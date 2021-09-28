Heartland Financial USA : HTLF Reports Record Quarterly Results as of March 31, 2021

(1) Refer to "Non-GAAP Measures" in this earnings release for additional information on the usage and presentation of these non-GAAP measures, and refer to the financial tables for reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measures.
"HTLF is off to an excellent start in 2021 with record quarterly net income available to common stockholders of $50.8 million. The strong quarterly results were driven by increased net interest income, reduced provision for credit losses and an improved efficiency ratio."
Bruce K. Lee, president and chief executive officer, HTLF
Dubuque, Iowa, Monday, April 26, 2021-Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ: HTLF)today reported the following results for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2020:
Net income available to common stockholders of $50.8 million compared to $20.0 million, an increase of $30.8 million or 153%.
Earnings per diluted common share of $1.20 compared to $0.54, an increase of $0.66 or 122%.
Net interest income of $139.6 million compared to $112.5 million, an increase of $27.1 million or 24%.
Return on average common equity was 10.49% and return on average assets was 1.19% compared to 4.98% and 0.61%.
Return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) was 15.90% compared to 8.00%.
"HTLF is off to an excellent start in 2021 with record quarterly net income available to common stockholders of $50.8 million. The strong quarterly results were driven by increased net interest income, reduced provision for credit losses and an improved efficiency ratio," said Bruce K. Lee, president and chief executive officer of HTLF.
In April 2021, the company announced a branding change from Heartland Financial to HTLF. Lee said, "We refreshed our branding to better reflect who we are today. HTLF is our company's stock ticker symbol. Now, those same four letters are our brand name, reflecting the strength of our diverse footprint and continued growth."
Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin
Net interest margin, expressed as a percentage of average earning assets, was 3.44% (3.48% on a fully tax-equivalent basis, non-GAAP) during the first quarter of 2021, compared to 3.51% (3.55% on a fully tax-equivalent basis, non-GAAP) during the fourth quarter of 2020 and 3.81% (3.84% on a fully tax-equivalent basis, non-GAAP) during the first quarter of 2020.
Total interest income and average earning asset changes for the first quarter of 2021 compared to the first quarter of 2020 were:
Total interest income was $147.5 million, which was an increase of $16.4 million or 13% from $131.0 million and primarily attributable to an increase in average earning assets partially offset by lower yields.
Total interest income on a tax-equivalent basis was $149.2 million, which was an increase of $17.0 million or 13% from $132.2 million.
Average earning assets increased $4.57 billion or 38% to $16.46 billion compared to $11.89 billion, which was primarily attributable to recent acquisitions and loan growth, including Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans.
The average rate on earning assets decreased 79 basis points to 3.68% compared to 4.47%, which was primarily due to recent decreases in market interest rates and a shift in earning asset mix. Total average securities were 39% of total earning average assets compared to 29%.
Total interest expense and average interest bearing liability changes for the first quarter of 2021 compared to the first quarter of 2020 were:
Total interest expense was $7.8 million, a decrease of $10.7 million or 58% from $18.5 million, based on a decrease in the average interest rate paid, which was partially offset by an increase in average interest bearing liabilities.
The average interest rate paid on interest bearing liabilities decreased to 0.32% compared to 0.95%, which was primarily due to recent decreases in market interest rates.
Average interest bearing deposits increased $1.84 billion or 25% to $9.27 billion from $7.42 billion which was primarily attributable to recent acquisitions and deposit growth, including deposits from government stimulus payments and other COVID-19 relief programs.
The average interest rate paid on interest bearing deposits decreased 60 basis points to 0.19% compared to 0.79%.
Average borrowings increased $233.4 million or 56% to $651.2 million from $417.8 million, which primarily attributable to outstanding advances from the PPP lending fund used to fund PPP loans to borrowers. The average interest rate paid on borrowings was 2.15% compared to 3.81%.
Net interest income increased for the first quarter of 2021 compared to the first quarter of 2020:
Net interest income totaled $139.6 million compared to $112.5 million, which was an increase of $27.1 million or 24%.
Net interest income on a tax-equivalent basis (non-GAAP) totaled $141.4 million compared to $113.6 million, which was an increase of $27.7 million or 24%.
Noninterest Income and Noninterest Expense
Total noninterest income was $30.3 million during the first quarter of 2021 compared to $25.8 million during the first quarter of 2020, an increase of $4.5 million or 17%. Significant changes by noninterest income category for the first quarter of 2021 compared to the first quarter of 2020 were:
Service charges and fees increased $1.7 million or 14% to $13.7 million from $12.0 million. The increase was primarily attributable to the larger customer base due to recent acquisitions.
Net gains on sales of loans held for sale totaled $6.4 million compared to $4.7 million, which was an increase of $1.8 million or 38% and was primarily attributable to an increase of loans sold to the secondary market.
Valuation adjustment on servicing rights reflects an increase to income of $2.5 million due to a recovery of $917,000 compared to an impairment of $1.6 million, primarily due to recent increases in long-term interest rates.
Total noninterest expense was $102.4 million during the first quarter of 2021 compared to $90.9 million during the first quarter of 2020, which was an increase of $11.6 million or 13%. Significant changes within the noninterest expense category for the first quarter of 2021 compared to the first quarter of 2020 were:
Salaries and employee benefits totaled $59.1 million compared to $50.0 million, which was an increase of $9.1 million or 18%. Full-time equivalent employees increased 314 to 2,131 compared to 1,817 which was primarily attributable to the acquisitions completed in the fourth quarter of 2020.
Acquisitions, integration and restructuring costs increased $1.6 million or 113% to $2.9 million compared to $1.4 million, which was primarily attributable to the AimBank conversion.
The effective tax rate was 22.51% for the first quarter of 2021 compared to 22.77% for the first quarter of 2020. The following items impacted the first quarter 2021 and 2020 tax calculations:
Solar energy tax credits of $97,000 compared to $76,000.
Federal low-income housing tax credits of $135,000 compared to $195,000.
New markets tax credits of $75,000 in each quarterly calculation.
