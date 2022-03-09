Heartland : Update - Dividend/Distribution - HGH

Notification of dividend / distribution
Update Summary
Entity name
HEARTLAND GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED
Security on which the Distribution will be paid
HGH - ORDINARY FULLY PAID FOREIGN EXEMPT NZX
Announcement Type
Update to previous announcement
Date of this announcement
10/3/2022
Reason for the Update
This form has been updated to include the strike price for the Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRP), and the foreign exchange rate to be used for payment of the cash dividend in Australian dollars.
Refer to below for full details of the announcement
Notification of dividend / distribution
Announcement Details
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1 Name of +Entity
HEARTLAND GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED
1.2 Registered Number Type
Registration Number
ARBN
627849576
1.3 ASX issuer code
HGH
1.4 The announcement is
Update/amendment to previous announcement
1.4a Reason for update to a previous announcement
This form has been updated to include the strike price for the Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRP), and the foreign
exchange rate to be used for payment of the cash dividend in Australian dollars.
1.4b Date of previous announcement(s) to this update
22/2/2022
1.5 Date of this announcement
10/3/2022
1.6 ASX +Security Code
ASX +Security Description
ORDINARY FULLY PAID FOREIGN EXEMPT NZX
Part 2A - All dividends/distributions basic details
2A.1 Type of dividend/distribution Ordinary
2A.2 The Dividend/distribution: relates to a period of six months
2A.3 The dividend/distribution relates to the financial reporting or payment period ending ended/ending (date)
31/12/2021
2A.4 +Record Date
2/3/2022
2A.5 Ex Date
1/3/2022
2A.6 Payment Date
16/3/2022
2A.7 Are any of the below approvals required for the dividend/distribution before business day 0 of the timetable?
Security holder approval
Court approval
Lodgement of court order with +ASIC
ACCC approval
FIRB approval
Another approval/condition external to the entity required before business day 0 of the timetable for the dividend/distribution.
No
2A.8 Currency in which the dividend/distribution is made ("primary currency")
NZD - New Zealand Dollar
2A.9 Total dividend/distribution payment amount per +security (in primary currency) for all dividends/distributions notified in this form
NZD 0.06470588
2A.9a AUD equivalent to total dividend/distribution amount per +security
AUD 0.06025412
Estimated or Actual?
Actual
2A.9c FX rate (in format AUD 1.00 / primary currency
FX rate (in format AUD rate/primary currency rate)
rate): AUD
Primary Currency rate
AUD 1.00
NZD 1.07388316
2A.10 Does the entity have arrangements relating to the currency in which the dividend/distribution is paid to securityholders that it wishes to disclose to the market? No
2A.11 Does the entity have a securities plan for dividends/distributions on this +security?
We have a Dividend/Distribution Reinvestment Plan (DRP)
2A.11a If the +entity has a DRP, is the DRP applicable to this dividend/distribution?
Yes
2A.12 Does the +entity have tax component information apart from franking?
2A.11a(i) DRP Status in respect of this dividend/distribution
Full DRP
Notification of dividend / distribution
2A.13 Withholding tax rate applicable to the dividend/distribution (%)
15.000000 %
Part 3A - Ordinary dividend/distribution
security
3A.1a Ordinary dividend/distribution estimated amount
3A.1 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution estimated at
this time?
per +security
No
NZD
3A.1b Ordinary Dividend/distribution amount per
NZD 0.05500000
3A.2 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution franked?
3A.3 Percentage of ordinary dividend/distribution that is
franked
0.0000 %
3A.4 Ordinary dividend/distribution franked amount per
3A.5 Percentage amount of dividend which is unfranked
+security
100.0000 %
NZD 0.00000000
3A.6 Ordinary dividend/distribution unfranked amount
per +security excluding conduit foreign income amount
Part 3F - NZD declared dividends/distributions - supplementary dividend/distribution
3F.1 Is a supplementary dividend/distribution payable?
Yes
3F.2 Is the supplementary dividend/distribution
3F.2a Supplementary dividend/distribution estimated
estimated at this time?
amount per +security
3F.2b Supplementary dividend/distribution amount per +security
NZD 0.00970588
3F.3 Is the Supplementary dividend/distribution franked?
3F.4 Percentage of Supplementary dividend/distribution
3F.4a Applicable corporate tax rate for franking credit
that is franked
(%)
%
3F.5 Supplementary dividend/distribution franked
3F.6 Percentage of Supplementary dividend/distribution
Notification of dividend / distribution
that is unfranked
3F.7 Supplementary dividend/distribution unfranked amount per security
NZD 0.00970588
Part 4A - +Dividend reinvestment plan (DRP)
4A.1 What is the default option if +security holders do not indicate whether they want to participate in the DRP?
Do not participate in DRP (i.e. cash payment)
4A.2 Last date and time for lodgement of election
4A.3 DRP discount rate
notices to share registry under DRP
2.0000 %
Thursday March 3, 2022 15:00:00
4A.4 Period of calculation of reinvestment price
Start Date
End Date
3/3/2022
9/3/2022
4A.5 DRP price calculation methodology
The strike price under the DRP will be 98.00 percent of the volume weighted average share price of Heartland shares
over the 5 trading days following the Record Date.
4A.6 DRP Price (including any discount):
4A.7 DRP +securities +issue date
NZD 2.11047
16/3/2022
4A.8 Will DRP +securities be a new issue?
4A.8a Do DRP +securities rank pari passu from +issue
date?
4A.9 Is there a minimum dollar amount or number of +securities required for DRP participation?
4A.10 Is there a maximum dollar amount or number of +securities required for DRP participation?
4A.11 Are there any other conditions applying to DRP participation?
4A.11a Conditions for DRP participation
As at the date of the Offer Document (10 December 2018) the Plan is only available to holders of shares who have an
address in New Zealand or Australia. However, the Board may amend this policy at any time, in its sole discretion.
4A.12 Link to a copy of the DRP plan rules
https://shareholders.heartland.co.nz/shareholder-resources/dividends
4A.13 Further information about the DRP
