Heartland Express Inc. Earns Carrier of the Year and Platinum Award for On-Time Service From FedEx Express

NORTH LIBERTY, Iowa, Aug. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heartland Express, Inc. (www.heartlandexpress.com) (Nasdaq: HTLD) is pleased to announce it has received two service awards from FedEx Express for fiscal year 2021 (period June 1, 2020 through May 31, 2021). Heartland Express has been awarded both the FedEx Express “Platinum Award for 99.99% On-Time Service” and “Core Carrier of the Year” award.



Heartland Express has received the distinguished “Carrier of the Year” award from FedEx Express fourteen times in the last fifteen years and now eleven years in a row. Heartland Express has reached nearly perfect service levels at 99.99% on time (an all-time record) on more than 20,000 shipments (an all-time high volume) during the year. Another major accomplishment in the current year is that we have now achieved service awards in each of the past twenty years through this amazing relationship.

FedEx Express is the world’s largest express transportation company, providing fast and reliable delivery to points in the U.S. and worldwide. They are known to be among a group of shippers with the most service-sensitive freight in the transportation industry and the standards set by FedEx Express are critical to their performance to their customers. Heartland Express’ Service for Success model is complementary to the reputation of FedEx Express for delivery of time-sensitive shipments and Heartland Express is pleased to be a part of that success over the years.

“This year has truly been an amazing accomplishment, to achieve our best service numbers and highest volumes of all time, speaks to our long-term dedication to service as proven by this long list of current and past awards,” said Heartland Express CEO Mike Gerdin. “Both teams answered the call to deliver their very best each and every day, on every single load. Heartland’s motto of “Service for Success,” is behind our ability to deliver these outstanding results year in and year out. This year continued to be difficult and challenging in many ways, but the professional drivers of Heartland Express made it happen yet again, as they always do. The collective teamwork and collaboration among the employees of Heartland Express and FedEx Express is a tremendous long-term affiliation over the past twenty years and we look forward to many more successful years together. Thank you FedEx Express!”

2002 to 2006 —Platinum Service Level (2), Gold Service Level (2) and Bronze Service Level (1)

2007—99.96% Platinum Service Level—National Carrier of the Year

2008—99.98% Platinum Service Level—National Carrier of the Year

2009—99.96% Platinum Service Level—National Carrier of the Year

2010—99.93% Platinum Service Level

2011—99.83% Gold Service Level—National Carrier of the Year

2012—99.87% Gold Service Level—National Carrier of the Year

2013—99.80% Gold Service Level—National Carrier of the Year

2014—99.82% Gold Service Level—National Carrier of the Year

2015—99.92% Platinum Service Level—National Carrier of the Year

2016—99.96% Platinum Service Level—National Carrier of the Year

2017—99.97% Platinum Service Level—National Carrier of the Year

2018—99.96% Platinum Service Level—National Carrier of the Year

2019—99.93% Platinum Service Level—National Carrier of the Year

2020—99.96% Platinum Service Level—National Carrier of the Year

2021—99.99% Platinum Service Level – National Carrier of the Year

Heartland Express is an irregular route truckload carrier based in North Liberty, Iowa serving customers with shipping lanes throughout the United States. Heartland focuses on medium to short haul regional freight, offering shippers industry leading on-time service so they can achieve their strategic goals for their customers. More information about Heartland Express can be found on the company website at www.heartlandexpress.com.