Tax-exempt interest income as a percentage of pre-tax income of 9.72% compared to 16.40%.
Tax benefit of $153,000 compared to tax expense of $25,000 resulting from the vesting of restricted stock unit awards.
Total Assets, Total Loans and Total Deposits
Total assets were $18.24 billion at March 31, 2021, an increase of $336.1 million or 2% from $17.91 billion at year-end 2020. Securities represented 36% and 35% of total assets at March 31, 2021, and December 31, 2020, respectively.
Total loans held to maturity were $10.05 billion at March 31, 2021, and $10.02 billion at December 31, 2020, which was an increase of $27.4 million or less than 1%. Loan changes by category were:
Commercial and business lending, which includes commercial and industrial, PPP and owner occupied commercial real estate loans, increased $145.2 million or 3% to $5.41 billion at March 31, 2021, compared to $5.27 billion at December 31, 2020.
PPP loans originated in 2020 ("PPP I") decreased $218.2 million from year-end 2020. PPP loans originated in 2021 ("PPP II") totaled $415.8 million.
Excluding total PPP loans, commercial and business lending decreased $52.4 million or 1% since year-end 2020.
Commercial real estate lending, which includes non-owner occupied commercial real estate and construction loans, decreased $21.5 million or 1% to $2.76 billion at March 31, 2021, from $2.78 billion at year-end 2020.
Agricultural and agricultural real estate loans totaled $684.0 million at March 31, 2021, compared to $714.5 million at December 31, 2020, which was a decrease of $30.6 million or 4%.
Residential mortgage loans decreased $53.4 million or 6% to $787.0 million at March 31, 2021, from $840.4 million at December 31, 2020.
Consumer loans decreased $12.3 million or 3% to $402.1 million at March 31, 2021, compared to $414.4 million at December 31, 2020.
Total deposits were $15.56 billion as of March 31, 2021, compared to $14.98 billion at year-end 2020, an increase of $579.1 million or 4%. Deposit changes by category were:
Demand deposits increased $487.1 million or 9% to $6.18 billion at March 31, 2021, compared to $5.69 billion at December 31, 2020.
Savings deposits increased $159.5 million or 2% to $8.18 billion at March 31, 2021, from $8.02 billion at December 31, 2020.
Time deposits decreased $67.5 million or 5% to $1.20 billion at March 31, 2021 from $1.27 billion at December 31, 2020.
Growth in non-time deposits was positively impacted by federal government stimulus payments and other COVID-19 relief programs.
Provision and Allowance
Provision and Allowance for Credit Losses for Loans
Provision expense for credit losses for loans for the first quarter of 2021 was $16,000, which was a decrease of $19.8 million from $19.9 million recorded in the first quarter of 2020. The provision expense for the first quarter of 2021 was impacted by several factors, including:
decreases in balances of loans held to maturity excluding total PPP loans of $170.1 million from year-end 2020;
modest changes in credit quality marked by delinquencies of 0.16% of total loans and nonpass loans of 11.5% of total loans for the first quarter compared to delinquencies of 0.23% of total loans and nonpass loans of 10.8% of total loans for the fourth quarter of 2020, and
consistent macroeconomic factors compared to previous quarters.
The allowance for credit losses for loans totaled $130.2 million and $131.6 million at March 31, 2021, and December 31, 2020, respectively. The following items have impacted the allowance for credit losses for loans for the three months ended March 31, 2021:
Provision expense for the three months ended March 31, 2021, totaled $16,000.
Net charge offs of $1.5 million were recorded for the first three months of 2021.
Provision and Allowance for Credit Losses for Unfunded Commitments
The allowance for unfunded commitments totaled $14.6 million at March 31, 2021, which was a decrease of $661,000 from $15.3 million at December 31, 2020. Unfunded commitments increased $59.1 million to $3.31 billion at March 31, 2021 compared to $3.25 billion at December 31, 2020. Included in the increase of unfunded commitments was $33.0 million of commitments related to 100% government guaranteed lending, for which no provision expense was required.
Total Provision and Allowance for Lending Related Credit Losses
The total provision benefit for lending related credit losses was $645,000 for the first quarter of 2021 compared to provision expense of $21.5 million for the first quarter of 2020. The total allowance for lending related credit losses was $144.8 million at March 31, 2021, which was 1.44% of total loans as of March 31, 2021 compared to $146.9 million or 1.47% of total loans as of December 31, 2020. Excluding PPP loans, the allowance for lending related credit losses as a percentage of total loans was 1.63% and 1.62% as March 31, 2021, and December 31, 2020, respectively.
Nonperforming Assets
Nonperforming assets increased $3.4 million or 4% to $98.4 million or 0.54% of total assets at March 31, 2021, compared to $95.0 million or 0.53% of total assets at December 31, 2020. Nonperforming loans were $91.9 million or 0.91% of total loans at March 31, 2021, compared to $88.1 million or 0.88% of total loans at December 31, 2020. At March 31, 2021, loans delinquent 30-89 days were 0.16% of total loans compared to 0.23% of total loans at December 31, 2020.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This earnings release contains references to financial measures which are not defined by generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). Management believes the non-GAAP measures are helpful for investors to analyze and evaluate the company's financial condition and operating results. However, these non-GAAP measures have inherent limitations and should not be considered a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP. Additionally, because non-GAAP measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare the non-GAAP measures in this earnings release with other companies' non-GAAP measures. Reconciliations of each non-GAAP measure to the most directly comparable GAAP measure may be found in the financial tables in this earnings release.
Below are the non-GAAP measures included in this earnings release, management's reason for including each measure and the method of calculating each measure:
Annualized net interest margin, fully tax-equivalent, adjusts net interest income for the tax-favored status of certain loans and securities. Management believes this measure enhances the comparability of net interest income arising from taxable and tax-exempt sources.
