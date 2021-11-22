Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Heartland Express, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HTLD   US4223471040

HEARTLAND EXPRESS, INC.

(HTLD)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Heartland Express, Inc. Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend

11/22/2021 | 05:24pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NORTH LIBERTY, Iowa, Nov. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Heartland Express, Inc. (Nasdaq: HTLD) announced today the declaration of a regular quarterly cash dividend. The $0.02 per share dividend will be paid on December 17, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 7, 2021. We currently estimate that a total of approximately $1.6 million will be paid on the Company's 79.0 million shares of common stock. This is the Company's seventy-fourth consecutive quarterly cash dividend. With the payment of this dividend, the Company will have paid a total of $536.3 million in cash dividends, including four special dividends since the dividend program was implemented in the third quarter of 2003.

The press release may contain forward-looking statements, which are based on information currently available. These statements and assumptions involve certain risks and uncertainties. Actual events may differ from these expectations as specified from time to time in filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to the extent it becomes aware that it will not be achieved for any reason.

For further information contact
Michael J. Gerdin, CEO
Christopher A. Strain, CFO
Heartland Express, Inc.
319-645-7060

 


All news about HEARTLAND EXPRESS, INC.
05:24pHeartland Express, Inc. Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend
GL
11/16Heartland Express, Inc. Announces Resignation of Tahira K. Hira as Member of the Board ..
CI
11/16HEARTLAND EXPRESS INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
11/05Heartland Express, Inc. Announces Participation in Upcoming Conference
GL
11/04HEARTLAND EXPRESS INC MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND ..
AQ
11/01Management Change/Compensation - Form 8-K
PU
11/01HEARTLAND EXPRESS INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
10/27SmartWay® Excellence Award
PU
10/27Heartland Express, Inc. Receives US EPA 2021 SmartWay Excellence Award
GL
10/18HEARTLAND EXPRESS : Reports Revenues and Earnings for the Third Quarter of 2021 - Form 8-K
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on HEARTLAND EXPRESS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 613 M - -
Net income 2021 79,4 M - -
Net cash 2021 142 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 17,3x
Yield 2021 3,34%
Capitalization 1 371 M 1 371 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,01x
EV / Sales 2022 1,80x
Nbr of Employees 3 780
Free-Float 43,1%
Chart HEARTLAND EXPRESS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Heartland Express, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HEARTLAND EXPRESS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 17,37 $
Average target price 18,71 $
Spread / Average Target 7,74%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael J. Gerdin Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Christopher A. Strain CFO, Secretary, Treasurer, VP & Controller
Kris Eric Eickman Vice President-Information Technology
Todd A. Trimble Vice President-Southern Operations
Benjamin J. Allen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HEARTLAND EXPRESS, INC.-4.03%1 371
OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE, INC.80.25%40 463
J.B. HUNT TRANSPORT SERVICES, INC.42.16%20 400
TFI INTERNATIONAL INC.110.07%10 138
SAIA, INC.98.26%9 406
LANDSTAR SYSTEM, INC.27.83%6 560