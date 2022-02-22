Log in
    HM1   AU0000026569

HEARTS AND MINDS INVESTMENTS LIMITED

(HM1)
Hearts and Minds Investments : HM1 Appendix 4D and Half Year Financial Report

02/22/2022
For personal use only

Appendix 4D

Hearts and Minds Investments Limited (HM1)

ABN 61 628 753 220

Interim Financial Report

Results for Announcement to the Market for the Half-Year ended 31 December 2021

Change

31 Dec 2021

31 Dec 2020

$'000

$'000

Total net investment income

130%

3,054

(9,979)

Profit/(Loss) from ordinary activities after tax

77%

(2,619)

(11,223)

Other comprehensive income/(loss) net of tax

-121%

(21,634)

102,545

Total comprehensive income/(loss) net of tax

-127%

(24,252)

91,322

Net Tangible Assets (NTA) Per Ordinary Share

31 Dec 2021

30 Jun 2021

Pre-Tax NTA per ordinary share

$4.11

$4.33

Net tax (liability) per ordinary share

($0.30)

($0.41)

Post-tax NTA per ordinary share

$3.81

$3.92

Dividends

The Directors of HM1 are pleased to declare a fully franked dividend of 13.5 cents per share payable on April 12, 2022. The dividend represents a 12.5% increase on last year's dividend of 12 cents per share. We retain a significant buffer in our profits reserve and franking accounts to cover dividend payments at the current level for the next few years.

The Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRP) will be in operation and participating shareholders can reinvest their cash dividend in new HM1 shares at the DRP issue price. The DRP issue price will be the volume weighted average price on the four trading days following the dividend record date.

Cents per

Franking

ordinary

%

share

Dividend per ordinary share

13.5

100%

Dividend dates:

Ex-dividend date:

30 March 2022

Record date:

31 March 2022

DRP election date:

4 April 2022

Payment date:

12 April 2022

Hearts and Minds Investments Limited ACN 628 753 220

A: 12.04A, Chifley Tower, 2 Chifley Square, Sydney NSW 2000 | W: HM1.com.au | E: ir@hm1.com.au | P: 1300 737 760 or +61 2 9290 9600

Appendix 4D

For personal use only

Brief Explanation of Results:

HM1 recorded a total loss after tax of $24.3 million for the half-year ended 31 December 2021 compared to a total profit after tax of $91.3m in the prior December half. The result for the period reflects realised gains from disposals during the half, offset by unrealised mark to market losses on the investment portfolio as of 31 December 2021.

Significant realised gains were achieved on the 2020 Conference portfolio which delivered a 23% pre-tax return over the 1 year holding period. However, the realised gains were more than offset by unrealised losses recorded across the total portfolio as of 31 December 2021. The NTA of the Company decreased over the half-year from $886.0 million on 30 June 2021 to $861.7 million on 31 December 2021. This equates to a post-tax NTA per share of $3.81 on 31 December 2021.

In line with its philanthropic objective, HM1 provides financial support to leading Australian medical research organisations in order to help the development of new medicines and treatments and drive a new generation of medical research in Australia. HM1 and its participating fund managers and service providers forego any fees and instead an amount equivalent to 1.5% of NTA per annum is donated to designated charities. In the half-year to 31 December 2021 the Company paid $6.4m in donations and has accrued a further $6.7m as of 31 December 2021. This accrued donation amount will be paid to designated charities during March 2022 to fund medical research.

This report is based on the 31 December 2021 Interim Financial Report which has been subject to independent review by Pitcher Partners. All the documents comprise the information required by Listing Rule 4.2A. The information should be read in conjunction with the 30 June 2021 Annual Financial Report.

Hearts and Minds Investments Limited ACN 628 753 220

A: 12.04A, Chifley Tower, 2 Chifley Square, Sydney NSW 2000 | W: HM1.com.au | E: ir@hm1.com.au | P: 1300 737 760 or +61 2 9290 9600

For personal use only

Hearts and Minds Investments Limited

Interim

Financial

Report

For the half-year ended 31 December 2021

ACN 628 753 220

For personal use only

Hearts and Minds Investments Limited

For the half-year ended 31 December 2021

Contents

Corporate Directory

1

Directors' Report to Shareholders

2

Auditor's Independence Declaration

7

Financial Statements

Statement of Comprehensive Income

8

Statement of Financial Position

9

Statement of Changes in Equity

10

Statement of Cash Flows

11

Notes to the Financial Statements

12

Directors' Declaration

19

Independent Auditor's Review Report to the Shareholders

20

For personal use only

Hearts and Minds Investments Limited

ACN 628 753 220

Corporate Directory

Corporate Directory

Directors

Christopher Cuffe AO

Chairman and Independent Director

(Pro bono)

Lorraine Berends

Independent Director

Guy Fowler

Independent Director

Matthew Grounds AM

Independent Director

Michael Traill AM

Independent Director

Gary Weiss AM

Independent Director

Geoffrey Wilson AO

Independent Director

David Wright

Independent Director

Company Secretary

Tom Bloomfield

(Pro bono)

Investment Committee

David Wright

Chairman

(Pro bono)

Christopher Cuffe AO

Lorraine Berends

Matthew Grounds AM

Brett Paton

Paul Rayson

Core Fund Managers

Caledonia (Private) Investments

(Pro bono)

Cooper Investors

Magellan Asset Management

Paradice Investment Management

Regal Funds Management

TDM Growth Partners

2020 Conference Fund Managers

Cota Capital (USA)

Jericho Capital Asset Management (USA)

(Pro bono)

Tekne Capital Management (USA)

Tribeca Investment Partners

ARK Invest (USA)

Munro Partners

Prince Street Capital (SG)

Cooper Investors

Paradice Investment Management

VGI Partners

Atreides Management (USA)

Regal Funds Management

TDM Growth Partners

Milford Asset Management

Registered Office

Boardroom Pty Limited

Level 12, 225 George Street

Sydney NSW 2000

Auditor

Pitcher Partners

Level 16, Tower 2 Darling Park

201 Sussex Street, NSW 2000

Telephone: (02) 9221 2099

Administrator

Citco Fund Services (Australia) Pty Limited

Level 22, 45 Clarence Street

Sydney NSW 2000

Telephone: (02) 9005 0400

Share Registrar

Boardroom Pty Limited

Level 12, 225 George Street

Sydney NSW 2000

Telephone: (02) 9290 9600

Stock Exchange

Australian Securities Exchange

The home exchange is Sydney

ASX code: HM1 Ordinary Shares

1

Disclaimer

Hearts and Minds Investments Ltd. published this content on 22 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 February 2022 22:57:53 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