Efficiency ratio, fully tax equivalent, expresses noninterest expenses as a percentage of fully tax-equivalent net interest income and noninterest income. This efficiency ratio is presented on a tax-equivalent basis which adjusts net interest income and noninterest expenses for the tax favored status of certain loans, securities, and tax credit projects. Management believes the presentation of this non-GAAP measure provides supplemental useful information for proper understanding of the financial results as it enhances the comparability of income and expenses arising from taxable and nontaxable sources and excludes specific items as noted in reconciliation contained in this earnings release.
Net interest income, fully tax equivalent, is net income adjusted for the tax-favored status of certain loans and securities. Management believes this measure enhances the comparability of net interest income arising from taxable and tax-exempt sources.
Tangible book value per common share is total common equity less goodwill and core deposit and customer relationship intangibles, net, divided by common shares outstanding, net of treasury. This measure is included as it is considered to be a critical metric to analyze and evaluate use of equity, financial condition and capital strength.
Tangible common equity ratio is total common equity less goodwill and core deposit and customer relationship intangibles, net, divided by total assets less goodwill and core deposit and customer relationship intangibles, net. This measure is included as it is considered to be a critical metric to analyze and evaluate financial condition and capital strength.
Annualized return on average tangible common equity is net income excluding intangible amortization calculated as (1) net income excluding tax-effected core deposit and customer relationship intangibles amortization, divided by (2) average common equity less goodwill and core deposit and customer relationship intangibles, net. This measure is included as it is considered to be a critical metric to analyze and evaluate use of equity, financial condition and capital strength.
Conference Call Details
About HTLF
Heartland Financial USA, Inc., operating under the brand name HTLF, is a financial services company with assets of $18.24 billion. HTLF has banks serving communities in Arizona, California, Colorado, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, New Mexico, Texas and Wisconsin. HTLF is committed to its core commercial business, supported by a strong retail operation, and provides a diversified line of financial services including residential mortgage, wealth management, investment and insurance. Additional information is available at www.htlf.com.
Safe Harbor Statement
This release (including any information incorporated herein by reference), and future oral and written statements of the company and its management, may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, with respect to the business, financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives and future performance of HTLF.
Any statements about the company's expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not historical facts and may be forward-looking. Forward-looking statements may include information about possible or assumed future results of the company's operations or performance. These forward-looking statements are generally identified by the use of the words such as "believe", "expect", "intent", "anticipate", "plan", "intend", "estimate", "project", "may", "will", "would", "could", "should", "may", "view", "opportunity", "potential", or similar or negative expressions of these words or phrases that are used in this release, and future oral and written statements of the company and its management. Although the company may make these statements based on management's experience, beliefs, expectations, assumptions and best estimate of future events, the ability of the company to predict results or the actual effect or outcomes of plans or strategies is inherently uncertain, and there may be events or factors that management has not anticipated. Therefore, the accuracy and achievement of such forward-looking statements and estimates are subject to a number of risks, many of which are beyond the ability of management to control or predict, that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in its forward-looking statements. These factors, which the company currently believes could have a material effect on its operations and future prospects, are detailed below and in the risk factors in HTLF's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including the "Risk Factors" section under Item 1A of Part I of the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, include, among others:
COVID-19 Pandemic Risks, including risks related to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and measures enacted by the U.S. federal and state governments and adopted by private businesses in response to the COVID-19 pandemic;
Economic and Market Conditions Risks, including risks related to changes in the U.S. economy in general and in the local economies in which HTLF conducts its operations and future civil unrest, natural disasters, terrorist threats or acts of war;
Credit Risks, including risks of increasing credit losses due to deterioration in the financial condition of HTLF's borrowers, changes in asset and collateral values and climate and other borrower industry risks which may impact the provision for credit losses and net charge-offs;
Liquidity and Interest Rate Risks, including the impact of capital market conditions and changes in monetary policy on our borrowings and net interest income;
Operational Risks, including processing, information systems, cybersecurity, vendor, business interruption, and fraud risks;
Strategic and External Risks, including competitive forces impacting our business and strategic acquisition risks;
Legal, Compliance and Reputational Risks, including regulatory and litigation risks; and
Risks of Owning Stock in HTLF, including stock price volatility and dilution as a result of future equity offerings and acquisitions.
There can be no assurance that other factors not currently anticipated by HTLF will not materially and adversely affect the company's business, financial condition and results of operations. In addition, many of these risks and uncertainties are currently amplified by and may continue to be amplified by the COVID-19 pandemic and the impact of varying governmental responses that affect the company's customers and the economies where they operate. Additionally, all statements in this release, including forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. The company does not undertake and specifically disclaims any obligation to publicly release the results of any revisions which may be made to or correct or update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or to otherwise update any statement in light of new information or future events. Further information concerning HTLF and its business, including additional factors that could materially affect the company's financial results, is included in the company's filings with the SEC.
HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA, INC.
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited)
DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA
For the Three Months Ended
March 31,
2021
2020
Interest Income
Interest and fees on loans
$
112,439
$
106,414
Interest on securities:
Taxable
30,443
21,731
Nontaxable
4,503
2,183
Interest on federal funds sold
1
-
Interest on deposits with other banks and short-term investments
66
721
Total Interest Income
147,452
131,049
Interest Expense
Interest on deposits
4,395
14,582
Interest on short-term borrowings
152
296
Interest on other borrowings
3,300
3,660
Total Interest Expense
7,847
18,538
Net Interest Income
139,605
112,511
Provision (benefit) for credit losses
(648)
21,520
Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses
140,253
90,991
Noninterest Income
Service charges and fees
13,671
12,021
Loan servicing income
838
963
Trust fees
5,777
5,022
Brokerage and insurance commissions
853
733
Securities gains/(losses), net
(30)
1,658
Unrealized gain/ (loss) on equity securities, net
(110)
(231)
Net gains on sale of loans held for sale
6,420
4,660
Valuation adjustment on servicing rights
917
(1,565)
Income on bank owned life insurance
829
498
Other noninterest income
1,152
2,058
Total Noninterest Income
30,317
25,817
Noninterest Expense
Salaries and employee benefits
59,062
49,957
Occupancy
7,918
6,471
Furniture and equipment
3,093
3,108
Professional fees
13,490
12,473
Advertising
1,469
2,205
Core deposit and customer relationship intangibles amortization
2,516
2,981
Other real estate and loan collection expenses, net
135
334
Loss on sales/valuations of assets, net
194
16
Acquisition, integration and restructuring costs
2,928
1,376
Partnership investment in tax credit projects
35
184
Other noninterest expenses
11,583
11,754
Total Noninterest Expense
102,423
90,859
Income Before Income Taxes
68,147
25,949
Income taxes
15,333
5,909
Net Income
52,814
20,040
Preferred dividends
(2,013)
-
Net Income Available to Common Stockholders
$
50,801
$
20,040
Earnings per common share-diluted
$
1.20
$
0.54
Weighted average shares outstanding-diluted
42,335,747
36,895,591
HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA, INC.
