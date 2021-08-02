Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Heartland Express, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HTLD   US4223471040

HEARTLAND EXPRESS, INC.

(HTLD)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Heartland Express Inc. Earns Carrier of the Year and Platinum Award for On-Time Service From FedEx Express

08/02/2021 | 05:10pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NORTH LIBERTY, Iowa, Aug. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heartland Express, Inc. (www.heartlandexpress.com) (Nasdaq: HTLD) is pleased to announce it has received two service awards from FedEx Express for fiscal year 2021 (period June 1, 2020 through May 31, 2021). Heartland Express has been awarded both the FedEx Express “Platinum Award for 99.99% On-Time Service” and “Core Carrier of the Year” award.

Heartland Express has received the distinguished “Carrier of the Year” award from FedEx Express fourteen times in the last fifteen years and now eleven years in a row. Heartland Express has reached nearly perfect service levels at 99.99% on time (an all-time record) on more than 20,000 shipments (an all-time high volume) during the year. Another major accomplishment in the current year is that we have now achieved service awards in each of the past twenty years through this amazing relationship.     

FedEx Express is the world’s largest express transportation company, providing fast and reliable delivery to points in the U.S. and worldwide. They are known to be among a group of shippers with the most service-sensitive freight in the transportation industry and the standards set by FedEx Express are critical to their performance to their customers. Heartland Express’ Service for Success model is complementary to the reputation of FedEx Express for delivery of time-sensitive shipments and Heartland Express is pleased to be a part of that success over the years.

“This year has truly been an amazing accomplishment, to achieve our best service numbers and highest volumes of all time, speaks to our long-term dedication to service as proven by this long list of current and past awards,” said Heartland Express CEO Mike Gerdin. “Both teams answered the call to deliver their very best each and every day, on every single load. Heartland’s motto of “Service for Success,” is behind our ability to deliver these outstanding results year in and year out.  This year continued to be difficult and challenging in many ways, but the professional drivers of Heartland Express made it happen yet again, as they always do. The collective teamwork and collaboration among the employees of Heartland Express and FedEx Express is a tremendous long-term affiliation over the past twenty years and we look forward to many more successful years together. Thank you FedEx Express!”

2002 to 2006 —Platinum Service Level (2), Gold Service Level (2) and Bronze Service Level (1)
2007—99.96% Platinum Service Level—National Carrier of the Year
2008—99.98% Platinum Service Level—National Carrier of the Year
2009—99.96% Platinum Service Level—National Carrier of the Year
2010—99.93% Platinum Service Level
2011—99.83% Gold Service Level—National Carrier of the Year
2012—99.87% Gold Service Level—National Carrier of the Year
2013—99.80% Gold Service Level—National Carrier of the Year
2014—99.82% Gold Service Level—National Carrier of the Year
2015—99.92% Platinum Service Level—National Carrier of the Year
2016—99.96% Platinum Service Level—National Carrier of the Year
2017—99.97% Platinum Service Level—National Carrier of the Year
2018—99.96% Platinum Service Level—National Carrier of the Year
2019—99.93% Platinum Service Level—National Carrier of the Year
2020—99.96% Platinum Service Level—National Carrier of the Year
2021—99.99% Platinum Service Level – National Carrier of the Year

Heartland Express is an irregular route truckload carrier based in North Liberty, Iowa serving customers with shipping lanes throughout the United States. Heartland focuses on medium to short haul regional freight, offering shippers industry leading on-time service so they can achieve their strategic goals for their customers. More information about Heartland Express can be found on the company website at www.heartlandexpress.com.

Contact:   Heartland Express, Inc. 319-626-3600
Mike Gerdin, Chief Executive Officer or Chris Strain, Chief Financial Officer    


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
All news about HEARTLAND EXPRESS, INC.
05:10pHeartland Express Inc. Earns Carrier of the Year and Platinum Award for On-Ti..
GL
07/19HEARTLAND EXPRESS : Reports Revenues, Earnings and Record High Stockholders' Equ..
PU
07/19HEARTLAND EXPRESS INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial..
AQ
07/19HEARTLAND EXPRESS : Second Quarter Earnings Release
PU
07/19HEARTLAND EXPRESS : Q2 Earnings Rise, Revenue Declines
MT
07/19HEARTLAND EXPRESS : Q2 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07/19HEARTLAND EXPRESS : Earnings Flash (HTLD) HEARTLAND EXPRESS Reports Q2 Revenue $..
MT
07/19Heartland Express, Inc. Reports Revenues, Earnings and Record High Stockholde..
GL
07/19Heartland Express, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter Ended..
CI
07/19Tranche Update on Heartland Express, Inc.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on ..
CI
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 625 M - -
Net income 2021 78,4 M - -
Net cash 2021 175 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 17,1x
Yield 2021 0,49%
Capitalization 1 361 M 1 361 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,90x
EV / Sales 2022 1,65x
Nbr of Employees 3 780
Free-Float 44,2%
Chart HEARTLAND EXPRESS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Heartland Express, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HEARTLAND EXPRESS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 17,03 $
Average target price 19,29 $
Spread / Average Target 13,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael J. Gerdin Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Christopher A. Strain CFO, Secretary, Treasurer & Controller
Kris Eric Eickman Vice President-Information Technology
Todd A. Trimble Vice President-Southern Operations
Benjamin J. Allen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HEARTLAND EXPRESS, INC.-5.91%1 361
OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE, INC.37.90%31 212
J.B. HUNT TRANSPORT SERVICES, INC.23.27%17 800
TFI INTERNATIONAL INC.113.12%10 417
LANDSTAR SYSTEM, INC.16.59%6 009
SAIA, INC.25.00%5 930