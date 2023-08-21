Waleed Attiya Hello, everyone. Thank you for joining us for HEISCO's analyst conference for the second quarter of 2023. This is Waleed Attiya, corporate director of project control. Basically, HEISCO is a Kuwaiti shareholding company listed in the premier market on the Kuwait stock exchange. Over the past 50 years, HEISCO as a group has gained extensive experience in various business operations, such as civil and building, mechanical, electrical and instrumentation, construction, industrial maintenance, fabrication and process equipment manufacturing, galvanising, quality control, mechanical testing and calibration, grading and scaffolding, shipbuilding and repair, dredging, marine construction and specialised technical manpower supply.Currently, we have a branch in Saudi Arabia, and our Saudi branch has obtained already Aramco registration approval.

HEISCO's workshop facilities are certified by the American Society of Mechanical Engineers, and the National Board of Boilers and Pressure Vessel Inspectors. We have various international standard codes followed for our tank manufacturing, such as API-650 and API-620 and so on. And we have also some specific standards such as Swedish SA for surface preparation, and SPCC specifications for painting, coating or lining.HEISCO is authorised to put the U, U2, SPP and NPR stamps on its products, and the API monograms for separators. The testing and calibration laboratory is accredited to ISO/IEC 17025.

HEISCO's quality management system is ISO 9001 2015 certified. The occupational health and safety management system is ISO 45001 2018 certified, and the environmental management system is ISO 14001 2015 certified.HEISCO is an approved contractor of the Central Agency for Public Tenders, CAPT, for civil construction category 1, and electrical works category 2.

HEISCO subsidiaries are Gulf Dredging & General Contracting Company, KSC closed, for onshore and offshore operations, and HEISCO for Technical Specialised Manpower Supply Company WLL, for technical specialised manpower supply.

Now, I will convert the meeting to Mr Joseph Mathew, our corporate director of finance.

Joseph Mathew Thank you, Mr Waleed, and let's go to the finance slides, please. Go to slide seven. Yes, thank you. Good afternoon, everybody. At the onset, thanking you all for attending the half-year earnings call of HEISCO. Let me provide you with an overview of the performance of the group during this period and status of our financial position.

For the half-year 2023, HEISCO, at a group level, have attained revenue of 66.99 million against

56.19 million for the corresponding period last year, showing a growth of 19%. EBITDA, we have recorded a consolidated 5.44 million against 4.77 million, a 14% increase, a net profit of 2.47 from

2.01, an increase of 23%, and an EPS of 13.69 this year versus 11.15 corresponding last year.

Assets have grown slightly over 2% compared to fiscal year 2022 for the last six months. Equity has dropped slightly, 2%, basically because of the difference between the net added and net profit versus the dividend paid. And a change in fair value of our investment in same shares employed. Borrowings, on the whole, has gone up slightly by 1%, to 35 million from 34.76 million.

The first three graphs have already been listed there, but the bottom three are with respect to this quarter, so we have, for Q2 this year versus last year, an increase of 5.52 million in revenue, which corresponds to 19.5%. At the EBITDA level, we have performed in the region of 1.13 million, which is 151%, and at the net profit level we have an increase of KD 910,000, corresponding to the previous period which is an increase of 208%.