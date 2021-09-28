Heartland Financial USA : HTLF Reports Record Quarterly Results as of March 31, 2021 09/28/2021 | 04:12pm EDT Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Q1 2021 Earnings HTLF Reports Record Quarterly Results as of March 31, 2021 Monday, April 26, 2021 Print Transcript Audio Highlights and Developments § Record net income available to common stockholders of $50.8 million compared to $20.0 million for the first quarter of 2020, an increase of $30.8 million or 153% § Diluted earnings per common share of $1.20 compared to $0.54 for the first quarter of the prior year, an increase of $0.66 or 122% § Annualized net charge off ratio of 0.06%, nonperforming assets to total assets of 0.54%, and 30-89 day loan delinquencies of 0.16% § Net interest income of $139.6 million compared to $112.5 million for the first quarter of 2020, an increase of $27.1 million or 24% § Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)1 of 56.61% compared to 61.82% for the first quarter of 2020 § Completed the AimBank systems conversion on February 19, 2021 § Announced a branding change on April 14, 2021 from Heartland Financial to HTLF Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 2020 Net income available to common stockholders (in millions) $ 50.8 $ 20.0 Diluted earnings per common share 1.20 0.54 Return on average assets 1.19 % 0.61 % Return on average common equity 10.49 4.98 Return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)(1) 15.90 8.00 Net interest margin 3.44 3.81 Net interest margin, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP)(1) 3.48 3.84 Efficiency ratio, fully-tax equivalent (non-GAAP)(1) 56.61 61.82 (1) Refer to "Non-GAAP Measures" in this earnings release for additional information on the usage and presentation of these non-GAAP measures, and refer to the financial tables for reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measures. "HTLF is off to an excellent start in 2021 with record quarterly net income available to common stockholders of $50.8 million. The strong quarterly results were driven by increased net interest income, reduced provision for credit losses and an improved efficiency ratio." Bruce K. Lee, president and chief executive officer, HTLF Dubuque, Iowa, Monday, April 26, 2021-Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ: HTLF) today reported the following results for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2020: Net income available to common stockholders of $50.8 million compared to $20.0 million, an increase of $30.8 million or 153%.

Earnings per diluted common share of $1.20 compared to $0.54, an increase of $0.66 or 122%.

Net interest income of $139.6 million compared to $112.5 million, an increase of $27.1 million or 24%.

Return on average common equity was 10.49% and return on average assets was 1.19% compared to 4.98% and 0.61%.

Return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) was 15.90% compared to 8.00%. "HTLF is off to an excellent start in 2021 with record quarterly net income available to common stockholders of $50.8 million. The strong quarterly results were driven by increased net interest income, reduced provision for credit losses and an improved efficiency ratio," said Bruce K. Lee, president and chief executive officer of HTLF. In April 2021, the company announced a branding change from Heartland Financial to HTLF. Lee said, "We refreshed our branding to better reflect who we are today. HTLF is our company's stock ticker symbol. Now, those same four letters are our brand name, reflecting the strength of our diverse footprint and continued growth." Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin Net interest margin, expressed as a percentage of average earning assets, was 3.44% (3.48% on a fully tax-equivalent basis, non-GAAP) during the first quarter of 2021, compared to 3.51% (3.55% on a fully tax-equivalent basis, non-GAAP) during the fourth quarter of 2020 and 3.81% (3.84% on a fully tax-equivalent basis, non-GAAP) during the first quarter of 2020. Total interest income and average earning asset changes for the first quarter of 2021 compared to the first quarter of 2020 were: Total interest income was $147.5 million, which was an increase of $16.4 million or 13% from $131.0 million and primarily attributable to an increase in average earning assets partially offset by lower yields.

Total interest income on a tax-equivalent basis was $149.2 million, which was an increase of $17.0 million or 13% from $132.2 million.

Average earning assets increased $4.57 billion or 38% to $16.46 billion compared to $11.89 billion, which was primarily attributable to recent acquisitions and loan growth, including Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans.

The average rate on earning assets decreased 79 basis points to 3.68% compared to 4.47%, which was primarily due to recent decreases in market interest rates and a shift in earning asset mix. Total average securities were 39% of total earning average assets compared to 29%. Total interest expense and average interest bearing liability changes for the first quarter of 2021 compared to the first quarter of 2020 were: Total interest expense was $7.8 million, a decrease of $10.7 million or 58% from $18.5 million, based on a decrease in the average interest rate paid, which was partially offset by an increase in average interest bearing liabilities.

The average interest rate paid on interest bearing liabilities decreased to 0.32% compared to 0.95%, which was primarily due to recent decreases in market interest rates.

Average interest bearing deposits increased $1.84 billion or 25% to $9.27 billion from $7.42 billion which was primarily attributable to recent acquisitions and deposit growth, including deposits from government stimulus payments and other COVID-19 relief programs.

The average interest rate paid on interest bearing deposits decreased 60 basis points to 0.19% compared to 0.79%.

Average borrowings increased $233.4 million or 56% to $651.2 million from $417.8 million, which primarily attributable to outstanding advances from the PPP lending fund used to fund PPP loans to borrowers. The average interest rate paid on borrowings was 2.15% compared to 3.81%. Net interest income increased for the first quarter of 2021 compared to the first quarter of 2020: Net interest income totaled $139.6 million compared to $112.5 million, which was an increase of $27.1 million or 24%.

Net interest income on a tax-equivalent basis (non-GAAP) totaled $141.4 million compared to $113.6 million, which was an increase of $27.7 million or 24%. Noninterest Income and Noninterest Expense Total noninterest income was $30.3 million during the first quarter of 2021 compared to $25.8 million during the first quarter of 2020, an increase of $4.5 million or 17%. Significant changes by noninterest income category for the first quarter of 2021 compared to the first quarter of 2020 were: Service charges and fees increased $1.7 million or 14% to $13.7 million from $12.0 million. The increase was primarily attributable to the larger customer base due to recent acquisitions.

Net gains on sales of loans held for sale totaled $6.4 million compared to $4.7 million, which was an increase of $1.8 million or 38% and was primarily attributable to an increase of loans sold to the secondary market.

Valuation adjustment on servicing rights reflects an increase to income of $2.5 million due to a recovery of $917,000 compared to an impairment of $1.6 million, primarily due to recent increases in long-term interest rates. Total noninterest expense was $102.4 million during the first quarter of 2021 compared to $90.9 million during the first quarter of 2020, which was an increase of $11.6 million or 13%. Significant changes within the noninterest expense category for the first quarter of 2021 compared to the first quarter of 2020 were: Salaries and employee benefits totaled $59.1 million compared to $50.0 million, which was an increase of $9.1 million or 18%. Full-time equivalent employees increased 314 to 2,131 compared to 1,817 which was primarily attributable to the acquisitions completed in the fourth quarter of 2020. Acquisitions, integration and restructuring costs increased $1.6 million or 113% to $2.9 million compared to $1.4 million, which was primarily attributable to the AimBank conversion. The effective tax rate was 22.51% for the first quarter of 2021 compared to 22.77% for the first quarter of 2020. The following items impacted the first quarter 2021 and 2020 tax calculations: Solar energy tax credits of $97,000 compared to $76,000.

Federal low-income housing tax credits of $135,000 compared to $195,000.

New markets tax credits of $75,000 in each quarterly calculation.

Tax-exempt interest income as a percentage of pre-tax income of 9.72% compared to 16.40%.

Tax benefit of $153,000 compared to tax expense of $25,000 resulting from the vesting of restricted stock unit awards. Total Assets, Total Loans and Total Deposits Total assets were $18.24 billion at March 31, 2021, an increase of $336.1 million or 2% from $17.91 billion at year-end 2020. Securities represented 36% and 35% of total assets at March 31, 2021, and December 31, 2020, respectively. Total loans held to maturity were $10.05 billion at March 31, 2021, and $10.02 billion at December 31, 2020, which was an increase of $27.4 million or less than 1%. Loan changes by category were: Commercial and business lending, which includes commercial and industrial, PPP and owner occupied commercial real estate loans, increased $145.2 million or 3% to $5.41 billion at March 31, 2021, compared to $5.27 billion at December 31, 2020.

PPP loans originated in 2020 ("PPP I") decreased $218.2 million from year-end 2020. PPP loans originated in 2021 ("PPP II") totaled $415.8 million.

Excluding total PPP loans, commercial and business lending decreased $52.4 million or 1% since year-end 2020.

Commercial real estate lending, which includes non-owner occupied commercial real estate and construction loans, decreased $21.5 million or 1% to $2.76 billion at March 31, 2021, from $2.78 billion at year-end 2020.

Agricultural and agricultural real estate loans totaled $684.0 million at March 31, 2021, compared to $714.5 million at December 31, 2020, which was a decrease of $30.6 million or 4%. Residential mortgage loans decreased $53.4 million or 6% to $787.0 million at March 31, 2021, from $840.4 million at December 31, 2020. Consumer loans decreased $12.3 million or 3% to $402.1 million at March 31, 2021, compared to $414.4 million at December 31, 2020. Total deposits were $15.56 billion as of March 31, 2021, compared to $14.98 billion at year-end 2020, an increase of $579.1 million or 4%. Deposit changes by category were: Demand deposits increased $487.1 million or 9% to $6.18 billion at March 31, 2021, compared to $5.69 billion at December 31, 2020. Savings deposits increased $159.5 million or 2% to $8.18 billion at March 31, 2021, from $8.02 billion at December 31, 2020. Time deposits decreased $67.5 million or 5% to $1.20 billion at March 31, 2021 from $1.27 billion at December 31, 2020. Growth in non-time deposits was positively impacted by federal government stimulus payments and other COVID-19 relief programs. Provision and Allowance Provision and Allowance for Credit Losses for Loans Provision expense for credit losses for loans for the first quarter of 2021 was $16,000, which was a decrease of $19.8 million from $19.9 million recorded in the first quarter of 2020. The provision expense for the first quarter of 2021 was impacted by several factors, including: decreases in balances of loans held to maturity excluding total PPP loans of $170.1 million from year-end 2020;

modest changes in credit quality marked by delinquencies of 0.16% of total loans and nonpass loans of 11.5% of total loans for the first quarter compared to delinquencies of 0.23% of total loans and nonpass loans of 10.8% of total loans for the fourth quarter of 2020, and

consistent macroeconomic factors compared to previous quarters. The allowance for credit losses for loans totaled $130.2 million and $131.6 million at March 31, 2021, and December 31, 2020, respectively. The following items have impacted the allowance for credit losses for loans for the three months ended March 31, 2021: Provision expense for the three months ended March 31, 2021, totaled $16,000.

Net charge offs of $1.5 million were recorded for the first three months of 2021. Provision and Allowance for Credit Losses for Unfunded Commitments The allowance for unfunded commitments totaled $14.6 million at March 31, 2021, which was a decrease of $661,000 from $15.3 million at December 31, 2020. Unfunded commitments increased $59.1 million to $3.31 billion at March 31, 2021 compared to $3.25 billion at December 31, 2020. Included in the increase of unfunded commitments was $33.0 million of commitments related to 100% government guaranteed lending, for which no provision expense was required. Total Provision and Allowance for Lending Related Credit Losses The total provision benefit for lending related credit losses was $645,000 for the first quarter of 2021 compared to provision expense of $21.5 million for the first quarter of 2020. The total allowance for lending related credit losses was $144.8 million at March 31, 2021, which was 1.44% of total loans as of March 31, 2021 compared to $146.9 million or 1.47% of total loans as of December 31, 2020. Excluding PPP loans, the allowance for lending related credit losses as a percentage of total loans was 1.63% and 1.62% as March 31, 2021, and December 31, 2020, respectively. Nonperforming Assets Nonperforming assets increased $3.4 million or 4% to $98.4 million or 0.54% of total assets at March 31, 2021, compared to $95.0 million or 0.53% of total assets at December 31, 2020. Nonperforming loans were $91.9 million or 0.91% of total loans at March 31, 2021, compared to $88.1 million or 0.88% of total loans at December 31, 2020. At March 31, 2021, loans delinquent 30-89 days were 0.16% of total loans compared to 0.23% of total loans at December 31, 2020. Non-GAAP Financial Measures This earnings release contains references to financial measures which are not defined by generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). Management believes the non-GAAP measures are helpful for investors to analyze and evaluate the company's financial condition and operating results. However, these non-GAAP measures have inherent limitations and should not be considered a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP. Additionally, because non-GAAP measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare the non-GAAP measures in this earnings release with other companies' non-GAAP measures. Reconciliations of each non-GAAP measure to the most directly comparable GAAP measure may be found in the financial tables in this earnings release. Below are the non-GAAP measures included in this earnings release, management's reason for including each measure and the method of calculating each measure: Annualized net interest margin, fully tax-equivalent, adjusts net interest income for the tax-favored status of certain loans and securities. Management believes this measure enhances the comparability of net interest income arising from taxable and tax-exempt sources.