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited)
DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA
For the Quarter Ended
3/31/2021
12/31/2020
9/30/2020
6/30/2020
3/31/2020
Interest Income
Interest and fees on loans
$
112,439
$
108,865
$
102,657
$
107,005
$
106,414
Interest on securities:
Taxable
30,443
28,154
25,016
23,362
21,731
Nontaxable
4,503
3,735
3,222
3,344
2,183
Interest on federal funds sold
1
-
-
-
-
Interest on deposits with other banks and short-term investments
66
77
72
54
721
Total Interest Income
147,452
140,831
130,967
133,765
131,049
Interest Expense
Interest on deposits
4,395
4,609
4,962
6,134
14,582
Interest on short-term borrowings
152
175
78
61
296
Interest on other borrowings
3,300
3,472
3,430
3,424
3,660
Total Interest Expense
7,847
8,256
8,470
9,619
18,538
Net Interest Income
139,605
132,575
122,497
124,146
112,511
Provision (benefit) for credit losses
(648)
17,072
1,678
26,796
21,520
Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses
140,253
115,503
120,819
97,350
90,991
Noninterest Income
Service charges and fees
13,671
12,725
11,749
10,972
12,021
Loan servicing income
838
997
638
379
963
Trust fees
5,777
5,506
5,357
4,977
5,022
Brokerage and insurance commissions
853
779
649
595
733
Securities gains/(losses), net
(30)
2,829
1,300
2,006
1,658
Unrealized gain/ (loss) on equity securities, net
(110)
36
155
680
(231)
Net gains on sale of loans held for sale
6,420
7,104
8,894
7,857
4,660
Valuation adjustment on servicing rights
917
(102)
(120)
9
(1,565)
Income on bank owned life insurance
829
1,021
868
1,167
498
Other noninterest income
1,152
1,726
1,726
1,995
2,058
Total Noninterest Income
30,317
32,621
31,216
30,637
25,817
Noninterest Expense
Salaries and employee benefits
59,062
51,615
50,978
50,118
49,957
Occupancy
7,918
6,849
6,732
6,502
6,471
Furniture and equipment
3,093
3,913
2,500
2,993
3,108
Professional fees
13,490
15,117
12,802
13,676
12,473
Advertising
1,469
1,107
928
995
2,205
Core deposit and customer relationship intangibles amortization
2,516
2,501
2,492
2,696
2,981
Other real estate and loan collection expenses, net
135
468
335
203
334
Loss on sales/valuations of assets, net
194
2,621
1,763
701
16
Acquisition, integration and restructuring costs
2,928
2,186
1,146
673
1,376
Partnership investment in tax credit projects
35
1,899
927
791
184
Other noninterest expenses
11,583
10,993
9,793
11,091
11,754
Total Noninterest Expense
102,423
99,269
90,396
90,439
90,859
Income Before Income Taxes
68,147
48,855
61,639
37,548
25,949
Income taxes
15,333
9,046
13,681
7,417
5,909
Net Income
52,814
39,809
47,958
30,131
20,040
Preferred dividends
(2,013)
(2,014)
(2,437)
-
-
Net Income Available to Common Stockholders
$
50,801
$
37,795
$
45,521
$
30,131
$
20,040
Earnings per common share-diluted
$
1.20
$
0.98
$
1.23
$
0.82
$
0.54
Weighted average shares outstanding-diluted
42,335,747
38,534,082
36,995,572
36,915,630
36,895,591
HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA, INC.
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited)
DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA
As of
3/31/2021
12/31/2020
9/30/2020
6/30/2020
3/31/2020
Assets
Cash and due from banks
$
198,177
$
219,243
$
175,284
$
211,429
$
175,587
Interest bearing deposits with other banks and short-term investments
269,685
118,660
156,371
242,149
64,156
Cash and cash equivalents
467,862
337,903
331,655
453,578
239,743
Time deposits in other financial institutions
3,138
3,129
3,129
3,128
3,568
Securities:
Carried at fair value
6,370,495
6,127,975
4,950,698
4,126,351
3,488,621
Held to maturity, at cost, less allowance for credit losses
85,293
88,839
88,700
90,579
91,875
Other investments, at cost
74,935
75,253
35,940
35,902
35,370
Loans held for sale
43,037
57,949
65,969
54,382
22,957
Loans:
Held to maturity
10,050,456
10,023,051
9,099,646
9,246,830
8,374,236
Allowance for credit losses
(130,172)
(131,606)
(103,377)
(119,937)
(97,350)
Loans, net
9,920,284
9,891,445
8,996,269
9,126,893
8,276,886
Premises, furniture and equipment, net
225,047
226,094
200,028
198,481
200,960
Goodwill
576,005
576,005
446,345
446,345
446,345
Core deposit and customer relationship intangibles, net
39,867
42,383
40,520
43,011
45,707
Servicing rights, net
6,953
6,052
5,752
5,469
5,220
Cash surrender value on life insurance
188,521
187,664
173,111
172,813
172,140
Other real estate, net
6,236
6,624
5,050
5,539
6,074
Other assets
236,754
281,024
269,498
263,682
259,043
Total Assets
$
18,244,427
$
17,908,339
$
15,612,664
$
15,026,153
$
13,294,509
Liabilities and Equity
Liabilities
Deposits:
Demand
$
6,175,946
$
5,688,810
$
5,022,567
$
4,831,151
$
3,696,974
Savings
8,179,251
8,019,704
6,742,151
6,810,296
6,366,610
Time
1,203,854
1,271,391
1,002,392
1,067,252
1,110,441
Total deposits
15,559,051
14,979,905
12,767,110
12,708,699
11,174,025
Short-term borrowings
140,597
167,872
306,706
88,631
121,442
Other borrowings
349,514
457,042
524,045
306,459
276,150
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
139,058
224,289
203,199
174,987
169,178
Total Liabilities
16,188,220
15,829,108
13,801,060
13,278,776
11,740,795
Stockholders' Equity
Preferred equity
110,705
110,705
110,705
110,705
-
Common stock
42,174
42,094
36,885
36,845
36,807
Capital surplus
1,063,497
1,062,083
847,377
844,202
842,780
Retained earnings
833,171
791,630
761,211
723,067
700,298
Accumulated other comprehensive income/(loss)
6,660
72,719
55,426
32,558
(26,171)
Total Equity
2,056,207
2,079,231
1,811,604
1,747,377
1,553,714
Total Liabilities and Equity
$
18,244,427
$
17,908,339
$
15,612,664
$
15,026,153
$
13,294,509
HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA, INC.
