HeartBeam Partners with Phoebe Putney Health System for First Pilot Study of Emergency Department Myocardial Infarction Software

Business Associate Agreement and Clinical Trial Agreement with Additional Planned Studies and Commercial and Scientific Collaboration

HeartBeam, Inc. (NASDAQ: BEAT), a developmental stage digital healthcare company with a proprietary ECG telemedicine technology for heart attack detection, today announced it has signed a Business Associate Agreement (BAA) and Clinical Trial Agreement (CTA) with Phoebe Putney Health System to conduct a pilot study designed to evaluate HeartBeam’s Emergency Department (ED) Myocardial Infarction (MI) software product.

Phoebe Putney Health System, headquartered in Albany, Georgia, is a not-for-profit network of more than 4,500 physicians, nurses, professional staff, and volunteers delivering compassionate, high-quality healthcare to more than 500,000 residents in a 41-county region. HeartBeam will be partnering with Phoebe Putney Emergency Department which serves over 100,000 patients annually.

“Phoebe Putney’s Emergency Department is an ideal facility for our first pilot study in a clinical setting for our ED MI software product,” said Branislav Vajdic, PhD, Chief Executive Officer and Founder of HeartBeam. “We look forward to working with the Phoebe Putney team on this initial study, with plans for additional pilot studies for our end-to-end prescription-only telehealth system for remote heart attack detection in at risk patients. The agreement also includes future scientific and commercial collaboration as HeartBeam brings its products to market after FDA market clearance.”

Doug Gregory, Vice President of Phoebe Heart and Vascular, added, “We are excited to commence this study of EKGs done on patients with chest pain previously treated in our emergency center to help determine this technology’s effectiveness in rapidly detecting a heart attack. Chest pain is the second most common reason for an ED visit, with high costs associated with these visits. HeartBeam’s software is a promising solution for more accurate MI detection.”

About HeartBeam, Inc.

HeartBeam, Inc. (NASDAQ: BEAT) is a development stage digital healthcare company with proprietary ECG telemedicine technology that will redefine the way high risk cardiovascular patients are diagnosed in an ambulatory setting at any time and any place. Its breakthrough solution employs a reusable, credit card sized, 3D vector ECG recording device and cloud-based software capable of assisting a physician in diagnosing a wide range of cardiovascular disease. HeartBeam is initially focusing on a huge unmet need of helping diagnose heart attacks in patients outside of a medical institution. No single lead ECG technology can offer this value to patients and their physicians. This underserved market is several times larger than the cardiac arrhythmia detection market based on the prevalence of patients with coronary artery disease at high risk of heart attack. For more information visit www.heartbeam.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this release that are not based on historical fact are “forward-looking statements.” While management has based any forward-looking statements included in this release on its current expectations, the information on which such expectations were based may change. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, as a result of various factors including those risks and uncertainties described in the Risk Factors and in Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations sections of our recently filed Registration Statement on Form S-1, which can be found on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. We urge you to consider those risks and uncertainties in evaluating our forward-looking statements. We caution readers not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Except as otherwise required by the federal securities laws, we disclaim any obligation or undertaking to publicly release any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statement contained herein (or elsewhere) to reflect any change in our expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