Efficiency ratio, fully tax equivalent, expresses noninterest expenses as a percentage of fully tax-equivalent net interest income and noninterest income. This efficiency ratio is presented on a tax-equivalent basis which adjusts net interest income and noninterest expenses for the tax favored status of certain loans, securities, and tax credit projects. Management believes the presentation of this non-GAAP measure provides supplemental useful information for proper understanding of the financial results as it enhances the comparability of income and expenses arising from taxable and nontaxable sources and excludes specific items as noted in reconciliation contained in this earnings release.

Net interest income, fully tax equivalent, is net income adjusted for the tax-favored status of certain loans and securities. Management believes this measure enhances the comparability of net interest income arising from taxable and tax-exempt sources.

Tangible book value per common share is total common equity less goodwill and core deposit and customer relationship intangibles, net, divided by common shares outstanding, net of treasury. This measure is included as it is considered to be a critical metric to analyze and evaluate use of equity, financial condition and capital strength.

Tangible common equity ratio is total common equity less goodwill and core deposit and customer relationship intangibles, net, divided by total assets less goodwill and core deposit and customer relationship intangibles, net. This measure is included as it is considered to be a critical metric to analyze and evaluate financial condition and capital strength.

Annualized return on average tangible common equity is net income excluding intangible amortization calculated as (1) net income excluding tax-effected core deposit and customer relationship intangibles amortization, divided by (2) average common equity less goodwill and core deposit and customer relationship intangibles, net. This measure is included as it is considered to be a critical metric to analyze and evaluate use of equity, financial condition and capital strength. Conference Call Details HTLF will host a conference call for investors at 5:00 p.m. EDT today. To participate, dial 866-928-9948 at least five minutes before the start time. A replay will be available until April 25, 2022, by logging on to www.htlf.com. About HTLF Heartland Financial USA, Inc., operating under the brand name HTLF, is a financial services company with assets of $18.24 billion. HTLF has banks serving communities in Arizona, California, Colorado, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, New Mexico, Texas and Wisconsin. HTLF is committed to its core commercial business, supported by a strong retail operation, and provides a diversified line of financial services including residential mortgage, wealth management, investment and insurance. Additional information is available at www.htlf.com . Safe Harbor Statement This release (including any information incorporated herein by reference), and future oral and written statements of the company and its management, may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, with respect to the business, financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives and future performance of HTLF. Any statements about the company's expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not historical facts and may be forward-looking. Forward-looking statements may include information about possible or assumed future results of the company's operations or performance. These forward-looking statements are generally identified by the use of the words such as "believe", "expect", "intent", "anticipate", "plan", "intend", "estimate", "project", "may", "will", "would", "could", "should", "may", "view", "opportunity", "potential", or similar or negative expressions of these words or phrases that are used in this release, and future oral and written statements of the company and its management. Although the company may make these statements based on management's experience, beliefs, expectations, assumptions and best estimate of future events, the ability of the company to predict results or the actual effect or outcomes of plans or strategies is inherently uncertain, and there may be events or factors that management has not anticipated. Therefore, the accuracy and achievement of such forward-looking statements and estimates are subject to a number of risks, many of which are beyond the ability of management to control or predict, that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in its forward-looking statements. These factors, which the company currently believes could have a material effect on its operations and future prospects, are detailed below and in the risk factors in HTLF's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including the "Risk Factors" section under Item 1A of Part I of the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, include, among others: COVID-19 Pandemic Risks, including risks related to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and measures enacted by the U.S. federal and state governments and adopted by private businesses in response to the COVID-19 pandemic;

Economic and Market Conditions Risks, including risks related to changes in the U.S. economy in general and in the local economies in which HTLF conducts its operations and future civil unrest, natural disasters, terrorist threats or acts of war;

Credit Risks, including risks of increasing credit losses due to deterioration in the financial condition of HTLF's borrowers, changes in asset and collateral values and climate and other borrower industry risks which may impact the provision for credit losses and net charge-offs;

Liquidity and Interest Rate Risks, including the impact of capital market conditions and changes in monetary policy on our borrowings and net interest income;

Operational Risks, including processing, information systems, cybersecurity, vendor, business interruption, and fraud risks;

Strategic and External Risks, including competitive forces impacting our business and strategic acquisition risks;

Legal, Compliance and Reputational Risks, including regulatory and litigation risks; and

