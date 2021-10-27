Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Heartland Express, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HTLD   US4223471040

HEARTLAND EXPRESS, INC.

(HTLD)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SmartWay® Excellence Award

10/27/2021 | 05:21pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Heartland Express, Inc. Receives

US EPA 2021 SmartWay Excellence Award

Award Recipients are Top Environmental Performers and Leaders for Freight Supply Chain Efficiency

North Liberty, IA - October 27, 2021 - Heartland Express, Inc. (www.heartlandexpress.com) (NASDAQ: HTLD) was honored with a SmartWay® Excellence Award from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) as a true industry leader in freight supply chain environmental performance and energy efficiency.

Heartland Express' continuous investment in its fleet equipment directly contributes to the Company's allegiance to environmental stewardship. Heartland's young tractor fleet leverages the latest technologies to improve fuel efficiency. The trailer fleet also comes equipped with cutting edge aerodynamic technology, most recently adding EcoFlaps, a SmartWay verified product. Additionally, Heartland's extensive focus on out-of-route management, utilization, and maintenance efficiency practices result in minimizing Heartland's carbon footprint.

"To be recognized with a SmartWay® Excellence Award seven of the last nine years is a tremendous honor and a testament to Heartland's ongoing commitment to sustainability", noted Mike Gerdin, Chief Executive Officer. "It exemplifies our endless dedication to our customers, community, and professional drivers. Our pledge to implement eco-friendly technologies and execute operational efficiency has led to our continued success and long-standing partnership with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency."

Heartland Express was one of 62 truck and multimodal carriers to receive this distinction, representing the best environmental performers of SmartWay's nearly 4,000 Partners. This year's awards were announced at a virtual press event hosted by the EPA with its SmartWay Partners, key stakeholders, and media in attendance.

"For 17 years the SmartWay Transport Partnership has worked together with stakeholders in the freight industry to find innovative ways to reduce pollution from goods movement." said Sarah Dunham, Director of EPA's Office of Transportation and Air Quality, "We commend the innovation, drive, and collaborative spirit of our partners whose efforts are helping to meet the challenge of climate change and to create a healthier environment for us all."

About Heartland Express

Heartland Express is an irregular route truckload carrier based in North Liberty, Iowa serving customers with shipping lanes throughout the United States. Heartland focuses on medium to short haul regional freight, offering shippers industry leading on-time service so they can achieve their strategic goals for their customers. More information about Heartland Express can be found on the company website at www.heartlandexpress.com.

About SmartWay

EPA's SmartWay Transport Partnership is a market-driven initiative that empowers businesses to move goods in the cleanest, most energy-efficient way possible, while protecting public health and reducing air pollution. Demonstrating a commitment to corporate sustainability and social responsibility through SmartWay provides for a more competitive business environment, while enabling partners to make freight decisions that have a positive impact on efficiency and the environment.

Since 2004, SmartWay Partners have avoided emitting more than 143 million metric tons of CO2, 2.7 million tons NOX, and 112,000 tons PM, while saving $44.8 billion in fuel costs and 335 million barrels of oil -- equivalent to eliminating annual energy use in over 21 million homes.

For more information on SmartWay, please visit: www.epa.gov/smartway/

For more information about the SmartWay Excellence Awards, please visit: https://www.epa.gov/smartway/smartway-excellence-awardees

Contact:

Heartland Express, Inc.

Mike Gerdin, Chief Executive Officer

Chris Strain, Chief Financial Officer

319-645-7060

Disclaimer

Heartland Express Inc. published this content on 27 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 October 2021 21:19:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about HEARTLAND EXPRESS, INC.
05:21pSmartWay® Excellence Award
PU
04:03pHeartland Express, Inc. Receives US EPA 2021 SmartWay Excellence Award
GL
10/18HEARTLAND EXPRESS : Reports Revenues and Earnings for the Third Quarter of 2021 - Form 8-K
PU
10/18HEARTLAND EXPRESS INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statement..
AQ
10/14HEARTLAND EXPRESS : Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
10/14HEARTLAND EXPRESS : Third Quarter Earnings Release
PU
10/14HEARTLAND EXPRESS : Earnings Rise, Revenue Declines in Q3; Shares Up Pre-Bell
MT
10/14HEARTLAND EXPRESS : Reports Revenues and Earnings for the Third Quarter of 2021
AQ
10/14HEARTLAND EXPRESS : Earnings Flash (HTLD) HEARTLAND EXPRESS Reports Q3 Revenue $152.6M
MT
10/14Heartland Express, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter Ended September ..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on HEARTLAND EXPRESS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 613 M - -
Net income 2021 79,4 M - -
Net cash 2021 142 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 16,8x
Yield 2021 3,46%
Capitalization 1 325 M 1 325 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,93x
EV / Sales 2022 1,72x
Nbr of Employees 3 780
Free-Float 43,8%
Chart HEARTLAND EXPRESS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Heartland Express, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HEARTLAND EXPRESS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 16,78 $
Average target price 18,71 $
Spread / Average Target 11,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael J. Gerdin Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Christopher A. Strain CFO, Secretary, Treasurer & Controller
Kris Eric Eickman Vice President-Information Technology
Todd A. Trimble Vice President-Southern Operations
Benjamin J. Allen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HEARTLAND EXPRESS, INC.-7.68%1 325
OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE, INC.66.36%37 726
J.B. HUNT TRANSPORT SERVICES, INC.43.78%20 633
TFI INTERNATIONAL INC.119.27%10 802
SAIA, INC.52.69%7 244
LANDSTAR SYSTEM, INC.29.24%6 632