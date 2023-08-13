Heavy Engineering Industries and Shipbuilding Company K.S.C.P. reported earnings results for the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2023. For the second quarter, the company reported sales was KWD 33.78 million compared to KWD 28.26 million a year ago. Net income was KWD 1.75 million compared to KWD 0.842165 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was KWD 0.00973 compared to KWD 0.00467 a year ago.
For the six months, sales was KWD 67 million compared to KWD 56.19 million a year ago. Net income was KWD 2.47 million compared to KWD 2.01 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was KWD 0.01369 compared to KWD 0.01115 a year ago.
Heavy Engineering Industries and Shipbuilding Company K.S.C.P. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2023
