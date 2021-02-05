Log in
HEARTLAND EXPRESS, INC.

(HTLD)
Heartland Express : Conference Participation

02/05/2021 | 05:55pm EST
Heartland Express, Inc. Announces Participation in Upcoming Conference

NORTH LIBERTY, Iowa - Heartland Express, Inc. (Nasdaq: HTLD) announced that on Tuesday, February 9, 2021, Mike Gerdin, Chief Executive Officer and Chris Strain, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the Stifel 2021 Virtual Transportation & Logistics Conference at 8:00 am (eastern time).

Heartland Express is an irregular route truckload carrier based in North Liberty, Iowa serving customers with shipping lanes throughout the United States. Heartland focuses on medium to short haul regional freight, offering shippers industry leading on-time service so they can achieve their strategic goals for their customers. More information about Heartland Express can be found

on the company website at www.heartlandexpress.com.

This press release and related presentations may contain statements that might be considered as forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Such statements may be identified by their use of terms or phrases such as "seek," "expects," "estimates," "anticipates," "projects," "believes," "hopes," "plans," "goals," "intends," "may," "might," "likely," "will," "should," "would," "could," "potential," "predict," "continue," "strategy," "future," "outlook," and similar terms and phrases. In this press release and related presentations, the statements relating to reducing unnecessary or unproductive costs, our ability to react to changing market conditions, operational improvements, progress toward our goals, and future capital expenditures are forward-looking statements. Such statements are based on management's belief or interpretation of information currently available. These statements and assumptions involve certain risks and uncertainties, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. Actual events may differ materially from those set forth in, contemplated by, or underlying such statements as a result of numerous factors, including, without limitation, those specified in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 and updated in the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarters ended March 31, 2020 and June 30, 2020. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, which speak as of their respective dates.

Contact:

Heartland Express, Inc.

Mike Gerdin, Chief Executive Officer Chris Strain, Chief Financial Officer 319-626-3600

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 652 M - -
Net income 2020 70,8 M - -
Net cash 2020 110 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 21,9x
Yield 2020 0,28%
Capitalization 1 539 M 1 539 M -
EV / Sales 2020 2,19x
EV / Sales 2021 2,04x
Nbr of Employees 4 050
Free-Float 52,4%
Chart HEARTLAND EXPRESS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Heartland Express, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HEARTLAND EXPRESS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 20,67 $
Last Close Price 19,08 $
Spread / Highest target 20,5%
Spread / Average Target 8,32%
Spread / Lowest Target -5,66%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Michael J. Gerdin Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Todd A. Trimble Vice President-Southern Operations
Christopher A. Strain CFO, Secretary, Treasurer & Controller
Kris Eric Eickman Vice President-Information Technology
Benjamin J. Allen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HEARTLAND EXPRESS, INC.3.98%1 539
OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE, INC.4.70%23 978
J.B. HUNT TRANSPORT SERVICES, INC.3.97%15 010
TFI INTERNATIONAL INC.40.88%6 720
LANDSTAR SYSTEM, INC.6.77%5 637
SAIA, INC.3.66%4 852
