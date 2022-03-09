Log in
    HGH   NZHGHE0007S9

HEARTLAND GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED

(HGH)
Heartland : Update - Dividend/Distribution - HGH

03/09/2022 | 04:25pm EST
Notification of dividend / distribution

Update Summary

For personal use only

Entity name

HEARTLAND GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED

Security on which the Distribution will be paid

HGH - ORDINARY FULLY PAID FOREIGN EXEMPT NZX

Announcement Type

Update to previous announcement

Date of this announcement

10/3/2022

Reason for the Update

This form has been updated to include the strike price for the Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRP), and the foreign exchange rate to be used for payment of the cash dividend in Australian dollars.

Refer to below for full details of the announcement

Notification of dividend / distribution

Notification of dividend / distribution

Announcement Details

only

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of +Entity

HEARTLAND GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED

1.2 Registered Number Type

Registration Number

use

ARBN

627849576

1.3 ASX issuer code

HGH

1.4 The announcement is

Update/amendment to previous announcement

personal

1.4a Reason for update to a previous announcement

This form has been updated to include the strike price for the Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRP), and the foreign

exchange rate to be used for payment of the cash dividend in Australian dollars.

1.4b Date of previous announcement(s) to this update

22/2/2022

1.5 Date of this announcement

10/3/2022

1.6 ASX +Security Code

HGH

ASX +Security Description

For

ORDINARY FULLY PAID FOREIGN EXEMPT NZX

Part 2A - All dividends/distributions basic details

2A.1 Type of dividend/distribution Ordinary

2A.2 The Dividend/distribution: relates to a period of six months

2A.3 The dividend/distribution relates to the financial reporting or payment period ending ended/ending (date)

31/12/2021

Notification of dividend / distribution

Notification of dividend / distribution

personal use only

2A.4 +Record Date

2/3/2022

2A.5 Ex Date

1/3/2022

2A.6 Payment Date

16/3/2022

2A.7 Are any of the below approvals required for the dividend/distribution before business day 0 of the timetable?

Security holder approval

Court approval

Lodgement of court order with +ASIC

ACCC approval

FIRB approval

Another approval/condition external to the entity required before business day 0 of the timetable for the dividend/distribution.

No

2A.8 Currency in which the dividend/distribution is made ("primary currency")

NZD - New Zealand Dollar

2A.9 Total dividend/distribution payment amount per +security (in primary currency) for all dividends/distributions notified in this form

NZD 0.06470588

2A.9a AUD equivalent to total dividend/distribution amount per +security

AUD 0.06025412

Estimated or Actual?

Actual

2A.9c FX rate (in format AUD 1.00 / primary currency

FX rate (in format AUD rate/primary currency rate)

rate): AUD

Primary Currency rate

AUD 1.00

NZD 1.07388316

For

2A.10 Does the entity have arrangements relating to the currency in which the dividend/distribution is paid to securityholders that it wishes to disclose to the market? No

2A.11 Does the entity have a securities plan for dividends/distributions on this +security?

We have a Dividend/Distribution Reinvestment Plan (DRP)

2A.11a If the +entity has a DRP, is the DRP applicable to this dividend/distribution?

Yes

2A.12 Does the +entity have tax component information apart from franking?

No

2A.11a(i) DRP Status in respect of this dividend/distribution

Full DRP

Notification of dividend / distribution

Notification of dividend / distribution

2A.13 Withholding tax rate applicable to the dividend/distribution (%)

15.000000 %

Part 3A - Ordinary dividend/distribution

only

security

3A.1a Ordinary dividend/distribution estimated amount

3A.1 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution estimated at

this time?

per +security

No

NZD

3A.1b Ordinary Dividend/distribution amount per

use

NZD 0.05500000

3A.2 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution franked?

No

3A.3 Percentage of ordinary dividend/distribution that is

franked

0.0000 %

personal

3A.4 Ordinary dividend/distribution franked amount per

3A.5 Percentage amount of dividend which is unfranked

+security

100.0000 %

NZD 0.00000000

3A.6 Ordinary dividend/distribution unfranked amount

per +security excluding conduit foreign income amount

NZD 0.05500000

Part 3F - NZD declared dividends/distributions - supplementary dividend/distribution

3F.1 Is a supplementary dividend/distribution payable?

Yes

3F.2 Is the supplementary dividend/distribution

3F.2a Supplementary dividend/distribution estimated

For

estimated at this time?

amount per +security

No

NZD

No

3F.2b Supplementary dividend/distribution amount per +security

NZD 0.00970588

3F.3 Is the Supplementary dividend/distribution franked?

3F.4 Percentage of Supplementary dividend/distribution

3F.4a Applicable corporate tax rate for franking credit

that is franked

(%)

0.0000 %

%

3F.5 Supplementary dividend/distribution franked

3F.6 Percentage of Supplementary dividend/distribution

Notification of dividend / distribution

Notification of dividend / distribution

amount per +security

that is unfranked

NZD 0.00000000

100.0000 %

3F.7 Supplementary dividend/distribution unfranked amount per security

NZD 0.00970588

only

Part 4A - +Dividend reinvestment plan (DRP)

4A.1 What is the default option if +security holders do not indicate whether they want to participate in the DRP?

Do not participate in DRP (i.e. cash payment)

4A.2 Last date and time for lodgement of election

4A.3 DRP discount rate

use

notices to share registry under DRP

2.0000 %

Thursday March 3, 2022 15:00:00

4A.4 Period of calculation of reinvestment price

Start Date

End Date

3/3/2022

9/3/2022

personal

4A.5 DRP price calculation methodology

The strike price under the DRP will be 98.00 percent of the volume weighted average share price of Heartland shares

over the 5 trading days following the Record Date.

4A.6 DRP Price (including any discount):

4A.7 DRP +securities +issue date

NZD 2.11047

16/3/2022

4A.8 Will DRP +securities be a new issue?

4A.8a Do DRP +securities rank pari passu from +issue

Yes

date?

Yes

4A.9 Is there a minimum dollar amount or number of +securities required for DRP participation?

No

4A.10 Is there a maximum dollar amount or number of +securities required for DRP participation?

No

For

4A.11 Are there any other conditions applying to DRP participation?

Yes

4A.11a Conditions for DRP participation

As at the date of the Offer Document (10 December 2018) the Plan is only available to holders of shares who have an

address in New Zealand or Australia. However, the Board may amend this policy at any time, in its sole discretion.

4A.12 Link to a copy of the DRP plan rules

https://shareholders.heartland.co.nz/shareholder-resources/dividends

4A.13 Further information about the DRP

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Heartland Group Holdings Limited published this content on 09 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 March 2022 21:24:10 UTC.


