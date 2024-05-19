3M-2024 I Virtual Summit
Agenda
- Disclaimer
- Vision & Mission
- About HEISCO
- HEISCO's Strategy
- Performance Highlights
- Financial Overview
- Appendix
- Q & A
Page
3
4
5
6
8
9
11
16
2
Disclaimer
FORWARD - LOOKING STATEMENTS
This information set out in this presentation and provided in the discussion subsequent thereto does not constitute an offer or solicitation of an offer to buy or sell securities. It is solely for use as an investor presentation and is provided as information only. This presentation does not contain all the information that is material to an investor.
This presentation has been prepared by, and is the sole responsibility of, Heavy Engineering Industries and Shipbuilding Co. KSCP ("Group"). The information herein may be amended and supplemented and may not as such be relied upon for the purpose of entering into any transaction.
This document is furnished to you solely for your information. You may not reproduce it or redistribute it to any other person.
No person shall have any right of action against the Group or any other person in relation to the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in the presentation. Nothing in this presentation shall form the basis of any contract or commitment whatsoever.
No person is authorized to give any information or to make any representation not contained in and not consistent with this presentation, and if given or made such information or representation must not be relied upon as having been authorized by or on behalf of the Group.
This presentation does not disclose all the risks and other significant issues related to an investment in any securities/ transaction. Past performance indicative of future results. The Group is under no obligation to update or keep current the information contained herein.
This Presentation may contain forward -looking statements that involve assumptions, risks, and uncertainties. These statements may be identified by such word as "may", "plans", "expects", "believes" and similar expressions or by their context. The Group does not assume any obligation to update its views of such risks and uncertainties or to publicly announce the result of any revisions to the forward-looking statements made herein.
ROUNDING ADJUSTMENTS
Certain monetary amounts, percentages and other figures included on this presentation have been subject to rounding adjustments. Accordingly, figures shown as totals in certain tables or charts may not be the arithmetic aggregation of the figures that precede them, and figures expressed as percentages in the text may not total 100% or, as applicable, when aggregated, may not be the arithmetic aggregation of the percentage that precede them.
3
HEISCO's Vision
HEISCO will become the customer's first preferred Company for Shipbuilding, Ship Repair, Fabrication, Construction, Industrial Maintenance, Dredging and Offshore services inside Kuwait. HEISCO also aims to expand its business operations in Middle East and North Africa.
HEISCO's Mission
HEISCO aims to expand its business operations, focusing on countries such as Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Oman, Bahrain and Iraq. The company intends to identify potential business opportunities in these regions in the Oil & Gas, Refineries & Power sectors in Civil, Mechanical, Electrical & Instrumentation Construction and Fabrication Services
4
About HEISCO
We are determined to provide complete service to our customers in Shipbuilding, Ship Repair, Fabrication, Construction, Industrial Maintenance, Dredging, and Offshore works. We are committed to achieving sustained growth by meeting our customers' schedules and quality requirements. We will provide value-added services at competitive prices by evolving efficient cost-control measures and regularly upgrading our resources.
HEISCO's wide ranging fields of activities and capabilities are performed through:
- Shipyard
- Oil & Gas Construction
- Industrial Maintenance
- Fabrication Services
- Trading
- Testing & Calibration
- Quality Control & Testing
- Scaffolding Services
- Galvanizing Plant
- Onshore & Offshore (through Gulf Dredging & General Contracting Co. K.S.C. (Closed) - subsidiary company.
- Technical Specialized Manpower Supply (through HEISCO for Technical Specialized Manpower Supply Co. W.L.L. - subsidiary Company)
HEISCO/Gulf Dredging has branches in Iraq and Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to expand its services and take advantage of emerging markets in the region.
5
HEISCO's Strategy
Quality
Diversified
Range of
Services
Skills and
Professionalism
- Establishing a Private Limited Co for Engineering and Design in Chennai, India, to enhance our ability to support the group's expanding business activities and to serve various clients in the region. Currently, we are in the final stages of securing office premises and facilities.
- Finalized the site acquisition process to establish cutting-edge manufacturing and service facilities within Ras Al-Khair Industrial City, enabling us to capitalize on the promising opportunities available in Saudi Arabia.
- Enlisted the expertise of a seasoned consultant to secure Non-GBS Scaffolding Services PQ approval from Aramco, as part of our strategy to enhance and broaden our scaffolding business operations in Saudi Arabia. A storage yard is under construction at our project location to facilitate inspection by Aramco.
- Received approval in the In-plant Projects category from Aramco, allowing us to fully engage in direct bidding opportunities in KSA. Nonetheless, we aim to secure additional subcontracts as we continue to acclimate ourselves to the Saudi market.
- Our subsidiary, GD, has successfully acquired approvals from Aramco, NEOM, RedSea Global, and other pertinent authorities, granting it the capability to engage in direct bidding. GD now aims to broaden its business operations in KSA through strategic expansion initiatives.
6
HEISCO's Strategy
Quality
Diversified
Range of
Services
Skills and
Professionalism
- We are devising strategies to broaden our business presence in Iraq, particularly in the promising oil sector, by engaging directly with clients and establishing partnerships with well-respected international contractors.
- Registered with Qatar Energy as a Project Preferred Manufacturer and plans to establish a branch / appoint a local agent to participate in direct bidding.
- Obtained BAPCO PQ approval for shutdown and routine maintenance services and plans to expand similar business activities in Bahrain.
- As per BAPCO's requirement, We intend to establish a workshop facility in Bahrain or find a suitable local company who can rent out its fabrication/ manufacturing facilities, provided we are awarded with a project.
- HEISCO and GD have registered with Oman Tender Board aiming to expand its business by developing a solid marketing strategy tailored to the clients' specific needs and preferences.
- Focuses on potential projects in Offshore and Marine Construction in the region and associating with suitable potential partners in the respective countries to strengthen our participation in tenders/bids.
- Aims to target potential markets in the Oil & Gas, Refineries & Power sector in Civil, Mechanical, Electrical & Instrumentation Construction and Fabrication services in Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Oman, Bahrain, and Iraq.
7
PERFORMANCE HIGHLIGHTS - CONSOLIDATED
KD' Million
REVENUE
↑6%
- 3M-2024
- 3M-2023
EBITDA
↑49%
- 3M-2024
- 3M-2023
NET PROFIT
↑117%
1.54 3M-2024
.71 3M-2023
EPS
↑117%
- 3M-2024
- 3M-2023
ASSETS
↑5%
193.15 3M-2024
183.84 FY-2023
EQUITY
↑2%
75.52 3M-2024
74.03 FY-2023
LIABILITIES
↑7%
117.62 3M-2024
109.81 FY-2023
BORROWINGS
- 25%
31.68 3M-2024
25.37 FY-2023
8
