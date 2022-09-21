Advanced search
HeartBeam : Change in Certifying Accountants - Form 8-K

09/21/2022 | 06:10am EDT
beat-20220919

UNITED STATES
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549
FORM 8-K
CURRENT REPORT
Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934
Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): September 19, 2022
HEARTBEAM, INC.
(Exact name of Registrant as specified in its charter)
Delaware 001-41060 47-4881450
(State or other jurisdiction
of incorporation)
(Commission
File Number)
(IRS Employer
Identification No.)
2118 Walsh Avenue, Suite 210
Santa Clara, CA95050
(Address of principal executive offices, including zip code)
(408) 899-4443
(Registrant's telephone number, including area code)
Check the appropriate box below if the 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligations of the registrant under any of the following provisions:
Written communication pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)
Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)
Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))
Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c)).
Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:
Title of each class Trading Symbol(s) Name of each exchange on which registered
Common Stock
BEAT
NASDAQ
Warrant
BEATW
NASDAQ
Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (17 CFR §230.405) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (17 CFR §240.12b-2).
Emerging growth company ☒
If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ☐



Item 4.01 Changes in Registrant's Certifying Accountant.

Effective September 1, 2022, HeartBeam, Inc.'s (the "Company") independent registered public accounting firm, Friedman LLP ("Friedman"), combined with Marcum LLP ("Marcum"). On September 19, 2022, the Audit Committee of the Board of Directors of the Company approved the dismissal of Friedman and the engagement of Marcum to serve as the independent registered public accounting firm of the Company. The services previously provided by Friedman will now be provided by Marcum.

The reports of Friedman on the Company's financial statements as of and for the years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020 did not contain an adverse opinion or a disclaimer of opinion, and were not qualified or modified as to uncertainty, audit scope or accounting principles.

During the Company's two most recent fiscal years ended December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020 and in the subsequent interim period through September 19, 2022, there were no "disagreements" (as that term is described in Item 304(a)(1)(iv) of Regulation S-K and the related instructions) with Friedman on any matter of accounting principles or practices, financial statement disclosure or auditing scope or procedure, which, disagreements if not resolved to the satisfaction of Friedman, would have caused Friedman to make reference to the subject matter of such disagreement in connection with its reports on the financial statements for such periods. In addition, during the Company's two most recent fiscal years and in the subsequent interim period through September 19, 2022, there were no "reportable events" (as that term is defined in Item 304(a)(1)(v) of Regulation S-K and the related instructions). Friedman has provided the Company with disclosure advising of its pending merger with Marcum being the surviving entity. A copy of Friedman's letter, is filed as Exhibit 16.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K.

During the Company's two most recent fiscal years ended December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020 and in the subsequent interim period through September 19, 2022, neither the Company nor anyone on its behalf consulted Marcum regarding either: (i) the application of accounting principles to a specified transaction, either completed or proposed, or the type of audit opinion that might be rendered on the Company's financial statements, and neither a written report was provided to the Company or oral advice was provided that Marcum concluded was an important factor considered by the Company in reaching a decision as to the accounting, auditing or financial reporting issue; or (ii) any matter that was either the subject of a "disagreement" or "reportable event" (as these terms are defined or described in Item 304(a)(1)(iv) and Item 304(a)(1)(v) of Regulation S-K, respectively).


Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits.

Exhibit Number Description
16.1
Letter from Friedman LLP to Securities and Exchange Commission.






SIGNATURES
Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the Registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned, hereunto duly authorized.
HeartBeam, Inc.
Date: September 20, 2022 By: /s/ Richard Brounstein
Name: Richard Brounstein
Title: Chief Financial Officer



Disclaimer

Heartbeam Inc. published this content on 21 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 September 2022 10:09:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
