HEARTLAND BANCCORP

HEARTLAND BANCCORP

(HLAN)
Heartland Bank Celebrates 110th Anniversary

03/26/2021 | 08:00am EDT
WHITEHALL, Ohio, March 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heartland BancCorp (“Heartland” and “the company”) (OTCQX: HLAN), parent company of Heartland Bank (“Bank”), today announced that Heartland Bank is celebrating its 110th anniversary as an independent community bank.

“Not many companies make it 50 years, let alone 110, and banks are no exception. You only get there through well-trained, caring associates with unquestionable integrity and strong leadership who will invest in them and our communities,” stated Chairman, President & CEO G. Scott McComb.

With roots in Croton, Ohio, dating back to 1911, Heartland Bank wasted no time growing those roots to the many suburbs of Central Ohio and recently, to the Northern Kentucky area. From the first president, George Van Fossen, to the current president, Scott McComb, Heartland has grown to 18 full-service branch locations, $1.5 billion in assets, a financial planning division and its own title company, TransCounty Title Agency.

“Through the strategic vision of our past and present leaders, we have achieved strong, consistent balance sheet growth and earnings results since becoming Heartland. Through this growth, we have supported our local communities by helping individuals and small businesses realize their dreams. Most importantly, throughout history, we have protected and maintained the Heartland family culture,” said EVP, Chief Financial Officer Carrie Almendinger.

Heartland is proud of its past while being dedicated to a community-minded future with value and service as part of the equation for success.

About Heartland BancCorp

Heartland BancCorp is a registered Ohio bank holding company and the parent of Heartland Bank, which operates 18 full-service banking offices and TransCounty Title Agency, LLC. Heartland Bank, founded in 1911, provides full-service commercial, small business, and consumer banking services; professional financial planning services; and other financial products and services. Heartland Bank is a member of the Federal Reserve, a member of the FDIC, and an Equal Housing Lender. Heartland BancCorp is currently quoted on the OTC Markets (OTCQX) under the symbol HLAN. Learn more about Heartland Bank at Heartland.Bank

In May of 2020, Heartland was ranked #58 on the American Banker Magazine’s list of Top 200 Publicly Traded Community Banks and Thrifts based on three-year average return on equity as of December 31, 2019. In September of 2019, Heartland stock uplisted to the OTCQX® Best Market after previously trading on the OTCQB® Venture Market.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements that reflect management's current views of future events and operations. These forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to the Company as of the date of this release. It is important to note that these forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, the ability of the Company to implement its strategy and expand its lending operations.

Contacts:G. Scott McComb, Chairman, President & CEO
 Heartland BancCorp 614-337-4600


