HeartCore Enterprises : Investor Presentation January 2023(English)

Forward-Looking Statements
Certain information set forth in this presentation contains "forward-looking information", including "future-oriented financial information" and "financial outlook", under applicable securities laws (collectively referred to herein as forward-looking statements). Except for statements of historical fact, the information contained herein constitutes forward-looking statements and includes, but is not limited to, the
Projected financial performance of the Company;
Completion of, and the use of proceeds from, the sale of the shares being offered hereunder;
The expected development of the Company's business, projects, and joint ventures;
Execution of the Company's vision and growth strategy, including with respect to future M&A activity and global growth;
Sources and availability ofthird-party financing for the Company's projects;
Completion of the Company's projects that are currently underway, in development or otherwise under consideration;
Renewal of the Company's current customer, supplier and other material agreements; and
Future liquidity, working capital, and capital requirements.Forward-looking statements are provided to allow potential investors the opportunity to understand management's beliefs and opinions in respect of the future so that they may use such beliefs and opinions as one factor in evaluating an investment.
These statements are not guarantees of future performance and undue reliance should not be placed on them. Such forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual performance and financial results in future periods to differ materially from any projections of future performance or result expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.
Although forward-looking statements contained in this presentation are based upon what management of the Company believes are reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by applicable securities laws. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.
2
Who We Are
We are an experienced software provider with a mission to provide happiness to our customers through our technology.
836clients
23clients
in Japan
overseas
Our CMS business customer retention rate is very high at 96%in 2021and 95%in 2020.
20%+Annual Sales Growth
3
About HeartCore, Inc.
ESTABLISHED
Cash
US OFFICE
Silicon Valley, CA
June 2009
$7.8 million USD
JAPAN HEAQUARTERS
(9/30/2022)
Shinagawa-ku, Tokyo
EMPLOYEES
PRESIDENT & CEO
Sumitaka Yamamoto
60*
OKINAWA BRANCH
Naha City, Okinawa
APRIL 2015
APRIL 2019
APRIL 2022
Customer Experience
ProcessMining
GO IPO Consulting
JUNE 2009
Management (CXM)
DECEMBER 2019
SEPTEMBER 2022
JANUARY 2018
Content Management
TaskMining
SIGMAWAYS
Robotic Automaton
System (CMS)
Process (RPA)
Acquisition
*As of September 2022
4
What We Do
Content Management System
Our customer experience management platform
Includesmarketing, sales, service, and content management systems as well as other tools and integrations that enable companies to attract and engage customers throughout the customer lifecycle.
Digital Transformation
Provides customers with robotics process automation, process mining and task mining
Accelerating thedigital transformation of enterprises across their entire business includingmarketing, sales, and customer
