Hebei Yichen Industrial : FORM OF PROXY FOR THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING TO BE HELD ON THURSDAY, 15 OCTOBER 2020

(Note 3)

Hebei Yichen Industrial Group Corporation Limited*

河北翼辰實業集團股份有限公司

(A joint stock limited liability company incorporated in the People's Republic of China)

(Stock Code: 1596)

FORM OF PROXY FOR THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

TO BE HELD ON THURSDAY, 15 OCTOBER 2020 (Note 1)

I/We(Note 2)

of

(address as shown in the register of members) being the registered holder(s) of

domestic shares/H shares(Note 4) of RMB0.50 each in the share capital of Hebei Yichen Industrial Group Corporation Limited (the "Company") HEREBY APPOINT THE CHAIRMAN OF THE MEETING (Note 5) or

of

as my/our proxy(ies) to attend and act for me/us at the extraordinary general meeting (the "EGM") of the Company to be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, 15 October 2020 at the meeting room of the Company, No. 1 Yichen North Street, Gaocheng District, Shijiazhuang City, Hebei Province, the PRC (or at any adjournment thereof) for the purposes of considering and, if thought fit, passing the resolution as set out in the notice of the EGM dated 31 August 2020 (the "Notice of EGM") and at the EGM (or at any adjournment thereof) to vote for me/us and in my/our name(s) in respect of the resolution as indicated below and, if no such indication is given, as my/our proxy(ies) thinks fit. Unless otherwise indicated, capitalised items used herein shall have the same meaning as those defined in the Notice of EGM.

ORDINARY RESOLUTION FOR(Note 6) AGAINST(Note 6)

1. To approve the proposed profit distribution plan and interim dividend distribution plan of the Company for the six months ended 30 June 2020 and to authorise the Board to distribute the 2020 Interim Dividend to the Shareholders

Date: 2020 Signature(s) (Note 7)

Notes: