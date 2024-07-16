Investor Presentation

Nasdaq: HTCR

July 2024

1

HeartCore Enterprises, Inc.

  • Leading Enterprise Software Development & Consulting Company, Headquartered in Tokyo
  • Majority market share provider of content management (CMS) and digital transformation solutions for well-known Japanese enterprise customers
  • Global enterprise customer count of 962, up 105%
    YOY
  • 88% CMS Business Customer Retention Rate in
    2023
  • Go IPOSM consulting service helps Japanese-based companies go public in the U.S.
  • $22M revenue in 2023 - 150% increase compared to 2022

Other 6%

3

HeartCore History

962 clients

24 clients

in Japan

overseas

ESTABLISHED

US OFFICE

June 2009

Silicon Valley, CA

JAPAN HEAQUARTERS

Shinagawa-ku, Tokyo

OKINAWA BRANCH

EMPLOYEES

Naha City, Okinawa

62

JUNE 2009

JANUARY 2018

DECEMBER 2019

APRIL 2023

September 2023

April 2024

Content Management

Formed Artificial

Robotic Automaton

TaskMining

10th Go IPOSM

Hired Sabatini Global

System (CMS)

Process (RPA)

Client Signed

Sales and Marketing

Intelligence (AI) Software

Team

Development Division

APRIL 2015

APRIL 2019

APRIL 2022

February 2023

February 2024

Customer Experience

ProcessMining

Go IPOSM

SIGMAWAYS

HeartCore Luvina Vietnam

Management (CXM)

Consulting Service

Acquisition

*As of July 2024

4

Enterprise Software Business

Q1'24 Software Business

$4.5M Software Revenue

(↑26%

YoY)

Profitable Operations

Performance

Content Management System

Our customer experience management platform:

Includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems as well as

other tools and integrations that enable companies to attract and engage customers throughout the customer lifecycle.

Digital Transformation

Provides customers with robotics process automation, process mining and task mining:

Accelerating the digital transformation of enterprises across their entire business including marketing, sales, and customer service.

5

Content Management System (CMS)

CMS software helps users create, manage, and modify content on websites without the need for specialized technical knowledge.

  1. HeartCore has heavily invested into sales & marketing and has an increase of 130% in its YoY pipeline growth
  • 700 legacy customers will be proactively upsold to HeartCore Version 12, the newest platform
  1. Company aims to increase its market share from 25% to 40% by incorporating all functions related to content management

Content

$22.27B

Management

Projected Global

Market

Market Size (2024)

North America

Largest Market

By Region (2023)

5.22%

Market Growth Rate

(2024-2028)

APAC

Fastest-Growing Market By Region (2020-2030)

https://www.statista.com/outlook/tmo/software/enterprise-software/content-management-software/worldwide?currency=usd

Multilingual

Accessibility

Multi-Device

Multiple Site

Support

Check Function

Support

Management 6

Go IPOSM Consulting Service

"We have just scratched the tip of the iceberg with our Go IPO business line," Sumitaka Kanno, CEO

Building a Diverse Portfolio of Japan-based Growth Companies

  • $5 Million Net Revenue YTD - fees + warrant revenue recognition
  • Expect Q-to-Q volatility - change in asset value is recognized as revenue
  • Warrants strengthen the balance sheet
  • 9 signed clients currently in the Go IPO pipeline
  • Seminar to be held in Japan with over 100 attendees expected
  • Launched HeartCore Financials in Q1 2024

HeartCore has generated a total of $18.9 millionin revenue from its Go IPO business

7

Our Go IPOSM Business Model

Sumitaka Kanno, Founder and CEO of HeartCore Enterprises,

LLC authored "How to Go IPO" a popular book in Japan

Target companies must meet the following criteria

  1. Sales of more than $6M for three consecutive years
  2. Robust and compelling technology
  3. Dominant market position
  4. Annual growth rate of over 30%
  5. Ability to pay $2M in IPO costs
  6. Robust and attractive technology
  7. Major specific market share

Companies in the pipeline expect market

capitalization of $10 million to over $100 million

8

HeartCore Acquisition of Sigmaways

Sigmaways generated approximately $10 million revenue (unaudited) for the year ended

December 31, 2023

Acquisition expands HeartCore's operational footprint in the U.S. and adds significant revenue to the Company's top line

Provides complementary cross-sell and upsell opportunities for both companies

Reduces HeartCore's production costs, transitioning from outsourcing resources to leveraging Sigmaways' team

Shared corporate philosophy of putting the customers first

9

Sigmaways Key Clients and Affiliates

KEY

AFFILIATIONS

CLIENTS

10

Attention: This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

HeartCore Enterprises Inc. published this content on 16 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 July 2024 05:09:05 UTC.