Risks of Owning Stock in HTLF, including stock price volatility and dilution as a result of future equity offerings and acquisitions. There can be no assurance that other factors not currently anticipated by HTLF will not materially and adversely affect the company's business, financial condition and results of operations. In addition, many of these risks and uncertainties are currently amplified by and may continue to be amplified by the COVID-19 pandemic and the impact of varying governmental responses that affect the company's customers and the economies where they operate. Additionally, all statements in this release, including forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. The company does not undertake and specifically disclaims any obligation to publicly release the results of any revisions which may be made to or correct or update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or to otherwise update any statement in light of new information or future events. Further information concerning HTLF and its business, including additional factors that could materially affect the company's financial results, is included in the company's filings with the SEC. -FINANCIAL TABLES FOLLOW- ### HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA, INC. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited) DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 2020 Interest Income Interest and fees on loans $ 112,439 $ 106,414 Interest on securities: Taxable 30,443 21,731 Nontaxable 4,503 2,183 Interest on federal funds sold 1 - Interest on deposits with other banks and short-term investments 66 721 Total Interest Income 147,452 131,049 Interest Expense Interest on deposits 4,395 14,582 Interest on short-term borrowings 152 296 Interest on other borrowings 3,300 3,660 Total Interest Expense 7,847 18,538 Net Interest Income 139,605 112,511 Provision (benefit) for credit losses (648) 21,520 Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses 140,253 90,991 Noninterest Income Service charges and fees 13,671 12,021 Loan servicing income 838 963 Trust fees 5,777 5,022 Brokerage and insurance commissions 853 733 Securities gains/(losses), net (30) 1,658 Unrealized gain/ (loss) on equity securities, net (110) (231) Net gains on sale of loans held for sale 6,420 4,660 Valuation adjustment on servicing rights 917 (1,565) Income on bank owned life insurance 829 498 Other noninterest income 1,152 2,058 Total Noninterest Income 30,317 25,817 Noninterest Expense Salaries and employee benefits 59,062 49,957 Occupancy 7,918 6,471 Furniture and equipment 3,093 3,108 Professional fees 13,490 12,473 Advertising 1,469 2,205 Core deposit and customer relationship intangibles amortization 2,516 2,981 Other real estate and loan collection expenses, net 135 334 Loss on sales/valuations of assets, net 194 16 Acquisition, integration and restructuring costs 2,928 1,376 Partnership investment in tax credit projects 35 184 Other noninterest expenses 11,583 11,754 Total Noninterest Expense 102,423 90,859 Income Before Income Taxes 68,147 25,949 Income taxes 15,333 5,909 Net Income 52,814 20,040 Preferred dividends (2,013) - Net Income Available to Common Stockholders $ 50,801 $ 20,040 Earnings per common share-diluted $ 1.20 $ 0.54 Weighted average shares outstanding-diluted 42,335,747 36,895,591 HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA, INC. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited) DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA For the Quarter Ended 3/31/2021 12/31/2020 9/30/2020 6/30/2020 3/31/2020 Interest Income Interest and fees on loans $ 112,439 $ 108,865 $ 102,657 $ 107,005 $ 106,414 Interest on securities: Taxable 30,443 28,154 25,016 23,362 21,731 Nontaxable 4,503 3,735 3,222 3,344 2,183 Interest on federal funds sold 1 - - - - Interest on deposits with other banks and short-term investments 66 77 72 54 721 Total Interest Income 147,452 140,831 130,967 133,765 131,049 Interest Expense Interest on deposits 4,395 4,609 4,962 6,134 14,582 Interest on short-term borrowings 152 175 78 61 296 Interest on other borrowings 3,300 3,472 3,430 3,424 3,660 Total Interest Expense 7,847 8,256 8,470 9,619 18,538 Net Interest Income 139,605 132,575 122,497 124,146 112,511 Provision (benefit) for credit losses (648) 17,072 1,678 26,796 21,520 Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses 140,253 115,503 120,819 97,350 90,991 Noninterest Income Service charges and fees 13,671 12,725 11,749 10,972 12,021 Loan servicing income 838 997 638 379 963 Trust fees 5,777 5,506 5,357 4,977 5,022 Brokerage and insurance commissions 853 779 649 595 733 Securities gains/(losses), net (30) 2,829 1,300 2,006 1,658 Unrealized gain/ (loss) on equity securities, net (110) 36 155 680 (231) Net gains on sale of loans held for sale 6,420 7,104 8,894 7,857 4,660 Valuation adjustment on servicing rights 917 (102) (120) 9 (1,565) Income on bank owned life insurance 829 1,021 868 1,167 498 Other noninterest income 1,152 1,726 1,726 1,995 2,058 Total Noninterest Income 30,317 32,621 31,216 30,637 25,817 Noninterest Expense Salaries and employee benefits 59,062 51,615 50,978 50,118 49,957 Occupancy 7,918 6,849 6,732 6,502 6,471 Furniture and equipment 3,093 3,913 2,500 2,993 3,108 Professional fees 13,490 15,117 12,802 13,676 12,473 Advertising 1,469 1,107 928 995 2,205 Core deposit and customer relationship intangibles amortization 2,516 2,501 2,492 2,696 2,981 Other real estate and loan collection expenses, net 135 468 335 203 334 Loss on sales/valuations of assets, net 194 2,621 1,763 701 16 Acquisition, integration and restructuring costs 2,928 2,186 1,146 673 1,376 Partnership investment in tax credit projects 35 1,899 927 791 184 Other noninterest expenses 11,583 10,993 9,793 11,091 11,754 Total Noninterest Expense 102,423 99,269 90,396 90,439 90,859 Income Before Income Taxes 68,147 48,855 61,639 37,548 25,949 Income taxes 15,333 9,046 13,681 7,417 5,909 Net Income 52,814 39,809 47,958 30,131 20,040 Preferred dividends (2,013) (2,014) (2,437) - - Net Income Available to Common Stockholders $ 50,801 $ 37,795 $ 45,521 $ 30,131 $ 20,040 Earnings per common share-diluted $ 1.20 $ 0.98 $ 1.23 $ 0.82 $ 0.54 Weighted average shares outstanding-diluted 42,335,747 38,534,082 36,995,572 36,915,630 36,895,591 HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA, INC. