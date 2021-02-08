Heartland Financial USA : Recognized as a Forbes Best Bank in America for 2021

Dubuque, Iowa-Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ: HTLF) has been named a 'Forbes Best Bank 2021.' In its annual review of the largest publicly traded banks and thrifts, Forbes ranked Heartland Financial USA 52nd among a nationwide group of 100 leading banking organizations with assets ranging from $9 billion to over $2 trillion. It's the fourth consecutive year Heartland has received this recognition from Forbes.

'We are pleased to be ranked among the best banks in America. In 2020, we demonstrated our commitment to serving our customers and communities and produced strong results for our shareholders,' said Bruce K. Lee, President and CEO, Heartland Financial, USA. 'The Forbes ranking reflects our success and outlook for continued growth and strong performance in 2021.'