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited)
DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA AND FULL TIME EQUIVALENT EMPLOYEE DATA
For the Quarter Ended
3/31/2021
12/31/2020
9/30/2020
6/30/2020
3/31/2020
Average Balances
Assets
$
17,964,723
$
16,401,152
$
15,167,225
$
14,391,856
$
13,148,173
Loans, net of unearned
9,952,152
9,366,430
9,220,666
9,186,913
8,364,220
Deposits
15,044,561
13,518,020
12,650,822
12,288,378
10,971,193
Earning assets
16,460,124
15,042,079
13,868,360
13,103,159
11,891,455
Interest bearing liabilities
9,917,159
9,053,855
8,320,123
8,155,753
7,841,941
Common equity
1,963,674
1,769,575
1,661,381
1,574,902
1,619,682
Total stockholders' equity
2,074,379
1,880,280
1,772,086
1,580,997
1,619,682
Tangible common equity (non-GAAP)(1)
1,346,270
1,238,691
1,172,891
1,083,834
1,125,705
Key Performance Ratios
Annualized return on average assets
1.19
%
0.97
%
1.26
%
0.84
%
0.61
%
Annualized return on average common equity (GAAP)
10.49
8.50
10.90
7.69
4.98
Annualized return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)(1)
15.90
12.77
16.11
11.97
8.00
Annualized ratio of net charge-offs to average loans
0.06
0.01
0.92
0.11
0.24
Annualized net interest margin (GAAP)
3.44
3.51
3.51
3.81
3.81
Annualized net interest margin, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP)(1)
(1) Refer to "Non-GAAP Measures" in this earnings release for additional information on the usage and presentation of these non-GAAP measures, and refer to these financial tables for the reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measures.
HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA, INC.
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited)
DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE AND FULL TIME EQUIVALENT EMPLOYEE DATA
As of and for the Quarter Ended
3/31/2021
12/31/2020
9/30/2020
6/30/2020
3/31/2020
Common Share Data
Book value per common share
$
46.13
$
46.77
$
46.11
$
44.42
$
42.21
Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)(1)
$
31.53
$
32.07
$
32.91
$
31.14
$
28.84
Common shares outstanding, net of treasury stock
42,173,675
42,093,862
36,885,390
36,844,744
36,807,217
Tangible common equity ratio (non-GAAP)(1)
7.54
%
7.81
%
8.03
%
7.89
%
8.29
%
Other Selected Trend Information
Effective tax rate
22.51
%
18.52
%
22.20
%
19.75
%
22.77
%
Full time equivalent employees
2,131
2,013
1,827
1,821
1,817
Loans Held to Maturity
Commercial and industrial
$
2,421,260
$
2,534,799
$
2,303,646
$
2,364,400
$
2,550,490
Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP")
1,155,328
957,785
1,128,035
1,124,430
-
Owner occupied commercial real estate
1,837,559
1,776,406
1,494,902
1,433,271
1,431,038
Commercial and business lending
5,414,147
5,268,990
4,926,583
4,922,101
3,981,528
Non-owner occupied commercial real estate
1,967,183
1,921,481
1,659,683
1,543,623
1,551,787
Real estate construction
796,027
863,220
917,765
1,115,843
1,069,700
Commercial real estate lending
2,763,210
2,784,701
2,577,448
2,659,466
2,621,487
Total commercial lending
8,177,357
8,053,691
7,504,031
7,581,567
6,603,015
Agricultural and agricultural real estate
683,969
714,526
508,058
520,773
550,107
Residential mortgage
786,994
840,442
701,899
735,762
792,540
Consumer
402,136
414,392
385,658
408,728
428,574
Total loans held to maturity
$
10,050,456
$
10,023,051
$
9,099,646
$
9,246,830
$
8,374,236
Total unfunded loan commitments
$
3,306,042
$
3,246,953
$
2,980,484
$
3,065,283
$
2,782,679
(1) Refer to "Non-GAAP Measures" in this earnings release for additional information on the usage and presentation of these non-GAAP measures, and refer to these financial tables for the reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measures.
