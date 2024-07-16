Go IPOSM Consulting Service

"We have just scratched the tip of the iceberg with our Go IPO business line," Sumitaka Kanno, CEO

Building a Diverse Portfolio of Japan-based Growth Companies

$5 Million Net Revenue YTD - fees + warrant revenue recognition

YTD - fees + warrant revenue recognition Expect Q-to-Q volatility - change in asset value is recognized as revenue

Q-to-Q volatility - change in asset value is recognized as revenue Warrants strengthen the balance sheet

9 signed clients currently in the Go IPO pipeline

Seminar to be held in Japan with over 100 attendees expected

Launched HeartCore Financials in Q1 2024

HeartCore has generated a total of $18.9 millionin revenue from its Go IPO business