HeartBeam Launches New Video Showcasing the HeartBeam AIMI™ and AIMIGo™ Technologies

Reminder: Company to Host Virtual Roadshow Webinar on Tuesday, September 20, 2022 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time

HeartBeam, Inc. (NASDAQ: BEAT), a cardiac technology company that has developed the first and only 3D-vector ECG platform for heart attack detection anytime, anywhere, today announced that in conjunction with an upcoming virtual roadshow webinar taking place Tuesday, September 20, 2022, at 4:30 p.m. ET, it has released a new video that takes viewers behind the scenes for a featured look at the HeartBeam AIMIGo technology and will be shown to viewers of the webcast.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220920005147/en/

New Video Showcasing the HeartBeam AIMI™ and AIMIGo™ Technologies (Graphic: Business Wire)

The video explores the HeartBeam AIMIGo technology, need, market opportunity and use in heart attack detection. AIMIGo is the first and only credit card-sized 12-lead output ECG device for remote heart attack detection with a 510(K) regulatory pathway. The Company expects to submit AIMIGo to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for clearance by the end of the year. Once cleared the Company believes that AIMIGo can enable patients and their clinicians, for the first time outside of a medical setting, to determine if symptoms are due to a heart attack, quickly and easily, so care can be initiated, if needed. The goal of HeartBeam’s technology is to offer more accurate heart attack detection to triage patients, expedite treatment and save healthcare dollars.

The video is available in the company’s investor relations section here.

“This new video provides a compelling overview and explanation of our technologies and highlights our continued progress toward making the AIMIGo device available for remote heart attack detection,” said Branislav Vajdic, PhD, HeartBeam CEO and founder. “We look forward to sharing the video at our upcoming webinar along with recent announcements, ongoing initiatives and key 2022 and 2023 milestones.”

HeartBeam’s CEO and founder Branislav Vajdic, PhD, CFO Rick Brounstein, and Chief Business Officer Jon Hunt, PhD, will host a virtual roadshow webinar, during which they will review recent announcements, including the Company’s 510(k) application to the FDA for its HeartBeam AIMI platform technology, newly issued patent for a 12-lead electrocardiogram (ECG) patch monitor, ongoing initiatives and discuss key 2022 and 2023 milestones. The webinar will be accompanied by a presentation and followed by a question-and-answer session from webcast viewers, which can be accessed via the webcast link.

HeartBeam AIMI and AIMIGo have not yet been cleared by the FDA for marketing in the USA or other geographies.

To access the webinar, please use the following information:

Date: Tuesday September 20, 2022 Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (1:30 p.m. Pacific time) Dial-in: 1-877-704-4453 International Dial-in: 1-201-389-0920 Conference Code: 13732771 Webcast: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1569585&tp_key=156ad0b0f4

A telephone replay will be available approximately two hours after the call and will run through December 20, 2022, by dialing 1-844-512-2921 from the U.S., or 1-412-317-6671 from international locations, and entering replay pin number: 13732771. The replay can also be viewed through the webinar webcast link above and the presentation utilized during the call will be available in the company’s investor relations section here.

About HeartBeam, Inc.

HeartBeam, Inc. (NASDAQ: BEAT) is a cardiac technology company that has developed the first and only 3D-vector ECG platform for heart attack detection anytime, anywhere. By applying a suite of proprietary algorithms to simplify vector electrocardiography (VECG), the HeartBeam platform enables patients and their clinicians to determine if symptoms are due to a heart attack, quickly and easily, so care can be expedited, if required. HeartBeam has two patented products in development. HeartBeam AIMI is software for acute care settings that provides a 3D comparison of baseline and symptomatic 12-lead ECG to more accurately identify a heart attack. HeartBeam AIMIGo is the first and only credit card-sized 12-lead output ECG device coupled with a smart phone app and cloud-based diagnostic software system to facilitate remote heart attack detection. HeartBeam AIMI and AIMIGo have not yet been cleared by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for marketing in the USA or other geographies. For more information, visit HeartBeam.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this release that are not based on historical fact are "forward-looking statements." While management has based any forward-looking statements included in this release on its current expectations, the information on which such expectations were based may change. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, as a result of various factors including those risks and uncertainties described in the Risk Factors and in Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations sections of our in our Forms 10-K, 10-Q and other reports filed with the SEC and available at www.sec.gov. We urge you to consider those risks and uncertainties in evaluating our forward-looking statements. We caution readers not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Except as otherwise required by the federal securities laws, we disclaim any obligation or undertaking to publicly release any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statement contained herein (or elsewhere) to reflect any change in our expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220920005147/en/