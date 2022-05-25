HeartBeam to Present at LD Micro Invitational XII Conference on June 7, 2022

HeartBeam, Inc. (NASDAQ: BEAT), a developmental stage digital healthcare company with a proprietary ECG telemedicine technology for heart attack detection, will present at the in-person LD Micro Invitational XII Conference being held at the Four Seasons in Westlake Village, CA on June 7 – 9, 2022.

HeartBeam Chief Financial Officer Rick Brounstein, and Chief Business Officer Jon Hunt, PhD, will conduct 25-minute in-person one-on-one meetings and deliver the Company’s in-person presentation which can be viewed live and via replay at the webcast link below and will also be available on the HeartBeam investor relations website at ir.heartbeam.com.

LD Micro Invitational XII

Date: June 7 – 9, 2022

Location: Westlake Village, CA

Presentation Time: June 7, 2022 at 4:00 pm ET (1:00 pm PT) in TRACK 4

Webcast: https://ldinv12.mysequire.com/

Format: In-person 1x1’s and Presentations

Speakers: Chief Financial Officer Rick Brounstein, Chief Business Officer Jon Hunt, PhD

Conference Website: Click here

For more information on the LD Micro Invitational XII Conference or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with HeartBeam management, please contact your conference representative or you may also email your request to BEAT@mzgroup.us or call Chris Tyson at (949) 491-8235.

About HeartBeam, Inc.

HeartBeam, Inc. (NASDAQ: BEAT) is a development stage digital healthcare company with proprietary ECG telemedicine technology that will redefine the way high risk cardiovascular patients are diagnosed in an ambulatory setting at any time and any place. Its breakthrough solution employs a reusable, credit card sized, 3D vector ECG recording device and cloud-based software capable of assisting a physician in diagnosing a wide range of cardiovascular disease. HeartBeam is initially focusing on a huge unmet need of helping diagnose heart attacks in patients outside of a medical institution. No single lead ECG technology can offer this value to patients and their physicians. This underserved market is several times larger than the cardiac arrhythmia detection market based on the prevalence of patients with coronary artery disease at high risk of heart attack. For more information, visit www.heartbeam.com.