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited) DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA As of 3/31/2021 12/31/2020 9/30/2020 6/30/2020 3/31/2020 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 198,177 $ 219,243 $ 175,284 $ 211,429 $ 175,587 Interest bearing deposits with other banks and short-term investments 269,685 118,660 156,371 242,149 64,156 Cash and cash equivalents 467,862 337,903 331,655 453,578 239,743 Time deposits in other financial institutions 3,138 3,129 3,129 3,128 3,568 Securities: Carried at fair value 6,370,495 6,127,975 4,950,698 4,126,351 3,488,621 Held to maturity, at cost, less allowance for credit losses 85,293 88,839 88,700 90,579 91,875 Other investments, at cost 74,935 75,253 35,940 35,902 35,370 Loans held for sale 43,037 57,949 65,969 54,382 22,957 Loans: Held to maturity 10,050,456 10,023,051 9,099,646 9,246,830 8,374,236 Allowance for credit losses (130,172) (131,606) (103,377) (119,937) (97,350) Loans, net 9,920,284 9,891,445 8,996,269 9,126,893 8,276,886 Premises, furniture and equipment, net 225,047 226,094 200,028 198,481 200,960 Goodwill 576,005 576,005 446,345 446,345 446,345 Core deposit and customer relationship intangibles, net 39,867 42,383 40,520 43,011 45,707 Servicing rights, net 6,953 6,052 5,752 5,469 5,220 Cash surrender value on life insurance 188,521 187,664 173,111 172,813 172,140 Other real estate, net 6,236 6,624 5,050 5,539 6,074 Other assets 236,754 281,024 269,498 263,682 259,043 Total Assets $ 18,244,427 $ 17,908,339 $ 15,612,664 $ 15,026,153 $ 13,294,509 Liabilities and Equity Liabilities Deposits: Demand $ 6,175,946 $ 5,688,810 $ 5,022,567 $ 4,831,151 $ 3,696,974 Savings 8,179,251 8,019,704 6,742,151 6,810,296 6,366,610 Time 1,203,854 1,271,391 1,002,392 1,067,252 1,110,441 Total deposits 15,559,051 14,979,905 12,767,110 12,708,699 11,174,025 Short-term borrowings 140,597 167,872 306,706 88,631 121,442 Other borrowings 349,514 457,042 524,045 306,459 276,150 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 139,058 224,289 203,199 174,987 169,178 Total Liabilities 16,188,220 15,829,108 13,801,060 13,278,776 11,740,795 Stockholders' Equity Preferred equity 110,705 110,705 110,705 110,705 - Common stock 42,174 42,094 36,885 36,845 36,807 Capital surplus 1,063,497 1,062,083 847,377 844,202 842,780 Retained earnings 833,171 791,630 761,211 723,067 700,298 Accumulated other comprehensive income/(loss) 6,660 72,719 55,426 32,558 (26,171) Total Equity 2,056,207 2,079,231 1,811,604 1,747,377 1,553,714 Total Liabilities and Equity $ 18,244,427 $ 17,908,339 $ 15,612,664 $ 15,026,153 $ 13,294,509 HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA, INC. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited) DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA AND FULL TIME EQUIVALENT EMPLOYEE DATA For the Quarter Ended 3/31/2021 12/31/2020 9/30/2020 6/30/2020 3/31/2020 Average Balances Assets $ 17,964,723 $ 16,401,152 $ 15,167,225 $ 14,391,856 $ 13,148,173 Loans, net of unearned 9,952,152 9,366,430 9,220,666 9,186,913 8,364,220 Deposits 15,044,561 13,518,020 12,650,822 12,288,378 10,971,193 Earning assets 16,460,124 15,042,079 13,868,360 13,103,159 11,891,455 Interest bearing liabilities 9,917,159 9,053,855 8,320,123 8,155,753 7,841,941 Common equity 1,963,674 1,769,575 1,661,381 1,574,902 1,619,682 Total stockholders' equity 2,074,379 1,880,280 1,772,086 1,580,997 1,619,682 Tangible common equity (non-GAAP)(1) 1,346,270 1,238,691 1,172,891 1,083,834 1,125,705 Key Performance Ratios Annualized return on average assets 1.19 % 0.97 % 1.26 % 0.84 % 0.61 % Annualized return on average common equity (GAAP) 10.49 8.50 10.90 7.69 4.98 Annualized return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)(1) 15.90 12.77 16.11 11.97 8.00 Annualized ratio of net charge-offs to average loans 0.06 0.01 0.92 0.11 0.24 Annualized net interest margin (GAAP) 3.44 3.51 3.51 3.81 3.81 Annualized net interest margin, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP)(1) 3.48 3.55 3.55 3.85 3.84 Efficiency ratio, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP)(1) 56.61 54.93 54.67 55.75 61.82 (1) Refer to "Non-GAAP Measures" in this earnings release for additional information on the usage and presentation of these non-GAAP measures, and refer to these financial tables for the reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measures. HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA, INC. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited) DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE AND FULL TIME EQUIVALENT EMPLOYEE DATA As of and for the Quarter Ended 3/31/2021 12/31/2020 9/30/2020 6/30/2020 3/31/2020 Common Share Data Book value per common share $ 46.13 $ 46.77 $ 46.11 $ 44.42 $ 42.21 Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)(1) $ 31.53 $ 32.07 $ 32.91 $ 31.14 $ 28.84 Common shares outstanding, net of treasury stock 42,173,675 42,093,862 36,885,390 36,844,744 36,807,217 Tangible common equity ratio (non-GAAP)(1) 7.54 % 7.81 % 8.03 % 7.89 % 8.29 % Other Selected Trend Information Effective tax rate 22.51 % 18.52 % 22.20 % 19.75 % 22.77 % Full time equivalent employees 2,131 2,013 1,827 1,821 1,817 Loans Held to Maturity Commercial and industrial $ 2,421,260 $ 2,534,799 $ 2,303,646 $ 2,364,400 $ 2,550,490 Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") 1,155,328 957,785 1,128,035 1,124,430 - Owner occupied commercial real estate 1,837,559 1,776,406 1,494,902 1,433,271 1,431,038 Commercial and business lending 5,414,147 5,268,990 4,926,583 4,922,101 3,981,528 Non-owner occupied commercial real estate 1,967,183 1,921,481 1,659,683 1,543,623 1,551,787 Real estate construction 796,027 863,220 917,765 1,115,843 1,069,700 Commercial real estate lending 2,763,210 2,784,701 2,577,448 2,659,466 2,621,487 Total commercial lending 8,177,357 8,053,691 7,504,031 7,581,567 6,603,015 Agricultural and agricultural real estate 683,969 714,526 508,058 520,773 550,107 Residential mortgage 786,994 840,442 701,899 735,762 792,540 Consumer 402,136 414,392 385,658 408,728 428,574 Total loans held to maturity $ 10,050,456 $ 10,023,051 $ 9,099,646 $ 9,246,830 $ 8,374,236 Total unfunded loan commitments $ 3,306,042 $ 3,246,953 $ 2,980,484 $ 3,065,283 $ 2,782,679 (1) Refer to "Non-GAAP Measures" in this earnings release for additional information on the usage and presentation of these non-GAAP measures, and refer to these financial tables for the reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measures. