  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. HeartCore Enterprises, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HTCR   US42240Q1040

HEARTCORE ENTERPRISES, INC.

(HTCR)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  03:48:34 2023-01-10 pm EST
0.8982 USD   +8.18%
03:10aHeartcore Enterprises : Investor Presentation January 2023(English)
PU
2022Heartcore Enterprises, Inc. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
2022HeartCore Partners with Spirit Advisors to Expand Go IPO Consultation Service
AQ
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

HeartCore Enterprises : Investor Presentation January 2023(English)

01/11/2023 | 03:10am EST
Investor Presentation

January 2023

Nasdaq: HTCR

1

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information set forth in this presentation contains "forward-looking information", including "future-oriented financial information" and "financial outlook", under applicable securities laws (collectively referred to herein as forward-looking statements). Except for statements of historical fact, the information contained herein constitutes forward-looking statements and includes, but is not limited to, the

  1. Projected financial performance of the Company;
  2. Completion of, and the use of proceeds from, the sale of the shares being offered hereunder;
  3. The expected development of the Company's business, projects, and joint ventures;
  4. Execution of the Company's vision and growth strategy, including with respect to future M&A activity and global growth;
  5. Sources and availability ofthird-party financing for the Company's projects;
  6. Completion of the Company's projects that are currently underway, in development or otherwise under consideration;
  7. Renewal of the Company's current customer, supplier and other material agreements; and
  8. Future liquidity, working capital, and capital requirements.Forward-looking statements are provided to allow potential investors the opportunity to understand management's beliefs and opinions in respect of the future so that they may use such beliefs and opinions as one factor in evaluating an investment.

These statements are not guarantees of future performance and undue reliance should not be placed on them. Such forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual performance and financial results in future periods to differ materially from any projections of future performance or result expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Although forward-looking statements contained in this presentation are based upon what management of the Company believes are reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by applicable securities laws. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

2

Who We Are

We are an experienced software provider with a mission to provide happiness to our customers through our technology.

836clients

23clients

in Japan

overseas

Our CMS business customer retention rate is very high at 96%in 2021and 95%in 2020.

20%+Annual Sales Growth

3

About HeartCore, Inc.

ESTABLISHED

Cash

US OFFICE

Silicon Valley, CA

June 2009

$7.8 million USD

JAPAN HEAQUARTERS

(9/30/2022)

Shinagawa-ku, Tokyo

EMPLOYEES

PRESIDENT & CEO

Sumitaka Yamamoto

60*

OKINAWA BRANCH

Naha City, Okinawa

APRIL 2015

APRIL 2019

APRIL 2022

Customer Experience

ProcessMining

GO IPO Consulting

JUNE 2009

Management (CXM)

DECEMBER 2019

SEPTEMBER 2022

JANUARY 2018

Content Management

TaskMining

SIGMAWAYS

Robotic Automaton

System (CMS)

Process (RPA)

Acquisition

*As of September 2022

4

What We Do

Content Management System

Our customer experience management platform

Includesmarketing, sales, service, and content management systems as well as other tools and integrations that enable companies to attract and engage customers throughout the customer lifecycle.

Digital Transformation

Provides customers with robotics process automation, process mining and task mining

Accelerating thedigital transformation of enterprises across their entire business includingmarketing, sales, and customer

service.

5

Disclaimer

HeartCore Enterprises Inc. published this content on 10 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 January 2023 08:09:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
