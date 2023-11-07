New Patent Extends Intellectual Property Footprint for Company’s Groundbreaking Technology in Large ECG Patch Monitor Market

HeartBeam, Inc. (NASDAQ: BEAT), a cardiac technology company that has developed the first and only credit card-size, portable 3D-vector electrocardiogram (VECG) platform that is always with the patient, allowing for the creation of rich data for AI, today announced that the United States Patent and Trademark Office has granted a new patent on HeartBeam’s novel VECG platform.

The latest patent, “Electrocardiogram Patch Devices and Methods” (Patent number 11,793,444) describes methods and systems for remote detection and/or diagnosis of acute myocardial infarction (AMI or heart attack) through handheld and adhesive devices. This is HeartBeam’s third issued US patent on its novel on-demand 12-lead (“12L”) wearable cardiac monitor, strengthening the company’s position in the large global electrocardiogram (“ECG”) patch market which is estimated to reach $4.8B by 2030.

An estimated 6 million ambulatory cardiac monitors are used annually in the US to assess intermittent heart symptoms. One type of ambulatory cardiac monitor is an extended wear patch, generally consisting of a single lead ECG limiting detection of cardiac conditions, worn continually for up to 14 days.

HeartBeam’s groundbreaking on-demand 12L patch consists of a small, continuous single-lead ECG that can be instantly converted to a 12L ECG to record symptoms as they occur. HeartBeam believes that this can provide significant advantages over existing devices, with the ability to record higher resolution signals and to detect conditions that single lead devices cannot, including ischemia and heart attacks.

HeartBeam now has 11 issued US patents and 4 issued international patents, along with 18 pending international applications. These patents cover the core inventions in HeartBeam’s VECG technology, as well as the specific applications across HeartBeam’s product portfolio, including patient carried devices (HeartBeam AIMIGo™), continuous monitors (LIVMOR), extended wear patches, and watch-based 12L ECGs.

“This patent represents an integral part of the company’s strategy to ensure HeartBeam’s disruptive technology is well protected,” said Branislav Vajdic, Ph.D., CEO and Founder of HeartBeam. “We believe our 12-lead ECG technology has the potential to become the standard of care and are actively pursuing options to bring the 12-lead extended wear patch to market.”

