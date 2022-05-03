Heat Biologics Completes Name Change to NightHawk Biosciences; Trading to Commence Under “NHWK” Effective at the Market Open Today

DURHAM, N.C., May 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heat Biologics, Inc. / NightHawk Biosciences (NYSE American: HTBX; NHWK), a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company focused on developing first-in-class therapies to modulate the immune system, today announced that it has completed its name change from Heat Biologics, Inc. to NightHawk Biosciences, Inc. to better reflect the Company’s evolution, including expansion of the therapeutic pipeline, vertical integration of capabilities from drug discovery to manufacturing and commercialization, as well as the Company’s new biodefense capabilities. In connection with the name change, the Company’s ticker will change to “NHWK,” effective today, May 3, 2022. The name and symbol changes do not affect the Company's share structure or the rights of the Company's shareholders, and no further action is required by existing shareholders.



Jeff Wolf, CEO of Nighthawk, commented, “The NightHawk brand better reflects our evolution towards a fully integrated ecosystem, designed to efficiently move drugs from discovery through commercialization. The NightHawk ecosystem includes an expanded development pipeline, new biodefense capabilities and enhanced manufacturing capabilities. As a result, we have organized the Company around five key subsidiaries: Skunkworx Bio, Heat Biologics, Pelican Therapeutics, Elusys Therapeutics and Scorpion Biological Services. NightHawk is laser focused on addressing key industry challenges, including the slow pace and high cost of new drug development through a fully integrated ecosystem of drug discovery, preclinical testing and manufacturing. We look forward to progressing these efforts under the NightHawk banner.”

NightHawk Biosciences, Inc.

NightHawk Biosciences is a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of new drugs from discovery through commercialization. The Company leverages its integrated ecosystem of subsidiaries to accelerate the creation and manufacture of novel therapies that arm the immune system, breaking through barriers that prolong traditional drug development. This empowers us to bring our ideas to life with efficient control, superior quality, and uncharacteristic agility.