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited) DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA As of and for the Quarter Ended 3/31/2021 12/31/2020 9/30/2020 6/30/2020 3/31/2020 Allowance for Credit Losses-Loans Balance, beginning of period $ 131,606 $ 103,377 $ 119,937 $ 97,350 $ 70,395 Impact of ASU 2016-13 adoption - - - - 12,071 Allowance for acquired purchased credit deteriorated loans - 12,313 - - - Provision for credit losses 16 16,132 4,741 25,007 19,865 Charge-offs (2,126) (1,104) (21,753) (3,564) (6,301) Recoveries 676 888 452 1,144 1,320 Balance, end of period $ 130,172 $ 131,606 $ 103,377 $ 119,937 $ 97,350 Allowance for Unfunded Commitments Balance, beginning of period $ 15,280 $ 14,330 $ 17,392 $ 15,468 $ 248 Impact of ASU 2016-13 adoption - - - - 13,604 Provision (benefit) for credit losses (661) 950 (3,062) 1,924 1,616 Balance, end of period $ 14,619 $ 15,280 $ 14,330 $ 17,392 $ 15,468 Allowance for lending related credit losses $ 144,791 $ 146,886 $ 117,707 $ 137,329 $ 112,818 Provision for Credit Losses Provision for credit losses-loans $ 16 $ 6,572 $ 4,741 $ 25,007 $ 19,865 Provision for credit losses-acquired loans - 9,560 - - - Provision (benefit) for credit losses-unfunded commitments (661) (1,372) (3,062) 1,924 1,616 Provision for credit losses-acquired unfunded commitments - 2,322 - - - Provision (benefit) for credit losses-held to maturity securities (3) (10) (1) (135) 39 Total provision for credit losses $ (648) $ 17,072 $ 1,678 $ 26,796 $ 21,520 CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited) DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA As of and for the Quarter Ended 3/31/2021 12/31/2020 9/30/2020 6/30/2020 3/31/2020 Asset Quality Nonaccrual loans $ 91,718 $ 87,386 $ 79,040 $ 91,609 $ 79,280 Loans past due ninety days or more 171 720 1,681 1,360 - Other real estate owned 6,236 6,624 5,050 5,539 6,074 Other repossessed assets 239 240 130 29 17 Total nonperforming assets $ 98,364 $ 94,970 $ 85,901 $ 98,537 $ 85,371 Performing troubled debt restructured loans $ 2,394 $ 2,370 $ 11,818 $ 2,636 $ 2,858 Nonperforming Assets Activity Balance, beginning of period $ 94,970 $ 85,901 $ 98,537 $ 85,371 $ 87,578 Net loan charge offs (1,450) (216) (21,301) (2,420) (4,981) New nonperforming loans 14,936 8,664 11,834 26,857 15,796 Acquired nonperforming assets - 12,781 - - - Reduction of nonperforming loans(1) (7,261) (10,811) (1,994) (9,911) (11,937) Net OREO/repossessed assets sales proceeds and losses (2,831) (1,349) (1,175) (1,360) (1,085) Balance, end of period $ 98,364 $ 94,970 $ 85,901 $ 98,537 $ 85,371 Asset Quality Ratios Ratio of nonperforming loans to total loans 0.91 % 0.88 % 0.89 % 1.01 % 0.95 % Ratio of nonperforming loans and performing trouble debt restructured loans to total loans 0.94 0.90 1.02 1.03 0.98 Ratio of nonperforming assets to total assets 0.54 0.53 0.55 0.66 0.64 Annualized ratio of net loan charge-offs to average loans 0.06 0.01 0.92 0.11 0.24 Allowance for loan credit losses as a percent of loans 1.30 1.31 1.14 1.30 1.16 Allowance for lending related credit losses as a percent of loans 1.44 1.47 1.29 1.49 1.35 Allowance for loan credit losses as a percent of nonperforming loans 141.66 149.37 128.07 129.01 122.79 Loans delinquent 30-89 days as a percent of total loans 0.16 0.23 0.17 0.22 0.38 (1) Includes principal reductions, transfers to performing status and transfers to OREO. HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA, INC. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited) DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS For the Quarter Ended March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 March 31, 2020 Average Balance Interest Rate Average Balance Interest Rate Average Balance Interest Rate Earning Assets Securities: Taxable $ 5,693,097 $ 30,443 2.17 % $ 4,957,680 $ 28,154 2.26 % $ 3,132,103 $ 21,731 2.79 % Nontaxable(1) 730,565 5,700 3.16 543,845 4,728 3.46 288,535 2,763 3.85 Total securities 6,423,662 36,143 2.28 5,501,525 32,882 2.38 3,420,638 24,494 2.88 Interest on deposits with other banks and short-term investments 204,488 66 0.13 292,436 77 0.10 181,320 721 1.60 Federal funds sold 14,020 1 0.03 427 - - - - - Loans:(2) Commercial and industrial(1) 2,500,250 28,222 4.58 2,357,056 27,523 4.65 2,607,513 32,454 5.01 PPP loans 992,517 10,149 4.15 1,064,863 11,806 4.41 - - - Owner occupied commercial real estate 1,778,829 19,565 4.46 1,597,446 18,605 4.63 1,433,160 18,581 5.21 Non-owner occupied commercial real estate 1,937,564 22,121 4.63 1,756,443 20,733 4.70 1,472,268 19,530 5.34 Real estate construction 806,315 9,698 4.88 859,941 9,723 4.50 1,045,836 12,845 4.94 Agricultural and agricultural real estate 681,279 8,051 4.79 554,596 6,535 4.69 552,968 7,039 5.12 Residential mortgage 849,923 9,830 4.69 785,852 9,288 4.70 819,730 10,421 5.11 Consumer 405,475 5,367 5.37 390,233 5,188 5.29 432,745 6,095 5.66 Less: allowance for credit losses-loans (134,198) - - (118,739) - - (74,723) - - Net loans 9,817,954 113,003 4.67 9,247,691 109,401 4.71 8,289,497 106,965 5.19 Total earning assets 16,460,124 149,213 3.68 % 15,042,079 142,360 3.77 % 11,891,455 132,180 4.47 % Nonearning Assets 1,504,599 1,359,073 1,256,718 Total Assets $ 