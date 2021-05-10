Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Heat Biologics, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HTBX   US42237K4094

HEAT BIOLOGICS, INC.

(HTBX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Heat Biologics Appoints Anthony Manning, Ph.D. as Chief Scientific Advisor

05/10/2021 | 07:30am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DURHAM, N.C., May 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  Heat Biologics, Inc. (Nasdaq: HTBX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing first-in-class therapies to modulate the immune system, including multiple oncology product candidates and a novel COVID-19 vaccine, today announced the appointment of Anthony Manning, Ph.D. as Chief Scientific Advisor. Dr. Manning will be responsible for strategic initiatives to accelerate the development of Heat Biologics’ product portfolio.

Dr. Manning brings over three decades of experience in immunology and autoimmune disease research and development. Most recently, Dr. Manning served as Chief Scientific Officer and Head of Research at Momenta Pharmaceuticals, a biotechnology company focused on biologic therapeutics to treat rare immune-mediated diseases. At Momenta, Dr. Manning provided strategic leadership to all research activities, including the discovery and development of three novel autoimmune drug candidates. Momenta was recently acquired by Johnson & Johnson for approximately $6.5 billion. Prior to Momenta, Dr. Manning served as Senior Vice President of Research and Preclinical Development at Aileron Therapeutics, where he oversaw target selection, lead identification and optimization, clinical candidate selection, and IND-enabling studies. Before Aileron, Dr. Manning served as Vice President and Head of Inflammation and Autoimmune Disease Research at Biogen, and previously served as Vice President and Global Therapy Area Head of Inflammation, Autoimmunity & Transplantation Research at Roche. Dr. Manning is a member of the Board Directors of Palatin Technologies, Inc, Chairman of the Institute for Biomedical Entrepreneurship, and an Advisor to the Harvard Medical School Therapeutics Initiative. He is an author and inventor on over 120 publications and patents relating to autoimmune disease and novel drug discovery.

Jeff Wolf, Chief Executive Officer of Heat Biologics, commented, “We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Manning to our team. With his proven track record in the drug discovery, research and development, Dr. Manning will provide strategic leadership and invaluable insight to accelerate the development of our portfolio programs. ”

“I am excited to be joining Jeff and the team at Heat Biologics,” stated Dr. Manning. “My entire professional career has been aimed at targeting the immune system and Heat’s first-in-class pipeline holds immense promise for improving current standard of care. I look forward to working with the team to expand and advance the innovative pipeline programs.”

About Heat Biologics, Inc.
Heat Biologics is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing first-in-class therapies to modulate the immune system. Heat’s gp96 platform is designed to activate immune responses against cancer or infectious diseases. The Company has multiple product candidates in development leveraging the gp96 platform, including HS-110, which has completed enrollment in its Phase 2 trial, and a COVID-19 vaccine program in preclinical development. In addition, Heat Biologics is also developing a pipeline of proprietary immunomodulatory antibodies and cell-based therapies, including PTX-35 and HS-130 in Phase 1 clinical trials.

Forward Looking Statement
This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 on our current expectations and projections about future events. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "may," "should," "potential," "continue," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," and similar expressions. These statements are based upon current beliefs, expectation, and assumptions and include statements such as Dr. Manning offering invaluable insight as Heat advances its product pipeline.. These statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict, including the contributions of Dr. Manning to Heat, the ability of Heat's therapies to perform as designed, to demonstrate safety and efficacy, as well as results that are consistent with prior results, Heat's vaccine platform to provide protection against COVID-19, the ability to enroll patients and complete the clinical trials on time and achieve desired results and benefits, especially in light of COVID-19, Heat's ability to obtain regulatory approvals for commercialization of product candidates or to comply with ongoing regulatory requirements, regulatory limitations relating to Heat's ability to promote or commercialize its product candidates for specific indications, acceptance of its product candidates in the marketplace and the successful development, marketing or sale of products, Heat's ability to maintain its license agreements, the continued maintenance and growth of its patent estate, its ability to establish and maintain collaborations, its ability to obtain or maintain the capital or grants necessary to fund its research and development activities, its ability to continue to maintain its listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market and its ability to retain its key scientists or management personnel, and the other factors described in Heat's most recent annual report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC, and other subsequent filings with the SEC. The information in this release is provided only as of the date of this release, and Heat undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release based on new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

Media and Investor Relations Contact
David Waldman
+1 919 289 4017
investorrelations@heatbio.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
All news about HEAT BIOLOGICS, INC.
07:30aHeat Biologics Appoints Anthony Manning, Ph.D. as Chief Scientific Advisor
GL
05/05HEAT BIOLOGICS  : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AN..
AQ
05/05HEAT BIOLOGICS  : Provides First Quarter 2021 Business Update; Reports Continued..
PU
05/05HEAT BIOLOGICS, INC.  : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial..
AQ
05/05Heat Biologics Provides First Quarter 2021 Business Update; Reports Continue..
GL
04/12HEAT BIOLOGICS, INC.  : Regulation FD Disclosure, Other Events, Financial Statem..
AQ
04/12HEAT BIOLOGICS  : Announces New Preclinical Data on PTX-35, Demonstrating Decrea..
PU
03/25HEAT BIOLOGICS  : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition an..
AQ
03/25HEAT BIOLOGICS, INC.  : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial..
AQ
03/25HEAT BIOLOGICS  : Provides Year-End Business Update
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2,02 M - -
Net income 2021 -31,8 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -4,92x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 159 M 159 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 78,6x
Capi. / Sales 2022 476x
Nbr of Employees 39
Free-Float 86,2%
Chart HEAT BIOLOGICS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Heat Biologics, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HEAT BIOLOGICS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 24,67 $
Last Close Price 6,25 $
Spread / Highest target 428%
Spread / Average Target 295%
Spread / Lowest Target 204%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jeff A. Wolf Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
William L Ostrander Chief Financial Officer
Guillermo Arana Executive Director-Clinical Development
John James Monahan Independent Director
Edward Byron Smith Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HEAT BIOLOGICS, INC.16.60%159
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.14.21%83 778
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS-9.03%55 659
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.6.21%54 226
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS2.82%51 442
BIONTECH SE125.36%44 370