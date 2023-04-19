Heartland Media Acquisition : Failure to Satisfy Listing Rule - Form 8-K

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions:

Item 3.01. Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Rule or Standard; Transfer of Listing.

As previously disclosed in a Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 30, 2023, on March 24, 2023, John Zieser notified Heartland Media Acquisition Corp. (the "Company") of his resignation from the Board of Directors (the "Board") of the Company and its committees, effective immediately. After giving effect to Mr. Zieser's resignation, on March 24, 2023, the Audit Committee of the Board temporarily no longer had three members as required by Section 303A.07(A) of the Listed Company Manual of the New York Stock Exchange (the "NYSE"). The Company informed the NYSE of the foregoing on March 27, 2023.



On April 18, 2023, with the appointment of Salvatore Muoio, an independent member of the Board, to the Audit Committee of the Board (as described below), the Company regained compliance with NYSE Listed Company Manual Section 303A.07(A).





Item 8.01. Other Events.

On April 18, 2023, the Board appointed Salvatore Muoio to serve as a member of the Audit Committee of the Board.

On April 18, 2023, the Board also appointed Steve Shapiro, a current member of the Compensation Committee of the Board, to serve as Chairman of the Compensation Committee of the Board.

On April 18, 2023, the Board also appointed Alan Weber, an independent member of the Board, to serve as a member of the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee of the Board.



