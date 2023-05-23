HeartBeam : Regain of Compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(b)(1) - Form 8-K





Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): May 22, 2023

HEARTBEAM, INC.

Item 8.01 Other Events.





Regain of Compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(b)(1)





As previously disclosed, on March 20, 2023, HeartBeam, Inc. (the " Company ") received a notification letter from The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (the " Nasdaq ") indicating that the Company was not in compliance with Nasdaq's Listing Rule 5550(b)(1) because the Company reported in its Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 stockholders' equity of $2,374,000, and, as a result, fell below the minimum stockholders' equity requirement of $2,500,000 (the " Stockholders' Equity Requiremen t").





The notification had no immediate effect on the Company's continued listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market, subject to the Company's compliance with the other continued listing requirements. In accordance with Nasdaq rules, the Company has been provided 45 calendar days, or until May 4, 2023, to submit a plan to regain compliance (the "Compliance Plan") with the listing rules for the Nasdaq Capital Market. The Compliance Plan was submitted May 3, 2023.





On April 20, 2023, the Registration Statement on Form S-1 (File No. 333-269520) (the " Registration Statement ") relating to the Company's secondary offering (the " Offering ") of common stock ("Common Stock") was declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the " SEC "). Subsequently, on May 2, 2023, the Company consummated the Offering of 16,666,666 share of Common Stock at an offering price of $1.50 per share of Common Stock. The Company received $23.2 million in net proceeds from the Offering after deducting placement agent discounts and commission and other estimated offering expenses payable by the Company.





As a result of the Offering, the Company believes it has regained compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(b)(1).





The Company understands that Nasdaq will continue to monitor the Company's ongoing compliance with the Stockholders' Equity Requirement. If, at the time of its next periodic report, the Company does not evidence compliance with the Stockholders' Equity Requirement, the Company may be subject to delisting.





