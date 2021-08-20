Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Heartland Express, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HTLD   US4223471040

HEARTLAND EXPRESS, INC.

(HTLD)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Heartland Express : Regular Quarterly Dividend, Special Dividend, and Share Repurchase Authorization

08/20/2021 | 11:04am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Friday, August 20, 2021, For Immediate Release

Press Release

Heartland Express, Inc. Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend, Special Dividend, and Announces Additional Share Repurchase Authorization

NORTH LIBERTY, IOWA - August 20, 2021 - The Board of Directors of Heartland Express, Inc. (Nasdaq: HTLD) (the "Company") announced today the declaration of a regular quarterly cash dividend. The $0.02 per share dividend will be paid on October 1, 2021 to stockholders of record at the close of business on September 1, 2021. A total of approximately $1.6 million will be paid on the Company's 79.0 million shares of common stock. This is the Company's seventy-third consecutive quarterly cash dividend.

The Board of Directors also announced a special dividend of $0.50 per share. The $0.50 per share special dividend will also be paid on October 1, 2021 to stockholders of record at the close of business on September 1, 2021. No portion of the $0.50 special dividend is considered to be a return of capital. A total of approximately $39.5 million will be paid on the Company's 79.0 million shares of common stock as a result of the special dividend.

Stockholders will receive one check representing dividends paid under both the quarterly and special dividend. With the payment of these dividends, the Company will have paid a total of $534.9 million in cash dividends, including four special dividends, since the dividend program was implemented in the third quarter of 2003.

The Board of Directors also announced today the authorization for the repurchase of up to 3,000,000 shares of its outstanding common stock in addition to the approximate 3,745,000 shares remaining under a prior authorization. The shares may be repurchased on the open market or in privately negotiated transactions. The specific timing and amount of our future repurchases will be determined by market conditions, cash flow requirements, securities law limitations, and other factors. Repurchases may continue from time to time, as conditions permit, until the number of shares authorized to be repurchased have been acquired, or until the authorization to repurchase is terminated, whichever occurs first. The share repurchase authorization is discretionary and has no expiration date. The repurchase program may be suspended, modified, or discontinued at any time.

This press release may contain statements that might be considered as forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Such statements may be identified by their use of terms or phrases such as "seek," "expects," "estimates," "anticipates," "projects," "believes," "hopes," "plans," "goals," "intends," "may," "might," "likely," "will," "should," "would," "could," "potential," "predict," "continue," "strategy," "future," "outlook," and similar terms and phrases. In this press release, the statements relating to future repurchases under the repurchase authorization, if any, are forward-looking statements. Such statements are based on management's belief or interpretation of information currently available. These statements and assumptions involve certain risks and uncertainties, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. Actual events may differ materially from those set forth in, contemplated by, or underlying such statements as a result of numerous factors, including, without limitation, those specified in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, which speak as of their respective dates.

Contact:

Heartland Express, Inc.

Mike Gerdin, Chief Executive Officer Chris Strain, Chief Financial Officer 319-626-3600

Disclaimer

Heartland Express Inc. published this content on 20 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 August 2021 15:03:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about HEARTLAND EXPRESS, INC.
11:04aHEARTLAND EXPRESS : Regular Quarterly Dividend, Special Dividend, and Share Repu..
PU
09:49aHEARTLAND EXPRESS : to Pay Regular, Special Quarterly Dividend, Announces Additi..
MT
09:01aHeartland Express, Inc. Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend, Special Dividend..
GL
08/06HEARTLAND EXPRESS : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION ..
AQ
08/03HEARTLAND EXPRESS : FedEx Platinum Award and Core Carrier of the Year 2021
PU
08/02Heartland Express Inc. Earns Carrier of the Year and Platinum Award for On-Ti..
GL
07/19HEARTLAND EXPRESS : Reports Revenues, Earnings and Record High Stockholders' Equ..
PU
07/19HEARTLAND EXPRESS INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial..
AQ
07/19HEARTLAND EXPRESS : Second Quarter Earnings Release
PU
07/19HEARTLAND EXPRESS : Q2 Earnings Rise, Revenue Declines
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on HEARTLAND EXPRESS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 625 M - -
Net income 2021 78,4 M - -
Net cash 2021 182 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 16,4x
Yield 2021 0,52%
Capitalization 1 301 M 1 301 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,79x
EV / Sales 2022 1,56x
Nbr of Employees 3 780
Free-Float 44,0%
Chart HEARTLAND EXPRESS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Heartland Express, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HEARTLAND EXPRESS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 16,37 $
Average target price 19,29 $
Spread / Average Target 17,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael J. Gerdin Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Christopher A. Strain CFO, Secretary, Treasurer & Controller
Kris Eric Eickman Vice President-Information Technology
Todd A. Trimble Vice President-Southern Operations
Benjamin J. Allen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HEARTLAND EXPRESS, INC.-8.34%1 301
OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE, INC.43.21%32 370
J.B. HUNT TRANSPORT SERVICES, INC.25.53%18 044
TFI INTERNATIONAL INC.109.48%9 973
SAIA, INC.34.04%6 359
LANDSTAR SYSTEM, INC.15.92%5 975