HeartBeam, Inc. (NASDAQ: BEAT), a medical technology company focused on transforming cardiac care through the power of personalized insights, will hold a conference call on Wednesday March 20, 2024 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time to discuss its results for the fourth quarter and full fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, and will be providing regulatory updates, reviewing ongoing initiatives, and anticipated 2024 milestones. A press release detailing these results will be issued prior to the call.

HeartBeam CEO and Founder Branislav Vajdic, PhD, President Robert Eno, Consulting CFO Richard Brounstein, and VP of Regulatory Affairs Deborah Castillo, PhD, will host the conference call, followed by a question-and-answer period. The conference call will be accompanied by a presentation, which can be viewed during the webcast or accessed via the investor relations section of the Company’s website here.

To access the call, please use the following information:

Date: Wednesday March 20, 2024 Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (1:30 p.m. Pacific time) Dial-in: 1-877-704-4453 International Dial-in: 1-201-389-0920 Conference Code: 13743963 Webcast: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1652944&tp_key=9699aa7d39

A telephone replay will be available approximately three hours after the call and will run through June 20, 2024, by dialing 1-844-512-2921 from the U.S., or 1-412-317-6671 from international locations, and entering replay pin number: 13743963. The replay can also be viewed through the webcast link above and the presentation utilized during the call will be available in the company’s investor relations section here.

About HeartBeam, Inc.

HeartBeam, Inc. (NASDAQ: BEAT) is a medical technology company that is dedicated to transforming cardiac care through the power of personalized insights. The company’s proprietary vectorelectrocardiography (VECG) technology collects 3D signals of the heart’s electrical activity and converts them into a 12-lead ECG. This platform technology is designed to be used on portable, patient-friendly devices such as a credit-card sized monitor, watch or patch. Physicians will be able to identify cardiac health trends and acute conditions and direct patients to the appropriate care – all outside of a medical facility, thus redefining how cardiac health is managed in the future. For more information, visit HeartBeam.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this release that are not based on historical fact are "forward-looking statements." While management has based any forward-looking statements included in this release on its current expectations, the information on which such expectations were based may change. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, as a result of various factors including those risks and uncertainties described in the Risk Factors and in Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations sections of our Forms 10-K, 10-Q and other reports filed with the SEC and available at www.sec.gov. We urge you to consider those risks and uncertainties in evaluating our forward-looking statements. We caution readers not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Except as otherwise required by the federal securities laws, we disclaim any obligation or undertaking to publicly release any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statement contained herein (or elsewhere) to reflect any change in our expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

