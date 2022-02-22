Hearts and Minds Investments : HM1 Appendix 4D and Half Year Financial Report
02/22/2022 | 05:57pm EST
Appendix 4D
Hearts and Minds Investments Limited (HM1)
ABN 61 628 753 220
Interim Financial Report
Results for Announcement to the Market for the Half-Year ended 31 December 2021
Change
31 Dec 2021
31 Dec 2020
$'000
$'000
Total net investment income
130%
3,054
(9,979)
Profit/(Loss) from ordinary activities after tax
77%
(2,619)
(11,223)
Other comprehensive income/(loss) net of tax
-121%
(21,634)
102,545
Total comprehensive income/(loss) net of tax
-127%
(24,252)
91,322
Net Tangible Assets (NTA) Per Ordinary Share
31 Dec 2021
30 Jun 2021
Pre-Tax NTA per ordinary share
$4.11
$4.33
Net tax (liability) per ordinary share
($0.30)
($0.41)
Post-tax NTA per ordinary share
$3.81
$3.92
Dividends
The Directors of HM1 are pleased to declare a fully franked dividend of 13.5 cents per share payable on April 12, 2022. The dividend represents a 12.5% increase on last year's dividend of 12 cents per share. We retain a significant buffer in our profits reserve and franking accounts to cover dividend payments at the current level for the next few years.
The Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRP) will be in operation and participating shareholders can reinvest their cash dividend in new HM1 shares at the DRP issue price. The DRP issue price will be the volume weighted average price on the four trading days following the dividend record date.
Cents per
Franking
ordinary
%
share
Dividend per ordinary share
13.5
100%
Dividend dates:
Ex-dividend date:
30 March 2022
Record date:
31 March 2022
DRP election date:
4 April 2022
Payment date:
12 April 2022
Hearts and Minds Investments Limited ACN 628 753 220
HM1 recorded a total loss after tax of $24.3 million for the half-year ended 31 December 2021 compared to a total profit after tax of $91.3m in the prior December half. The result for the period reflects realised gains from disposals during the half, offset by unrealised mark to market losses on the investment portfolio as of 31 December 2021.
Significant realised gains were achieved on the 2020 Conference portfolio which delivered a 23% pre-tax return over the 1 year holding period. However, the realised gains were more than offset by unrealised losses recorded across the total portfolio as of 31 December 2021. The NTA of the Company decreased over the half-year from $886.0 million on 30 June 2021 to $861.7 million on 31 December 2021. This equates to a post-tax NTA per share of $3.81 on 31 December 2021.
In line with its philanthropic objective, HM1 provides financial support to leading Australian medical research organisations in order to help the development of new medicines and treatments and drive a new generation of medical research in Australia. HM1 and its participating fund managers and service providers forego any fees and instead an amount equivalent to 1.5% of NTA per annum is donated to designated charities. In the half-year to 31 December 2021 the Company paid $6.4m in donations and has accrued a further $6.7m as of 31 December 2021. This accrued donation amount will be paid to designated charities during March 2022 to fund medical research.
This report is based on the 31 December 2021 Interim Financial Report which has been subject to independent review by Pitcher Partners. All the documents comprise the information required by Listing Rule 4.2A. The information should be read in conjunction with the 30 June 2021 Annual Financial Report.
Hearts and Minds Investments Limited ACN 628 753 220
