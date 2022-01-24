Log in
    HLAN   US4219621012

HEARTLAND BANCCORP

(HLAN)
  Report
Heartland BancCorp : Q4 2021 Investor Presentation

01/24/2022 | 04:57pm EST
Heartland BancCorp

Columbus, Ohio

Q4 2021 Financial Update

(OTCQX: HLAN)

Safe Harbor Statement

This presentation contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about (i) Heartland's plans, objectives, expectations and intentions and other statements contained in this presentation that are not historical facts; and (ii) other statements identified by words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "targets," "projects," or words of similar meaning generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of Heartland's management and are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the control of Heartland. In addition, these forward-looking statements are subject to assumptions with respect to future business strategies and decisions that are subject to change. Actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results discussed in these forward-looking statements because of the following factors, among others: (1) the assumptions and estimates used by Heartland's management include both assumptions as to certain business decisions that are subject to change and, in many respects, subjective judgment, and thus are susceptible to multiple interpretations and periodic revisions based on actual experience and business developments, and thus, may not be realized; (2) legislative or regulatory changes, including changes in accounting standards, may adversely affect the businesses in which Heartland is engaged; (3) changes in the interest rate environment may adversely affect net interest income; (4) results may be adversely affected by continued diversification of assets and adverse changes to credit quality; (5) competition from other financial services companies in Heartland's markets could adversely affect operations; (6) the impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic on the employees and customers of Heartland, as well as the resulting effect on the business, financial condition and results of operations on Heartland; and (7) the current economic slowdown could adversely affect credit quality and loan originations.

Heartland cautions that the foregoing list of factors is not exclusive. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements above. You are cautioned not to place any undue reliance on forward- looking statements. Heartland does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made, except as required by law.

2

Heartland BancCorp

(OTCQX: HLAN)

It is Heartland Bank's mission to provide the best-personalized financial

services at competitive prices for the economic growth and well-being of individuals and businesses within our communities. This goal shall be accomplished through well-trained, caring employees, with unquestionable integrity, who practice sound and innovative banking principles, which will maximize bank profits and growth.

3

2021 Full Year Financial Highlights

Fifth consecutive year of record net income

Revenue

Net Income

TBVPS

$64.8 million

$18.6 million

$69.76

7% y/y

26% y/y

9% y/y

ROATCE

EPS

ROAA

1.23%

13.97%

$9.17

15 bps y/y

206 bps y/y

25% y/y

  • Ex PPP, net loans increased 11% y/y to $1.13 billion
  • Total deposits decreased 4% y/y to $1.26 billion
  • Noninterest DDA increased 12% y/y to $478 million
  • Reduced excess cash balances from $190 million to $64 million
  • Net interest margin (NIM) of 3.56% (including PPP effects), down 10 bps from the prior year
  • Efficiency ratio of 61.51%, up 159 bps from the prior year
  • Credit quality and capital remain strong

4

2021 Fourth Quarter Financial Highlights

Revenue

Net Income

TBVPS

$17.2 million

$5.0 million

$69.76

Flat y/y

13% y/y

9% y/y

ROATCE

EPS

ROAA

1.36%

14.42%

$2.48

14 bps y/y

397 bps y/y

14% y/y

  • Ex PPP, net loans increased 5% q/q to $1.13 billion
  • Total deposits increased 1% q/q to $1.26 billion
  • Noninterest DDA increased 9% q/q to $478 million
  • Net interest margin (NIM) of 3.86% (including PPP effects), up 23 bps from the prior quarter
  • Efficiency ratio of 60.47%, up 8 bps from the prior quarter
  • TBVPS increased 2% q/q to $69.76
  • Credit quality and capital remain strong

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Heartland BancCorp published this content on 24 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 January 2022 21:56:34 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 63,5 M - -
Net income 2021 17,7 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 10,2x
Yield 2021 2,82%
Capitalization 178 M 178 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,81x
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,84x
Nbr of Employees 192
Free-Float 100%
Managers and Directors
G. Scott McComb Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Carrie Almendinger Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Benjamin Babcanec Vice President & Head-Retail
Arthur G. H. Bing Director-Emeritus
Jay B. Eggspuehler Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HEARTLAND BANCCORP0.00%178
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-8.38%427 130
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION0.97%362 856
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED7.27%252 294
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.6.45%209 056
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY11.86%208 551