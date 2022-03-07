HeartBeam to Host Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results Conference Call on Thursday, March 24, 2022 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time

HeartBeam, Inc. (NASDAQ: BEAT), a developmental stage digital healthcare company with a proprietary ECG telemedicine technology for heart attack detection, will hold a conference call on Thursday, March 24, 2022 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time to discuss its results for the fourth quarter and full fiscal year ended December 31, 2021, and will be reviewing recent announcements, ongoing initiatives and key 2022 milestones. A press release detailing these results will be issued prior to the call.

HeartBeam CEO and Founder Branislav Vajdic, PhD, CFO Richard Brounstein, and CBO Jon Hunt, PhD, will host the conference call, followed by a question-and-answer period. The conference call will be accompanied by a presentation, which can be viewed during the webcast or accessed via the investor relations section of the Company’s website here.

To access the call, please use the following information:

Date: Thursday, March 24, 2022 Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (1:30 p.m. Pacific time) Dial-in: 1-877-423-9813 International Dial-in: 1-201-689-8573 Conference Code: 13727295 Webcast: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1530957&tp_key=53b3c7ab88

A telephone replay will be available approximately two hours after the call and will run through June 24, 2022 by dialing 1-844-512-2921 from the U.S., or 1-412-317-6671 from international locations, and entering replay pin number: 13727295. The replay can also be viewed through the webinar webcast link above and the presentation utilized during the call will be available in the company’s investor relations section here.

About HeartBeam, Inc.

HeartBeam, Inc. (NASDAQ: BEAT) is a development stage digital healthcare company with proprietary ECG telemedicine technology that will redefine the way high risk cardiovascular patients are diagnosed in an ambulatory setting at any time and any place. Its breakthrough solution employs a reusable, credit card sized, 3D vector ECG recording device and cloud-based software capable of assisting a physician in diagnosing a wide range of cardiovascular disease. HeartBeam is initially focusing on a huge unmet need of helping diagnose heart attacks in patients outside of a medical institution. No single lead ECG technology can offer this value to patients and their physicians. This underserved market is several times larger than the cardiac arrhythmia detection market based on the prevalence of patients with coronary artery disease at high risk of heart attack. For more information visit www.heartbeam.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this release that are not based on historical fact are “forward-looking statements.” While management has based any forward-looking statements included in this release on its current expectations, the information on which such expectations were based may change. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, as a result of various factors including those risks and uncertainties described in the Risk Factors and in Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations sections of our recently filed Registration Statement on Form S-1, which can be found on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. We urge you to consider those risks and uncertainties in evaluating our forward-looking statements. We caution readers not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Except as otherwise required by the federal securities laws, we disclaim any obligation or undertaking to publicly release any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statement contained herein (or elsewhere) to reflect any change in our expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

