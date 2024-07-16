Investor Presentation
Nasdaq: HTCR
July 2024
HeartCore Enterprises, Inc.
- Leading Enterprise Software Development & Consulting Company, Headquartered in Tokyo
- Majority market share provider of content management (CMS) and digital transformation solutions for well-known Japanese enterprise customers
- Global enterprise customer count of 962, up 105%
YOY
- 88% CMS Business Customer Retention Rate in
2023
- Go IPOSM consulting service helps Japanese-based companies go public in the U.S.
- $22M revenue in 2023 - 150% increase compared to 2022
Other 6%
HeartCore History
962 clients
24 clients
in Japan
overseas
ESTABLISHED
US OFFICE
June 2009
Silicon Valley, CA
JAPAN HEAQUARTERS
Shinagawa-ku, Tokyo
OKINAWA BRANCH
EMPLOYEES
Naha City, Okinawa
62
JUNE 2009
JANUARY 2018
DECEMBER 2019
APRIL 2023
September 2023
April 2024
Content Management
Formed Artificial
Robotic Automaton
TaskMining
10th Go IPOSM
Hired Sabatini Global
System (CMS)
Process (RPA)
Client Signed
Sales and Marketing
Intelligence (AI) Software
Team
Development Division
APRIL 2015
APRIL 2019
APRIL 2022
February 2023
February 2024
Customer Experience
ProcessMining
Go IPOSM
SIGMAWAYS
HeartCore Luvina Vietnam
Management (CXM)
Consulting Service
Acquisition
*As of July 2024
Enterprise Software Business
Q1'24 Software Business
$4.5M Software Revenue
(↑26%
YoY)
Profitable Operations
Performance
Content Management System
Our customer experience management platform:
Includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems as well as
other tools and integrations that enable companies to attract and engage customers throughout the customer lifecycle.
Digital Transformation
Provides customers with robotics process automation, process mining and task mining:
Accelerating the digital transformation of enterprises across their entire business including marketing, sales, and customer service.
Content Management System (CMS)
CMS software helps users create, manage, and modify content on websites without the need for specialized technical knowledge.
- HeartCore has heavily invested into sales & marketing and has an increase of 130% in its YoY pipeline growth
- 700 legacy customers will be proactively upsold to HeartCore Version 12, the newest platform
- Company aims to increase its market share from 25% to 40% by incorporating all functions related to content management
Content
$22.27B
Management
Projected Global
Market
Market Size (2024)
North America
Largest Market
By Region (2023)
5.22%
Market Growth Rate
(2024-2028)
APAC
Fastest-Growing Market By Region (2020-2030)
https://www.statista.com/outlook/tmo/software/enterprise-software/content-management-software/worldwide?currency=usd
Multilingual
Accessibility
Multi-Device
Multiple Site
Support
Check Function
Support
Go IPOSM Consulting Service
"We have just scratched the tip of the iceberg with our Go IPO business line," Sumitaka Kanno, CEO
Building a Diverse Portfolio of Japan-based Growth Companies
- $5 Million Net Revenue YTD - fees + warrant revenue recognition
- Expect Q-to-Q volatility - change in asset value is recognized as revenue
- Warrants strengthen the balance sheet
- 9 signed clients currently in the Go IPO pipeline
- Seminar to be held in Japan with over 100 attendees expected
- Launched HeartCore Financials in Q1 2024
HeartCore has generated a total of $18.9 millionin revenue from its Go IPO business
Our Go IPOSM Business Model
Sumitaka Kanno, Founder and CEO of HeartCore Enterprises,
LLC authored "How to Go IPO" a popular book in Japan
Target companies must meet the following criteria
- Sales of more than $6M for three consecutive years
- Robust and compelling technology
- Dominant market position
- Annual growth rate of over 30%
- Ability to pay $2M in IPO costs
- Robust and attractive technology
- Major specific market share
Companies in the pipeline expect market
capitalization of $10 million to over $100 million
HeartCore Acquisition of Sigmaways
Sigmaways generated approximately $10 million revenue (unaudited) for the year ended
December 31, 2023
Acquisition expands HeartCore's operational footprint in the U.S. and adds significant revenue to the Company's top line
Provides complementary cross-sell and upsell opportunities for both companies
Reduces HeartCore's production costs, transitioning from outsourcing resources to leveraging Sigmaways' team
Shared corporate philosophy of putting the customers first
Sigmaways Key Clients and Affiliates
KEY
AFFILIATIONS
CLIENTS
