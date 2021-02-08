Log in
HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA, INC.

Heartland Financial USA : Recognized as a Forbes Best Bank in America for 2021

02/08/2021
Dubuque, Iowa-Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ: HTLF) has been named a 'Forbes Best Bank 2021.' In its annual review of the largest publicly traded banks and thrifts, Forbes ranked Heartland Financial USA 52nd among a nationwide group of 100 leading banking organizations with assets ranging from $9 billion to over $2 trillion. It's the fourth consecutive year Heartland has received this recognition from Forbes.

'We are pleased to be ranked among the best banks in America. In 2020, we demonstrated our commitment to serving our customers and communities and produced strong results for our shareholders,' said Bruce K. Lee, President and CEO, Heartland Financial, USA. 'The Forbes ranking reflects our success and outlook for continued growth and strong performance in 2021.'

Heartland Financial USA Inc. published this content on 08 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 February 2021 22:20:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 608 M - -
Net income 2020 133 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 12,6x
Yield 2020 1,79%
Capitalization 1 878 M 1 878 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 3,09x
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,74x
Nbr of Employees 2 013
Free-Float 82,0%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Bruce K. Lee President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Bryan R. McKeag Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Lynn B. Fuller Executive Chairman
Dennis Mochal Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Thomas L. Flynn Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA, INC.10.50%1 878
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-2.82%157 477
PING AN BANK CO., LTD.28.23%74 810
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.34.70%63 314
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK2.22%60 815
SHANGHAI PUDONG DEVELOPMENT BANK CO., LTD10.74%48 656
