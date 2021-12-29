Log in
HeartBeam to Participate in the H.C. Wainwright BIOCONNECT Conference

12/29/2021 | 08:32am EST
HeartBeam, Inc. (NASDAQ: BEAT), a developmental stage digital healthcare company with a proprietary ECG telemedicine technology to bring new capabilities to cardiovascular disease, announced today it will participate in the H.C. Wainwright BIOCONNECT Conference being held virtually January 10 – 13, 2022.

HeartBeam Chief Executive Officer and Founder Branislav Vajdic, PhD, Chief Financial Officer Rick Brounstein, and Chief Business Officer Jon Hunt, PhD, will conduct 30-minute video one-on-one meetings during the conference.

H.C. Wainwright BIOCONNECT Conference
Date: January 10 – 13, 2022
Presentation Time: Available on-demand January 10, 2022 at 7:00 am ET (4:00 am Pacific time)
Webcast: https://journey.ct.events/view/b4bf55c1-dcc2-4132-b734-067c483ca52f
Format: Virtual 1x1’s and Virtual Presentations
Speaker: Branislav Vajdic, PhD, Chief Executive Officer and Founder
Conference Website: Click here

For more information on the H.C. Wainwright BIOCONNECT Conference or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with HeartBeam management, please contact your conference representative or you may also email your request to BEAT@mzgroup.us or call Chris Tyson at (949) 491-8235.

About HeartBeam, Inc.

HeartBeam, Inc. (NASDAQ: BEAT) is a development stage digital healthcare company with proprietary ECG telemedicine technology that will redefine the way high-risk cardiovascular patients are diagnosed in an ambulatory setting at any time and any place. Its breakthrough solution employs a reusable, credit card-sized, 3D vector ECG recording device and cloud-based software capable of assisting a physician in diagnosing a wide range of cardiovascular diseases. HeartBeam is initially focusing on a huge unmet need of helping diagnose heart attacks in patients outside of a medical institution. No single lead ECG technology can offer patients and their physicians this value. This underserved market is several times larger than the cardiac arrhythmia detection market based on the prevalence of patients with coronary artery disease at high risk of heart attack. For more information, visit www.heartbeam.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this release that are not based on historical fact are “forward-looking statements.” While management has based any forward-looking statements included in this release on its current expectations, the information on which such expectations were based may change. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, as a result of various factors including those risks and uncertainties described in the Risk Factors and in Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations sections of our recently filed Registration Statement on Form S-1, which can be found on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. We urge you to consider those risks and uncertainties in evaluating our forward-looking statements. We caution readers not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Except as otherwise required by the federal securities laws, we disclaim any obligation or undertaking to publicly release any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statement contained herein (or elsewhere) to reflect any change in our expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.


