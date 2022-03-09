Heartland : Update - Dividend/Distribution - HGH

For personal use only

Entity name

HEARTLAND GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED

Security on which the Distribution will be paid

HGH - ORDINARY FULLY PAID FOREIGN EXEMPT NZX

Announcement Type

Update to previous announcement

Date of this announcement

10/3/2022

Reason for the Update

This form has been updated to include the strike price for the Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRP), and the foreign exchange rate to be used for payment of the cash dividend in Australian dollars.