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited)
DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA
As of and for the Quarter Ended
3/31/2021
12/31/2020
9/30/2020
6/30/2020
3/31/2020
Allowance for Credit Losses-Loans
Balance, beginning of period
$
131,606
$
103,377
$
119,937
$
97,350
$
70,395
Impact of ASU 2016-13 adoption
-
-
-
-
12,071
Allowance for acquired purchased credit deteriorated loans
-
12,313
-
-
-
Provision for credit losses
16
16,132
4,741
25,007
19,865
Charge-offs
(2,126)
(1,104)
(21,753)
(3,564)
(6,301)
Recoveries
676
888
452
1,144
1,320
Balance, end of period
$
130,172
$
131,606
$
103,377
$
119,937
$
97,350
Allowance for Unfunded Commitments
Balance, beginning of period
$
15,280
$
14,330
$
17,392
$
15,468
$
248
Impact of ASU 2016-13 adoption
-
-
-
-
13,604
Provision (benefit) for credit losses
(661)
950
(3,062)
1,924
1,616
Balance, end of period
$
14,619
$
15,280
$
14,330
$
17,392
$
15,468
Allowance for lending related credit losses
$
144,791
$
146,886
$
117,707
$
137,329
$
112,818
Provision for Credit Losses
Provision for credit losses-loans
$
16
$
6,572
$
4,741
$
25,007
$
19,865
Provision for credit losses-acquired loans
-
9,560
-
-
-
Provision (benefit) for credit losses-unfunded commitments
(661)
(1,372)
(3,062)
1,924
1,616
Provision for credit losses-acquired unfunded commitments
-
2,322
-
-
-
Provision (benefit) for credit losses-held to maturity securities
(3)
(10)
(1)
(135)
39
Total provision for credit losses
$
(648)
$
17,072
$
1,678
$
26,796
$
21,520
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited)
DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA
As of and for the Quarter Ended
3/31/2021
12/31/2020
9/30/2020
6/30/2020
3/31/2020
Asset Quality
Nonaccrual loans
$
91,718
$
87,386
$
79,040
$
91,609
$
79,280
Loans past due ninety days or more
171
720
1,681
1,360
-
Other real estate owned
6,236
6,624
5,050
5,539
6,074
Other repossessed assets
239
240
130
29
17
Total nonperforming assets
$
98,364
$
94,970
$
85,901
$
98,537
$
85,371
Performing troubled debt restructured loans
$
2,394
$
2,370
$
11,818
$
2,636
$
2,858
Nonperforming Assets Activity
Balance, beginning of period
$
94,970
$
85,901
$
98,537
$
85,371
$
87,578
Net loan charge offs
(1,450)
(216)
(21,301)
(2,420)
(4,981)
New nonperforming loans
14,936
8,664
11,834
26,857
15,796
Acquired nonperforming assets
-
12,781
-
-
-
Reduction of nonperforming loans(1)
(7,261)
(10,811)
(1,994)
(9,911)
(11,937)
Net OREO/repossessed assets sales proceeds and losses
(2,831)
(1,349)
(1,175)
(1,360)
(1,085)
Balance, end of period
$
98,364
$
94,970
$
85,901
$
98,537
$
85,371
Asset Quality Ratios
Ratio of nonperforming loans to total loans
0.91
%
0.88
%
0.89
%
1.01
%
0.95
%
Ratio of nonperforming loans and performing trouble debt restructured loans to total loans
0.94
0.90
1.02
1.03
0.98
Ratio of nonperforming assets to total assets
0.54
0.53
0.55
0.66
0.64
Annualized ratio of net loan charge-offs to average loans
0.06
0.01
0.92
0.11
0.24
Allowance for loan credit losses as a percent of loans
1.30
1.31
1.14
1.30
1.16
Allowance for lending related credit losses as a percent of loans
1.44
1.47
1.29
1.49
1.35
Allowance for loan credit losses as a percent of nonperforming loans
141.66
149.37
128.07
129.01
122.79
Loans delinquent 30-89 days as a percent of total loans
0.16
0.23
0.17
0.22
0.38
(1) Includes principal reductions, transfers to performing status and transfers to OREO.
HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA, INC.
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited)
DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS
For the Quarter Ended
March 31, 2021
December 31, 2020
March 31, 2020
Average
Balance
Interest
Rate
Average
Balance
Interest
Rate
Average
Balance
Interest
Rate
Earning Assets
Securities:
Taxable
$
5,693,097
$
30,443
2.17
%
$
4,957,680
$
28,154
2.26
%
$
3,132,103
$
21,731
2.79
%
Nontaxable(1)
730,565
5,700
3.16
543,845
4,728
3.46
288,535
2,763
3.85
Total securities
6,423,662
36,143
2.28
5,501,525
32,882
2.38
3,420,638
24,494
2.88
Interest on deposits with other banks and short-term investments
204,488
66
0.13
292,436
77
0.10
181,320
721
1.60
Federal funds sold
14,020
1
0.03
427
-
-
-
-
-
Loans:(2)
Commercial and industrial(1)
2,500,250
28,222
4.58
2,357,056
27,523
4.65
2,607,513
32,454
5.01
PPP loans
992,517
10,149
4.15
1,064,863
11,806
4.41
-
-
-
Owner occupied commercial real estate
1,778,829
19,565
4.46
1,597,446
18,605
4.63
1,433,160
18,581
5.21
Non-owner occupied commercial real estate
1,937,564
22,121
4.63
1,756,443
20,733
4.70
1,472,268
19,530
5.34
Real estate construction
806,315
9,698
4.88
859,941
9,723
4.50
1,045,836
12,845
4.94
Agricultural and agricultural real estate
681,279
8,051
4.79
554,596
6,535
4.69
552,968
7,039
5.12
Residential mortgage
849,923
9,830
4.69
785,852
9,288
4.70
819,730
10,421
5.11
Consumer
405,475
5,367
5.37
390,233
5,188
5.29
432,745
6,095
5.66
Less: allowance for credit losses-loans
(134,198)
-
-
(118,739)
-
-
(74,723)
-
-
Net loans
9,817,954
113,003
4.67
9,247,691
109,401
4.71
8,289,497
106,965
5.19
Total earning assets
16,460,124
149,213
3.68
%
15,042,079
142,360
3.77
%
11,891,455
132,180
4.47
%
Nonearning Assets
1,504,599
1,359,073
1,256,718
Total Assets
$
17,964,723
$
16,401,152
$
13,148,173
Interest Bearing Liabilities
Savings
$
8,032,308
$
2,430
0.12
%
$
7,176,563
$
2,166
0.12
%
$
6,277,528
$
10,082
0.65
%
Time deposits
1,233,682
1,965
0.65
1,074,746
2,443
0.90
1,146,619
4,500
1.58
Short-term borrowings
240,037
152
0.26
268,464
175
0.26
141,807
296
0.84
Other borrowings
411,132
3,300
3.26
534,082
3,472
2.59
275,987
3,660
5.33
Total interest bearing liabilities
9,917,159
7,847
0.32
%
9,053,855
8,256
0.36
%
7,841,941
18,538
0.95
Noninterest Bearing Liabilities
Noninterest bearing deposits
5,778,571
5,266,711
3,547,046
Accrued interest and other liabilities
194,614
200,306
139,504
Total noninterest bearing liabilities
5,973,185
5,467,017
3,686,550
Equity
2,074,379
1,880,280
1,619,682
Total Liabilities and Equity
$
17,964,723
$
16,401,152
$
13,148,173
Net interest income, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP)(3)
$
141,366
$
134,104
$
113,642
Net interest spread(1)
3.36
%
3.41
%
3.52
%
Net interest income, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP)(3) to total earning assets
3.48
%
3.55
%
3.84
%
Interest bearing liabilities to earning assets
60.25
%
60.19
%
65.95
%
(1) Computed on a tax-equivalent basis using an effective tax rate of 21%.
