Change - Change of Catalist Sponsor::Change of Continuing Sponsor

The Board of Directors (the "Board") of Heatec Jietong Holdings Ltd. ("the "Company") wishes to announce that the Company has appointed Novus Corporate Finance Pte. Ltd. ("NCF") to act as its new continuing sponsor, in place of the current continuing sponsor, ZICO Capital Pte. Ltd. ("ZICO") with effect from 29 November 2021. The change of continuing sponsor is part of the Company's good corporate governance practice.

Pursuant to Rule 228(5) of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited Listing Manual Section B: Rules of Catalist ("Rules of Catalist"), ZICO, as the current continuing sponsor, has confirmed that as of the date of this announcement and based on information made available to ZICO, it is not aware of any non-compliance with the Rules of Catalist by the Company that has not been brought to the attention of NCF. ZICO has also made itself available for discussion with NCF as required under Rule 228(3) of the Rules of Catalist.

The Board would like to take this opportunity to record its appreciation to ZICO for its past guidance.

BY ORDER OF THE BOARD OF

Heatec Jietong Holdings Ltd.

Soon Jeffrey

Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer

26 November 2021

