Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Heartland Financial USA, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HTLF   US42234Q1022

HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA, INC.

(HTLF)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-04-12 pm EDT
35.93 USD   -1.07%
05:31pHBT Financial, Inc. to Announce First Quarter 2023 Financial Results on April 26, 2023
GL
04/10HTLF Schedules First Quarter Earnings Conference Call for April 24, 2023
GL
04/10HTLF Schedules First Quarter Earnings Conference Call for April 24, 2023
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

HBT Financial, Inc. to Announce First Quarter 2023 Financial Results on April 26, 2023

04/12/2023 | 05:31pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BLOOMINGTON, Ill., April 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: HBT) (the “Company” or “HBT”), the holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company, today announced that it will issue its first quarter 2023 financial results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 26, 2023. A copy of the press release announcing the first quarter 2023 financial results and an investor presentation will be made available on the Company’s investor relations website at https://ir.hbtfinancial.com.

About HBT Financial, Inc.

HBT Financial, Inc., headquartered in Bloomington, Illinois, is the holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company, and has banking roots that can be traced back to 1920. HBT provides a comprehensive suite of business, commercial, wealth management, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses and municipal entities throughout Illinois and Eastern Iowa through 68 full-service branches. As of December 31, 2022, HBT had total assets of $4.3 billion, total loans of $2.6 billion, and total deposits of $3.6 billion.

CONTACT:
Peter Chapman
HBTIR@hbtbank.com
(888) 897-2276


All news about HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA, INC.
05:31pHBT Financial, Inc. to Announce First Quarter 2023 Financial Results on April 26, 2023
GL
04/10HTLF Schedules First Quarter Earnings Conference Call for April 24, 2023
GL
04/10HTLF Schedules First Quarter Earnings Conference Call for April 24, 2023
GL
04/03HBT Financial, Inc. Announces Executive Officer Transition Plans
GL
03/13Heartland Financial Usa : Letter From President And CEO Bruce K. Lee Regarding Industry Vo..
PU
02/23HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA INC MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITIO..
AQ
02/09HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
02/06Insider Sell: Heartland Financial
MT
02/01HBT Financial, Inc. Completes Merger With Town and Country Financial Corporation
GL
01/30Transcript : Heartland Financial USA, Inc., Q4 2022 Earnings Call, Jan 30, 20..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 777 M - -
Net income 2023 224 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 7,03x
Yield 2023 3,30%
Capitalization 1 542 M 1 542 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,99x
Capi. / Sales 2024 1,96x
Nbr of Employees 2 002
Free-Float 91,1%
Chart HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Heartland Financial USA, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 36,32 $
Average target price 46,25 $
Spread / Average Target 27,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andrew E. Townsend President & Chief Executive Officer
Bryan R. McKeag Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
John K. Schmidt Chairman
Dennis J. Mochal Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Mark E. Frank Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA, INC.-22.09%1 542
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED11.57%160 489
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK4.09%72 935
INDUSTRIAL BANK CO., LTD.-3.47%51 243
ANZ GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-0.42%47 008
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)-10.89%40 797
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer