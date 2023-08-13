Heavy Engineering Industries and Shipbuilding Company KSCP (HEISCO) is a Kuwait-based company engaged in shipbuilding, ship repair and other related marine activities, as well as industrial and engineering contracting with specialization in oil and energy sectors. The Company is organized, along with its subsidiaries, into three segments: Industrial activities, marine activities and dredging activities. Heavy Engineering Industries and Shipbuilding Company KSCP's subsidiary, Gulf Dredging and General Contracting Co KSCC, is mainly engaged in dredging and related marine and civil construction activities, and in providing services related to industrial inspection of materials, quality control and environment.