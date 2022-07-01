Log in
HeartCore Enterprises : Traders News Source Editor Mark Roberts Interviews Sumitaka Kanno CEO and Founder at HeartCore Inc.

07/01/2022
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 1, 2022 / Traders News Source, a leading independent equity research and corporate access firm focused on small and mid cap publicly traded companies recently issued a new C-Level interview with HeartCore Enterprises. Mark Roberts, Senior Editor at Traders News Source had the opportunity to conduct the interview featuring Sumitaka Kanno CEO and Founder at HeartCore Enterprises.

Mark Roberts, Senior Editor at TradersNewsSource.com recently conducted the Interview with Sumitaka Kanno CEO and Founder at HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTCR). Mark diligently focused on questions he thought would be on the minds of most current and future shareholders.

Access this interview in it's entirety at https://tradersnewssource.com/htcr-interview/

Sumitaka Kanno

CEO and Founder at Heartcore Inc.

After graduating from the Kansai Gaidai University in Japan, Kanno joined the Japan Air Force and became a pilot.

He later worked at BroadVision.com in Japan, a global software vendor and former NASDAQ company. At BroadVision he specialized in websites and software. Subsequently in 2009, Mr. Kanno founded Heartcore in order to help solve the biggest technological problems facing Japan's largest organizations. With over 20 years of experience in information technology and website engineering, he developed the solutions that enterprises rely on everyday throughout their organizations.

Mr. Kanno received the "Top 100 Tech Innovators & Influencers" Award at the InterCon Las Vegas Conference in 2021.

Interview highlights:

Traders News Source Editor Mark Roberts covers details on the recently announced share repurchase program and their progress so far, vision for growth both in the near and long term, interest in the new Go IPO consulting business, current amount of CXM and DX csutomers, the SaaS markets and much more.

Access this interview in it's entirety at https://tradersnewssource.com/htcr-interview/

About HeartCore Enterprises, Inc.

Headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, HeartCore Enterprises is a leading software development company offering Software as a Service (SaaS) solutions to enterprise customers in Japan and worldwide. The Company also provides data analytics services that allow enterprise businesses to create tailored web experiences for their clients through best-in-class design. HeartCore's customer experience management platform (CXM Platform) includes marketing, sales, service and content management systems, as well as other tools and integrations, which enable companies to enhance the customer experience and drive engagement. HeartCore also operates a digital transformation business that provides customers with robotics process automation, process mining and task mining to accelerate the digital transformation of enterprises. Additional information about the Company's products and services is available at www.heartcore.co.jp and https://heartcore-enterprises.com/.

HeartCore Investor Relations Contact:

Gateway Group, Inc.
Matt Glover and John Yi
[email protected]
(949) 574-3860

About Traders News Source (TNS)

Traders News Source is a leading independent equity research and corporate access firm focused on finding and reporting on the next hot stocks and market sectors prior to a significant move. TNS is also a financial news provider, focused on giving investors direct access to CEO's of promising, publicly-traded companies, and market experts. Our C-level interviews answer some of the hard hitting questions that rest on the minds of most current and future shareholders. TNS C-level interviews provide valuable insights into the operations and management direction of some of the most promising small and mid-cap publicly traded companies. To review TNS disclosure statement please visit: https://tradersnewssource.com/htcr-interview/.

Media Contact

Traders News Source
Mark Roberts, Senior Editor/Interviewer [email protected]
or Call Paul Lipp, President TNS LLC at +1-810-618-1023

SOURCE: Traders News Source LLC

Disclaimer

HeartCore Enterprises Inc. published this content on 01 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 July 2022 15:22:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