(2) Nonaccrual loans and loans held for sale are included in the average loans outstanding.
(3) Refer to "Non-GAAP Measures" in this earnings release for additional information on the usage and presentation of these non-GAAP measures, and refer to these financial tables for the reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measures.
HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA, INC.
SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA - SUBSIDIARY BANKS (Unaudited)
DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS
As of and For the Quarter Ended
3/31/2021
12/31/2020
9/30/2020
6/30/2020
3/31/2020
Total Assets
First Bank & Trust
$
2,991,053
$
3,171,961
$
1,289,187
$
1,256,710
$
1,163,181
Citywide Banks
2,632,199
2,628,963
2,639,516
2,546,942
2,271,889
New Mexico Bank & Trust
2,356,918
2,032,637
2,002,663
1,899,194
1,670,097
Dubuque Bank and Trust Company
1,932,234
1,853,078
1,838,260
1,849,035
1,591,312
Arizona Bank & Trust
1,614,740
1,529,800
1,039,253
970,775
866,107
Illinois Bank & Trust
1,584,561
1,525,503
1,500,012
1,470,000
1,295,984
Bank of Blue Valley
1,425,434
1,376,080
1,424,261
1,380,159
1,222,358
Wisconsin Bank & Trust
1,264,009
1,267,488
1,262,069
1,203,108
1,079,582
Premier Valley Bank
1,062,607
1,076,615
1,042,437
1,031,899
889,280
Minnesota Bank & Trust
995,692
1,000,168
1,007,548
951,236
778,724
Rocky Mountain Bank
620,800
616,157
617,169
590,764
576,245
Total Deposits
First Bank & Trust
$
2,427,920
$
2,622,716
$
936,366
$
959,886
$
900,399
Citywide Banks
2,231,320
2,181,511
2,163,051
2,147,642
1,868,404
New Mexico Bank & Trust
2,077,304
1,749,963
1,747,527
1,698,584
1,451,041
Dubuque Bank and Trust Company
1,565,782
1,456,908
1,591,561
1,496,559
1,363,164
Arizona Bank & Trust
1,453,888
1,357,158
886,174
865,430
754,464
Illinois Bank & Trust
1,426,426
1,338,677
1,307,513
1,318,866
1,139,945
Bank of Blue Valley
1,178,114
1,138,264
1,142,910
1,138,818
1,008,362
Wisconsin Bank & Trust
1,067,735
1,057,369
1,011,843
1,050,766
920,168
Premier Valley Bank
896,715
836,984
855,913
869,165
706,479
Minnesota Bank & Trust
813,693
789,555
804,045
820,199
648,560
Rocky Mountain Bank
549,894
538,012
533,429
519,029
496,465
HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA, INC.
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited)
DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA AND FULL TIME EQUIVALENT EMPLOYEE DATA
For the Quarter Ended
3/31/2021
12/31/2020
9/30/2020
6/30/2020
3/31/2020
Reconciliation of Annualized Return on Average Tangible Common Equity (non-GAAP)
Net income available to common stockholders (GAAP)
$
50,801
$
37,795
$
45,521
$
30,131
$
20,040
Plus core deposit and customer relationship intangibles amortization, net of tax(1)
1,988
1,975
1,969
2,130
2,355
Net income available to common stockholders excluding intangible amortization (non-GAAP)
$
52,789
$
39,770
$
47,490
$
32,261
$
22,395
Average common equity (GAAP)
$
1,963,674
$
1,769,575
$
1,661,381
$
1,574,902
$
1,619,682
Less average goodwill
576,005
488,151
446,345
446,345
446,345
Less average core deposit and customer relationship intangibles, net
41,399
42,733
42,145
44,723
47,632
Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)
$
1,346,270
$
1,238,691
$
1,172,891
$
1,083,834
$
1,125,705
Annualized return on average common equity (GAAP)
10.49
%
8.50
%
10.90
%
7.69
%
4.98
%
Annualized return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)
15.90
%
12.77
%
16.11
%
11.97
%
8.00
%
Reconciliation of Annualized Net Interest Margin, Fully Tax-Equivalent (non-GAAP)
Net Interest Income (GAAP)
$
139,605
$
132,575
$
122,497
$
124,146
$
112,511
Plus tax-equivalent adjustment(1)
1,761
1,529
1,390
1,416
1,131
Net interest income, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP)
$
141,366
$
134,104
$
123,887
$
125,562
$
113,642
Average earning assets
$
16,460,124
$
15,042,079
$
13,868,360
$
13,103,159
$
11,891,455
Annualized net interest margin (GAAP)
3.44
%
3.51
%
3.51
%
3.81
%
3.81
%
Annualized net interest margin, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP)
3.48
3.55
3.55
3.85
3.84
Net purchase accounting discount amortization on loans included in annualized net interest margin
0.12
0.10
0.10
0.16
0.09
Reconciliation of Tangible Book Value Per Common Share (non-GAAP)
Common equity (GAAP)
$
1,945,502
$
1,968,526
$
1,700,899
$
1,636,672
$
1,553,714
Less goodwill
576,005
576,005
446,345
446,345
446,345
Less core deposit and customer relationship intangibles, net
39,867
42,383
40,520
43,011
45,707
Tangible common equity (non-GAAP)
$
1,329,630
$
1,350,138
$
1,214,034
$
1,147,316
$
1,061,662
Common shares outstanding, net of treasury stock
42,173,675
42,093,862
36,885,390
36,844,744
36,807,217
Common equity (book value) per share (GAAP)
$
46.13
$
46.77
$
46.11
$
44.42
$
42.21
Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)
$
31.53
$
32.07
$
32.91
$
31.14
$
28.84
Reconciliation of Tangible Common Equity Ratio (non-GAAP)
Tangible common equity (non-GAAP)
$
1,329,630
$
1,350,138
$
1,214,034
$
1,147,316
$
1,061,662
Total assets (GAAP)
$
18,244,427
$
17,908,339
$
15,612,664
$
15,026,153
$
13,294,509
Less goodwill
576,005
576,005
446,345
446,345
446,345
Less core deposit and customer relationship intangibles, net
39,867
42,383
40,520
43,011
45,707
Total tangible assets (non-GAAP)
$
17,628,555
$
17,289,951
$
15,125,799
$
14,536,797
$
12,802,457
Tangible common equity ratio (non-GAAP)
7.54
%
7.81
%
8.03
%
7.89
%
8.29
%
(1) Computed on a tax-equivalent basis using an effective tax rate of 21%.
HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA, INC.
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited)
DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA
Reconciliation of Efficiency Ratio (non-GAAP)
For the Quarter Ended
3/31/2021
12/31/2020
9/30/2020
6/30/2020
3/31/2020
Net interest income (GAAP)
$
139,605
$
132,575
$
122,497
$
124,146
$
112,511
Tax-equivalent adjustment(1)
1,761
1,529
1,390
1,416
1,131
Fully tax-equivalent net interest income
141,366
134,104
123,887
125,562
113,642
Noninterest income
30,317
32,621
31,216
30,637
25,817
Securities (gains)/losses, net
30
(2,829)
(1,300)
(2,006)
(1,658)
Unrealized (gain)/loss on equity securities, net
110
(36)
(155)
(680)
231
Valuation adjustment on servicing rights
(917)
102
120
(9)
1,565
Adjusted revenue (non-GAAP)
$
170,906
$
163,962
$
153,768
$
153,504
$
139,597
Total noninterest expenses (GAAP)
$
102,423
$
99,269
$
90,396
$
90,439
$
90,859
Less:
Core deposit and customer relationship intangibles amortization
2,516
2,501
2,492
2,696
2,981
Partnership investment in tax credit projects
35
1,899
927
791
184
Loss on sales/valuation of assets, net
194
2,621
1,763
701
16
Acquisition, integration and restructuring costs
2,928
2,186
1,146
673
1,376
Adjusted noninterest expenses (non-GAAP)
$
96,750
$
90,062
$
84,068
$
85,578
$
86,302
Efficiency ratio, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP)
56.61
%
54.93
%
54.67
%
55.75
%
61.82
%
Acquisition, integration and restructuring costs
Salaries and employee benefits
$
534
$
232
$
-
$
122
$
44
Occupancy
9
-
-
-
-
Furniture and equipment
607
423
496
15
24
Professional fees
670
1,422
476
505
996
Advertising
156
42
8
4
89
Other noninterest expenses
952
67
166
27
223
Total acquisition, integration and restructuring costs
$
2,928
$
2,186
$
1,146
$
673
$
1,376
After tax impact on diluted earnings per share(1)
$
0.05
$
0.04
$
0.02
$
0.01
$
0.03
(1) Computed on a tax-equivalent basis using an effective tax rate of 21%.
HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA, INC.
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited)
DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA AND FULL TIME EQUIVALENT EMPLOYEE DATA
As of and For the Quarter Ended
3/31/2021
12/31/2020
9/30/2020
6/30/2020
3/31/2020
PPP I loan balances
$
739,562
$
957,785
$
1,128,035
$
1,124,430
$
-
Average PPP I loan balances
841,262
1,064,863
1,128,488
916,405
-
PPP I fee income
$
7,464
$
9,109
$
4,542
$
3,655
$
-
PPP I interest income
2,087
2,697
2,920
2,362
-
Total PPP I interest income
$
9,551
$
11,806
$
7,462
$
6,017
$
-
PPP II loan balances
$
415,766
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
Average PPP II loan balances
151,255
-
-
-
-
PPP II fee income
$
223
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
PPP II interest income
375
-
-
-
-
Total PPP II interest income
$
598
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
Selected ratios excluding total PPP loans and total PPP interest income
Annualized net interest margin (GAAP)
3.39
%
3.44
%
3.59
%
3.90
%
-
%
Annualized net interest margin, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP)(1)
3.44
3.48
3.64
3.95
-
Ratio of nonperforming loans to total loans
1.03
0.97
1.01
1.14
-
Ratio of nonperforming loans and performing trouble debt restructured loans to total loans
1.06
1.00
1.16
1.18
-
Ratio of nonperforming assets to total assets
0.58
0.56
0.59
0.71
-
Annualized ratio of net loan charge-offs to average loans
0.07
0.01
1.05
0.12
-
Allowance for loan credit losses as a percent of loans
1.46
1.45
1.30
1.48
-
Allowance for lending related credit losses as a percent of loans
1.63
1.62
1.48
1.69
-
Loans delinquent 30-89 days as a percent of total loans
0.18
0.25
0.19
0.26
-
After tax impact of total PPP interest income on diluted earnings per share(1)
$
0.19
$
0.24
$
0.16
$
0.13
$
-
(1) Computed on a tax-equivalent basis of using an effective tax rate of 21%.
