Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Heartland Financial USA, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HTLF   US42234Q1022

HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA, INC.

(HTLF)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Heartland Financial USA : HTLF Names Wendy Reynolds First Chief Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Officer

09/28/2021 | 04:12pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
HTLF Names Wendy Reynolds First Chief Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Officer
Wednesday, July 14, 2021
New role reinforces company values and commitment to DEI
HTLF (Heartland Financial USA, Inc. - NASDAQ: HTLF) has named Wendy Reynolds to its newly created Chief Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Officer role. This new senior position reinforces HTLF's company values and commitment to DEI.
Reynolds will lead the company's DEI efforts with support from HTLF's Executive Leadership Team and Diversity Advisory Council. She will Report to Deb Deters, EVP, Chief Human Resources Officer, and be based in Denver.
"This is an amazing opportunity to help our company continue to build a culture where employees of all backgrounds feel valued," Reynolds said. "I look forward to working across the organization to help our employees and clients succeed in all our communities."
Reynolds was previously president of Bank of Blue Valley, an HTLF member bank, and brings a strong history of service to the community to this newly created role. She was recently recognized as a Kansas City Business Journal Women Who Mean Business honoree for her work in the industry and community.
HTLF employees, customers and communities benefit from the company's inclusive culture. HTLF believes that diversity, equity and inclusion are a journey, not a destination. In addition to this newly created role, HTLF is:
  • Strengthening our recruiting and onboarding practices to build diverse talent.
  • Developing our Impact program to recruit high-caliber recent college graduates and young professionals.
  • Investing in our employees through diversity and inclusion training to maximize the experiences on our teams.
  • Continuing to improve diversity and inclusion in all levels of our company.
HTLF also recently launched a Diversity Advisory Council to guide on key initiatives across the company and member banks. The council will work closely with Reynolds to provide educational opportunities and foster strategic guidance, alignment and integration of DEI efforts.
Related News
New role reinforces company values and co

Disclaimer

Heartland Financial USA Inc. published this content on 28 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 September 2021 20:11:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA, INC.
04:12pHEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA : HTLF Names Wendy Reynolds First Chief Diversity, Equity and Incl..
PU
04:12pHEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA : HTLF Reports Record Quarterly Results as of March 31, 2021
PU
09/08HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA : Completes $150 Million Notes Offering
MT
09/08HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA : HTLF Announces Closing of $150 Million Offering of Subordinated ..
PU
09/08HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA INC : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
09/08HTLF Announces Closing of $150 Million Offering of Subordinated Notes
GL
09/02HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA : UNDERWRITING AGREEMENT (Form 8-K)
PU
09/02HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statem..
AQ
09/01Financial Stocks Mixed Ahead of Wednesday Close
MT
09/01Financial Stocks Rise in Premarket Wednesday
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 691 M - -
Net income 2021 214 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 9,76x
Yield 2021 1,93%
Capitalization 2 086 M 2 086 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 3,02x
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,01x
Nbr of Employees 2 091
Free-Float 94,3%
Chart HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Heartland Financial USA, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 49,38 $
Average target price 58,50 $
Spread / Average Target 18,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Bruce K. Lee President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Bryan R. McKeag Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Lynn B. Fuller Executive Chairman
Dennis Mochal Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Daniel C. Stevens Executive Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA, INC.22.32%2 086
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-7.75%155 129
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.18.04%67 997
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK-3.69%56 947
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED21.67%56 878
PING AN BANK CO., LTD.-7.08%52 804