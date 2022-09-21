HeartBeam : Change in Certifying Accountants - Form 8-K





Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): September 19, 2022

HEARTBEAM, INC.

2118 Walsh Avenue, Suite 210

Santa Clara, CA95050

(408) 899-4443

Item 4.01 Changes in Registrant's Certifying Accountant.





Effective September 1, 2022, HeartBeam, Inc.'s (the "Company") independent registered public accounting firm, Friedman LLP ("Friedman"), combined with Marcum LLP ("Marcum"). On September 19, 2022, the Audit Committee of the Board of Directors of the Company approved the dismissal of Friedman and the engagement of Marcum to serve as the independent registered public accounting firm of the Company. The services previously provided by Friedman will now be provided by Marcum.





The reports of Friedman on the Company's financial statements as of and for the years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020 did not contain an adverse opinion or a disclaimer of opinion, and were not qualified or modified as to uncertainty, audit scope or accounting principles.





During the Company's two most recent fiscal years ended December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020 and in the subsequent interim period through September 19, 2022, there were no "disagreements" (as that term is described in Item 304(a)(1)(iv) of Regulation S-K and the related instructions) with Friedman on any matter of accounting principles or practices, financial statement disclosure or auditing scope or procedure, which, disagreements if not resolved to the satisfaction of Friedman, would have caused Friedman to make reference to the subject matter of such disagreement in connection with its reports on the financial statements for such periods. In addition, during the Company's two most recent fiscal years and in the subsequent interim period through September 19, 2022, there were no "reportable events" (as that term is defined in Item 304(a)(1)(v) of Regulation S-K and the related instructions). Friedman has provided the Company with disclosure advising of its pending merger with Marcum being the surviving entity. A copy of Friedman's letter, is filed as Exhibit 16.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K.





During the Company's two most recent fiscal years ended December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020 and in the subsequent interim period through September 19, 2022, neither the Company nor anyone on its behalf consulted Marcum regarding either: (i) the application of accounting principles to a specified transaction, either completed or proposed, or the type of audit opinion that might be rendered on the Company's financial statements, and neither a written report was provided to the Company or oral advice was provided that Marcum concluded was an important factor considered by the Company in reaching a decision as to the accounting, auditing or financial reporting issue; or (ii) any matter that was either the subject of a "disagreement" or "reportable event" (as these terms are defined or described in Item 304(a)(1)(iv) and Item 304(a)(1)(v) of Regulation S-K, respectively).









Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.





(d) Exhibits .





Exhibit Number Description 16.1 Letter from Friedman LLP to Securities and Exchange Commission.

























