash 2023 0,98 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -1,13x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 8,57 M 8,57 M -
EV / Sales 2023 2 782x
EV / Sales 2024 11,4x
Nbr of Employees 13
Free-Float 60,6%
Chart HEART TEST LABORATORIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Heart Test Laboratories, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HEART TEST LABORATORIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 0,88 $
Average target price 3,50 $
Spread / Average Target 298%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andrew Christopher Simpson Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Danielle Watson Financial Controller
Mark T. Hilz Chief Operating Officer, Secretary & Director
Brian Szymczak Independent Director
Bruce Bent Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HEART TEST LABORATORIES, INC.4.77%9
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC-0.78%210 750
DANAHER CORPORATION-8.66%178 896
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.14.90%106 829
BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION11.39%74 099
SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG22.32%70 499