17,964,723 $ 16,401,152 $ 13,148,173 Interest Bearing Liabilities Savings $ 8,032,308 $ 2,430 0.12 % $ 7,176,563 $ 2,166 0.12 % $ 6,277,528 $ 10,082 0.65 % Time deposits 1,233,682 1,965 0.65 1,074,746 2,443 0.90 1,146,619 4,500 1.58 Short-term borrowings 240,037 152 0.26 268,464 175 0.26 141,807 296 0.84 Other borrowings 411,132 3,300 3.26 534,082 3,472 2.59 275,987 3,660 5.33 Total interest bearing liabilities 9,917,159 7,847 0.32 % 9,053,855 8,256 0.36 % 7,841,941 18,538 0.95 Noninterest Bearing Liabilities Noninterest bearing deposits 5,778,571 5,266,711 3,547,046 Accrued interest and other liabilities 194,614 200,306 139,504 Total noninterest bearing liabilities 5,973,185 5,467,017 3,686,550 Equity 2,074,379 1,880,280 1,619,682 Total Liabilities and Equity $ 17,964,723 $ 16,401,152 $ 13,148,173 Net interest income, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP)(3) $ 141,366 $ 134,104 $ 113,642 Net interest spread(1) 3.36 % 3.41 % 3.52 % Net interest income, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP)(3) to total earning assets 3.48 % 3.55 % 3.84 % Interest bearing liabilities to earning assets 60.25 % 60.19 % 65.95 % (1) Computed on a tax-equivalent basis using an effective tax rate of 21%. (2) Nonaccrual loans and loans held for sale are included in the average loans outstanding. (3) Refer to "Non-GAAP Measures" in this earnings release for additional information on the usage and presentation of these non-GAAP measures, and refer to these financial tables for the reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measures. HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA, INC. SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA - SUBSIDIARY BANKS (Unaudited) DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS As of and For the Quarter Ended 3/31/2021 12/31/2020 9/30/2020 6/30/2020 3/31/2020 Total Assets First Bank & Trust $ 2,991,053 $ 3,171,961 $ 1,289,187 $ 1,256,710 $ 1,163,181 Citywide Banks 2,632,199 2,628,963 2,639,516 2,546,942 2,271,889 New Mexico Bank & Trust 2,356,918 2,032,637 2,002,663 1,899,194 1,670,097 Dubuque Bank and Trust Company 1,932,234 1,853,078 1,838,260 1,849,035 1,591,312 Arizona Bank & Trust 1,614,740 1,529,800 1,039,253 970,775 866,107 Illinois Bank & Trust 1,584,561 1,525,503 1,500,012 1,470,000 1,295,984 Bank of Blue Valley 1,425,434 1,376,080 1,424,261 1,380,159 1,222,358 Wisconsin Bank & Trust 1,264,009 1,267,488 1,262,069 1,203,108 1,079,582 Premier Valley Bank 1,062,607 1,076,615 1,042,437 1,031,899 889,280 Minnesota Bank & Trust 995,692 1,000,168 1,007,548 951,236 778,724 Rocky Mountain Bank 620,800 616,157 617,169 590,764 576,245 Total Deposits First Bank & Trust $ 2,427,920 $ 2,622,716 $ 936,366 $ 959,886 $ 900,399 Citywide Banks 2,231,320 2,181,511 2,163,051 2,147,642 1,868,404 New Mexico Bank & Trust 2,077,304 1,749,963 1,747,527 1,698,584 1,451,041 Dubuque Bank and Trust Company 1,565,782 1,456,908 1,591,561 1,496,559 1,363,164 Arizona Bank & Trust 1,453,888 1,357,158 886,174 865,430 754,464 Illinois Bank & Trust 1,426,426 1,338,677 1,307,513 1,318,866 1,139,945 Bank of Blue Valley 1,178,114 1,138,264 1,142,910 1,138,818 1,008,362 Wisconsin Bank & Trust 1,067,735 1,057,369 1,011,843 1,050,766 920,168 Premier Valley Bank 896,715 836,984 855,913 869,165 706,479 Minnesota Bank & Trust 813,693 789,555 804,045 820,199 648,560 Rocky Mountain Bank 549,894 538,012 533,429 519,029 496,465 HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA, INC. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited) DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA AND FULL TIME EQUIVALENT EMPLOYEE DATA For the Quarter Ended 3/31/2021 12/31/2020 9/30/2020 6/30/2020 3/31/2020 Reconciliation of Annualized Return on Average Tangible Common Equity (non-GAAP) Net income available to common stockholders (GAAP) $ 50,801 $ 37,795 $ 45,521 $ 30,131 $ 20,040 Plus core deposit and customer relationship intangibles amortization, net of tax(1) 1,988 1,975 1,969 2,130 2,355 Net income available to common stockholders excluding intangible amortization (non-GAAP) $ 52,789 $ 39,770 $ 47,490 $ 32,261 $ 22,395 Average common equity (GAAP) $ 1,963,674 $ 1,769,575 $ 1,661,381 $ 1,574,902 $ 1,619,682 Less average goodwill 576,005 488,151 446,345 446,345 446,345 Less average core deposit and customer relationship intangibles, net 41,399 42,733 42,145 44,723 47,632 Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $ 1,346,270 $ 1,238,691 $ 1,172,891 $ 1,083,834 $ 1,125,705 Annualized return on average common equity (GAAP) 10.49 % 8.50 % 10.90 % 7.69 % 4.98 % Annualized return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) 15.90 % 12.77 % 16.11 % 11.97 % 8.00 % Reconciliation of Annualized Net Interest Margin, Fully Tax-Equivalent (non-GAAP) Net Interest Income (GAAP) $ 139,605 $ 132,575 $ 122,497 $ 124,146 $ 112,511 Plus tax-equivalent adjustment(1) 1,761 1,529 1,390 1,416 1,131 Net interest income, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP) $ 141,366 $ 134,104 $ 123,887 $ 125,562 $ 113,642 Average earning assets $ 16,460,124 $ 15,042,079 $ 13,868,360 $ 13,103,159 $ 11,891,455 Annualized net interest margin (GAAP) 3.44 % 3.51 % 3.51 % 3.81 % 3.81 % Annualized net interest margin, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP) 3.48 3.55 3.55 3.85 3.84 Net purchase accounting discount amortization on loans included in annualized net interest margin 0.12 0.10 0.10 0.16 0.09 Reconciliation of Tangible Book Value Per Common Share (non-GAAP) Common equity (GAAP) $ 1,945,502 $ 1,968,526 $ 1,700,899 $ 1,636,672 $ 1,553,714 Less goodwill 576,005 576,005 446,345 446,345 446,345 Less core deposit and customer relationship intangibles, net 39,867 42,383 40,520 43,011 45,707 Tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $ 1,329,630 $ 1,350,138 $ 1,214,034 $ 1,147,316 $ 1,061,662 Common shares outstanding, net of treasury stock 42,173,675 42,093,862 36,885,390 36,844,744 36,807,217 Common equity (book value) per share (GAAP) $ 46.13 $ 46.77 $ 46.11 $ 44.42 $ 42.21 Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP) $ 31.53 $ 32.07 $ 32.91 $ 31.14 $ 28.84 Reconciliation of Tangible Common Equity Ratio (non-GAAP) Tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $ 1,329,630 $ 1,350,138 $ 1,214,034 $ 1,147,316 $ 1,061,662 Total assets (GAAP) $ 18,244,427 $ 17,908,339 $ 15,612,664 $ 15,026,153 $ 13,294,509 Less goodwill 576,005 576,005 446,345 446,345 446,345 Less core deposit and customer relationship intangibles, net 39,867 42,383 40,520 43,011 45,707 Total tangible assets (non-GAAP) $ 17,628,555 $ 17,289,951 $ 15,125,799 $ 14,536,797 $ 12,802,457 Tangible common equity ratio (non-GAAP) 7.54 % 7.81 % 8.03 % 7.89 % 8.29 % (1) Computed on a tax-equivalent basis using an effective tax rate of 21%. HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA, INC. