February 12, 2021

Heat Biologics to Present at 2021 BIO CEO & Investor Digital Conference

DURHAM, NC / ACCESSWIRE / February 12, 2021/ Heat Biologics, Inc. ("Heat") (Nasdaq:HTBX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing first-in-class therapies to modulate the immune system, including multiple oncology product candidates and a novel COVID-19 vaccine, today announced that it will be presenting at the 2021 BIO CEO & Investor Digital Conference being held virtually between February 16-18, 2021.

A webcast of Heat's presentation will be available on-demand to registered attendees beginning Tuesday, February 16th, and will be accessible for 30 days via the conference platform. Subsequent to the conference, the presentation will be made available on the investor relations section of Heat Biologics' website at https://ir.heatbio.com/ir-calendar.

At the BIO CEO & Investor Digital Conference attendees will hear key biotech and pharma leaders discuss the most pertinent industry trends, the market outlook, and best practices for executive leadership. For more information about the BIO CEO & Investor Conference,please visit the conference website at https://www.bio.org/events/bio-ceo-investor-digital-conference.

About Heat Biologics, Inc.

Heat Biologics is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing first-in-class therapies to modulate the immune system. The company's gp96 platform is designed to activate immune responses against cancer or infectious diseases. The Company has multiple product candidates in development leveraging the gp96 platform, including HS-110, which has completed enrollment in its Phase 2 trial, and a COVID-19 vaccine program in preclinical development. In addition, Heat is also developing a pipeline of proprietary immunomodulatory antibodies and cell-based therapies, including PTX-35 and HS-130 in Phase 1 clinical trials.

