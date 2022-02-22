Hearts and Minds Investments : HM1 Appendix 4D and Half Year Financial Report

Brief Explanation of Results:

HM1 recorded a total loss after tax of $24.3 million for the half-year ended 31 December 2021 compared to a total profit after tax of $91.3m in the prior December half. The result for the period reflects realised gains from disposals during the half, offset by unrealised mark to market losses on the investment portfolio as of 31 December 2021.

Significant realised gains were achieved on the 2020 Conference portfolio which delivered a 23% pre-tax return over the 1 year holding period. However, the realised gains were more than offset by unrealised losses recorded across the total portfolio as of 31 December 2021. The NTA of the Company decreased over the half-year from $886.0 million on 30 June 2021 to $861.7 million on 31 December 2021. This equates to a post-tax NTA per share of $3.81 on 31 December 2021.

In line with its philanthropic objective, HM1 provides financial support to leading Australian medical research organisations in order to help the development of new medicines and treatments and drive a new generation of medical research in Australia. HM1 and its participating fund managers and service providers forego any fees and instead an amount equivalent to 1.5% of NTA per annum is donated to designated charities. In the half-year to 31 December 2021 the Company paid $6.4m in donations and has accrued a further $6.7m as of 31 December 2021. This accrued donation amount will be paid to designated charities during March 2022 to fund medical research.

This report is based on the 31 December 2021 Interim Financial Report which has been subject to independent review by Pitcher Partners. All the documents comprise the information required by Listing Rule 4.2A. The information should be read in conjunction with the 30 June 2021 Annual Financial Report.