Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. HeartCore Enterprises, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HTCR   US42240Q1040

HEARTCORE ENTERPRISES, INC.

(HTCR)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  05/24 03:12:55 pm EDT
0.9550 USD   -4.50%
08:32aHEARTCORE ENTERPRISES, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
08:31aHeartCore Signs Go IPO Consulting Agreement with SYLA Holdings Co.
GL
05/23Top Premarket Decliners
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

HeartCore Signs Go IPO Consulting Agreement with SYLA Holdings Co.

05/25/2022 | 08:31am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK and TOKYO, May 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. (“HeartCore” or the “Company”), a leading software development company, announced that it has signed agreements with SYLA Holdings Co. Ltd. (“SYLA”) for its recently announced Go IPO consulting service (“Consulting Agreement”). This engagement marks the Company’s third Go IPO deal in a two-month period.

As part of the Consulting Agreement, HeartCore will assist SYLA in its efforts to complete its initial public offering and list on the Nasdaq Stock Market (“Nasdaq”). Through Go IPO, the Company will service clients by assisting throughout the audit and legal firm hiring process, translating requested documents into English, assisting in the preparation of documentation for internal controls required for an initial public offering or de-SPAC, providing general support services, assisting in the preparation of the S-1 or F-1 filing, and more. As compensation for its services, HeartCore expects to generate from SYLA an aggregate of $500,000 in initial fees throughout the six-month term. In addition, HeartCore has received warrants to acquire 2% of SYLA’s common stock, on a fully diluted basis.

“Thanks to the capabilities of our management and sales teams, coupled with what HeartCore perceives as an increase in the number of Japanese companies seeking to list on Nasdaq, we have successfully executed another Go IPO engagement, which is our third in less than two months,” said CEO Sumitaka Yamamoto. “HeartCore is committed to providing the highest quality service in ensuring our clients’ needs are met every step of the way, in the marathon of becoming a publicly traded company. With demand for this service continuing to grow, we look forward to augmenting our footprint and capturing as much market share as possible.”

There can be no assurance that a particular Go IPO client will complete its initial public offering and/or that its securities will be listed on Nasdaq.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release are forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as “believe,” “intend,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “plan,” “potential,” “continue” or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements include risks and uncertainties, and there are important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These factors, risks and uncertainties are discussed in HeartCore’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Investors should not place any undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond HeartCore’s control which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects HeartCore’s current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. HeartCore assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future. The contents of any website referenced in this press release are not incorporated by reference herein.

About HeartCore Enterprises, Inc.
Headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, HeartCore Enterprises is a leading software development company offering Software as a Service (SaaS) solutions to enterprise customers in Japan and worldwide. The Company also provides data analytics services that allow enterprise businesses to create tailored web experiences for their clients through best-in-class design. HeartCore’s customer experience management platform (CXM Platform) includes marketing, sales, service and content management systems, as well as other tools and integrations, which enable companies to enhance the customer experience and drive engagement. HeartCore also operates a digital transformation business that provides customers with robotics process automation, process mining and task mining to accelerate the digital transformation of enterprises. Additional information about the Company’s products and services is available at www.heartcore.co.jp and https://heartcore-usa.com/.

HeartCore Investor Relations Contact:
Gateway Group, Inc.
Matt Glover and John Yi
HTCR@gatewayir.com
(949) 574-3860


All news about HEARTCORE ENTERPRISES, INC.
08:32aHEARTCORE ENTERPRISES, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Regulation FD Di..
AQ
08:31aHeartCore Signs Go IPO Consulting Agreement with SYLA Holdings Co.
GL
05/23Top Premarket Decliners
MT
05/16HEARTCORE ENTERPRISES, INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITIO..
AQ
05/16HEARTCORE ENTERPRISES, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits ..
AQ
05/16Earnings Flash (HTCR) HEARTCORE ENTERPRISES Posts Q1 Revenue $2.3M
MT
05/16HeartCore Reports First Quarter 2022 Results
GL
05/11HeartCore Signs Agreements with Two Clients for its Go IPO Consulting Service
GL
05/11HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. Signs Agreements with Two Clients for Its Go IPO Consulting..
CI
05/11HEARTCORE ENTERPRISES, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Regulation FD Di..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 15,0 M - -
Net income 2022 2,30 M - -
Net cash 2022 100 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 18,1 M 18,1 M -
EV / Sales 2022 -5,46x
EV / Sales 2023 -40,3x
Nbr of Employees 45
Free-Float 28,2%
Chart HEARTCORE ENTERPRISES, INC.
Duration : Period :
HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HEARTCORE ENTERPRISES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,96 $
Average target price 7,85 $
Spread / Average Target 722%
Managers and Directors
Sumitaka Yamamoto Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Qizhi Gao Chief Financial Officer
Hidekazu Miyata Chief Technical Officer
Kimio Hosaka Chief Operating Officer & Director
Ferdinand Groenewald Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HEARTCORE ENTERPRISES, INC.0.00%18
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-22.81%1 941 707
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE-28.85%52 342
SYNOPSYS INC.-19.57%45 374
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC-56.94%41 735
SEA LIMITED-68.11%39 932