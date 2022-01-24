Heartland BancCorp : Q4 2021 Investor Presentation

This presentation contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about (i) Heartland's plans, objectives, expectations and intentions and other statements contained in this presentation that are not historical facts; and (ii) other statements identified by words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "targets," "projects," or words of similar meaning generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of Heartland's management and are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the control of Heartland. In addition, these forward-looking statements are subject to assumptions with respect to future business strategies and decisions that are subject to change. Actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results discussed in these forward-looking statements because of the following factors, among others: (1) the assumptions and estimates used by Heartland's management include both assumptions as to certain business decisions that are subject to change and, in many respects, subjective judgment, and thus are susceptible to multiple interpretations and periodic revisions based on actual experience and business developments, and thus, may not be realized; (2) legislative or regulatory changes, including changes in accounting standards, may adversely affect the businesses in which Heartland is engaged; (3) changes in the interest rate environment may adversely affect net interest income; (4) results may be adversely affected by continued diversification of assets and adverse changes to credit quality; (5) competition from other financial services companies in Heartland's markets could adversely affect operations; (6) the impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic on the employees and customers of Heartland, as well as the resulting effect on the business, financial condition and results of operations on Heartland; and (7) the current economic slowdown could adversely affect credit quality and loan originations.
Heartland cautions that the foregoing list of factors is not exclusive. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements above. You are cautioned not to place any undue reliance on forward- looking statements. Heartland does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made, except as required by law.
Heartland BancCorp
(OTCQX: HLAN)
It is Heartland Bank's mission to provide the best-personalized financial
services at competitive prices for the economic growth and well-being of individuals and businesses within our communities. This goal shall be accomplished through well-trained, caring employees, with unquestionable integrity, who practice sound and innovative banking principles, which will maximize bank profits and growth.
2021 Full Year Financial Highlights
Fifth consecutive year of record net income
Revenue
Net Income
TBVPS
$64.8 million
$18.6 million
$69.76
↑ 7% y/y
↑ 26% y/y
↑ 9% y/y
ROATCE
EPS
ROAA
1.23%
13.97%
$9.17
↑ 15 bps y/y
↑ 206 bps y/y
↑ 25% y/y
Ex PPP, net loans increased 11% y/y to $1.13 billion
Total deposits decreased 4% y/y to $1.26 billion
Noninterest DDA increased 12% y/y to $478 million
Reduced excess cash balances from $190 million to $64 million
Net interest margin (NIM) of 3.56% (including PPP effects), down 10 bps from the prior year
Efficiency ratio of 61.51%, up 159 bps from the prior year
Credit quality and capital remain strong
2021 Fourth Quarter Financial Highlights
Revenue
Net Income
TBVPS
$17.2 million
$5.0 million
$69.76
Flat y/y
↓ 13% y/y
↑ 9% y/y
ROATCE
EPS
ROAA
1.36%
14.42%
$2.48
↓ 14 bps y/y
↓ 397 bps y/y
↓ 14% y/y
Ex PPP, net loans increased 5% q/q to $1.13 billion
Total deposits increased 1% q/q to $1.26 billion
Noninterest DDA increased 9% q/q to $478 million
Net interest margin (NIM) of 3.86% (including PPP effects), up 23 bps from the prior quarter
Efficiency ratio of 60.47%, up 8 bps from the prior quarter
TBVPS increased 2% q/q to $69.76
Credit quality and capital remain strong