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited) DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA Reconciliation of Efficiency Ratio (non-GAAP) For the Quarter Ended 3/31/2021 12/31/2020 9/30/2020 6/30/2020 3/31/2020 Net interest income (GAAP) $ 139,605 $ 132,575 $ 122,497 $ 124,146 $ 112,511 Tax-equivalent adjustment(1) 1,761 1,529 1,390 1,416 1,131 Fully tax-equivalent net interest income 141,366 134,104 123,887 125,562 113,642 Noninterest income 30,317 32,621 31,216 30,637 25,817 Securities (gains)/losses, net 30 (2,829) (1,300) (2,006) (1,658) Unrealized (gain)/loss on equity securities, net 110 (36) (155) (680) 231 Valuation adjustment on servicing rights (917) 102 120 (9) 1,565 Adjusted revenue (non-GAAP) $ 170,906 $ 163,962 $ 153,768 $ 153,504 $ 139,597 Total noninterest expenses (GAAP) $ 102,423 $ 99,269 $ 90,396 $ 90,439 $ 90,859 Less: Core deposit and customer relationship intangibles amortization 2,516 2,501 2,492 2,696 2,981 Partnership investment in tax credit projects 35 1,899 927 791 184 Loss on sales/valuation of assets, net 194 2,621 1,763 701 16 Acquisition, integration and restructuring costs 2,928 2,186 1,146 673 1,376 Adjusted noninterest expenses (non-GAAP) $ 96,750 $ 90,062 $ 84,068 $ 85,578 $ 86,302 Efficiency ratio, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP) 56.61 % 54.93 % 54.67 % 55.75 % 61.82 % Acquisition, integration and restructuring costs Salaries and employee benefits $ 534 $ 232 $ - $ 122 $ 44 Occupancy 9 - - - - Furniture and equipment 607 423 496 15 24 Professional fees 670 1,422 476 505 996 Advertising 156 42 8 4 89 Other noninterest expenses 952 67 166 27 223 Total acquisition, integration and restructuring costs $ 2,928 $ 2,186 $ 1,146 $ 673 $ 1,376 After tax impact on diluted earnings per share(1) $ 0.05 $ 0.04 $ 0.02 $ 0.01 $ 0.03 (1) Computed on a tax-equivalent basis using an effective tax rate of 21%. HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA, INC. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited) DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA AND FULL TIME EQUIVALENT EMPLOYEE DATA As of and For the Quarter Ended 3/31/2021 12/31/2020 9/30/2020 6/30/2020 3/31/2020 PPP I loan balances $ 739,562 $ 957,785 $ 1,128,035 $ 1,124,430 $ - Average PPP I loan balances 841,262 1,064,863 1,128,488 916,405 - PPP I fee income $ 7,464 $ 9,109 $ 4,542 $ 3,655 $ - PPP I interest income 2,087 2,697 2,920 2,362 - Total PPP I interest income $ 9,551 $ 11,806 $ 7,462 $ 6,017 $ - PPP II loan balances $ 415,766 $ - $ - $ - $ - Average PPP II loan balances 151,255 - - - - PPP II fee income $ 223 $ - $ - $ - $ - PPP II interest income 375 - - - - Total PPP II interest income $ 598 $ - $ - $ - $ - Selected ratios excluding total PPP loans and total PPP interest income Annualized net interest margin (GAAP) 3.39 % 3.44 % 3.59 % 3.90 % - % Annualized net interest margin, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP)(1) 3.44 3.48 3.64 3.95 - Ratio of nonperforming loans to total loans 1.03 0.97 1.01 1.14 - Ratio of nonperforming loans and performing trouble debt restructured loans to total loans 1.06 1.00 1.16 1.18 - Ratio of nonperforming assets to total assets 0.58 0.56 0.59 0.71 - Annualized ratio of net loan charge-offs to average loans 0.07 0.01 1.05 0.12 - Allowance for loan credit losses as a percent of loans 1.46 1.45 1.30 1.48 - Allowance for lending related credit losses as a percent of loans 1.63 1.62 1.48 1.69 - Loans delinquent 30-89 days as a percent of total loans 0.18 0.25 0.19 0.26 - After tax impact of total PPP interest income on diluted earnings per share(1) $ 0.19 $ 0.24 $ 0.16 $ 0.13 $ - (1) Computed on a tax-equivalent basis of using an effective tax rate of 21%. Related News Read More Read More Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Heartland Financial USA Inc. published this content on 28 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 September 2021 20:11:08 UTC.

© Publicnow 2021 All news about HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA, INC. 04:12p HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA : HTLF Names Wendy Reynolds First Chief Diversity, Equity and Incl.. PU 04:12p HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA : HTLF Reports Record Quarterly Results as of March 31, 2021 PU 09/08 HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA : Completes $150 Million Notes Offering MT 09/08 HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA : HTLF Announces Closing of $150 Million Offering of Subordinated .. PU 09/08 HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA INC : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K) AQ 09/08 HTLF Announces Closing of $150 Million Offering of Subordinated Notes GL 09/02 HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA : UNDERWRITING AGREEMENT (Form 8-K) PU 09/02 HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statem.. AQ 09/01 Financial Stocks Mixed Ahead of Wednesday Close MT 09/01 Financial Stocks Rise in Premarket Wednesday MT Analyst Recommendations on HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA, INC. 2020 HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA : DA Davidson Upgrades Heartland Financial USA to Buy From Neutral.. MT