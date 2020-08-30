Hebei Yichen Industrial : FORM OF PROXY FOR THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING TO BE HELD ON THURSDAY, 15 OCTOBER 2020
(Note 3)
Hebei Yichen Industrial Group Corporation Limited*
河北翼辰實業集團股份有限公司
(A joint stock limited liability company incorporated in the People's Republic of China)
(Stock Code: 1596)
FORM OF PROXY FOR THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING
TO BE HELD ON THURSDAY, 15 OCTOBER 2020 (Note 1)
I/We(Note 2)
of
(address as shown in the register of members) being the registered holder(s) of
domestic shares/H shares(Note 4) of RMB0.50 each in the share capital of Hebei Yichen Industrial Group Corporation Limited (the "Company") HEREBY APPOINT THE CHAIRMAN OF THE MEETING(Note 5) or
of
as my/our proxy(ies) to attend and act for me/us at the extraordinary general meeting (the "EGM") of the Company to be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, 15 October 2020 at the meeting room of the Company, No. 1 Yichen North Street, Gaocheng District, Shijiazhuang City, Hebei Province, the PRC (or at any adjournment thereof) for the purposes of considering and, if thought fit, passing the resolution as set out in the notice of the EGM dated 31 August 2020 (the "Notice of EGM") and at the EGM (or at any adjournment thereof) to vote for me/us and in my/our name(s) in respect of the resolution as indicated below and, if no such indication is given, as my/our proxy(ies) thinks fit. Unless otherwise indicated, capitalised items used herein shall have the same meaning as those defined in the Notice of EGM.
ORDINARY RESOLUTION
FOR(Note 6)
AGAINST(Note 6)
1. To approve the proposed profit distribution plan and interim dividend distribution plan of the Company for the six months ended 30 June 2020 and to authorise the Board to distribute the 2020 Interim Dividend to the Shareholders
Date:
2020
Signature(s) (Note 7)
Notes:
IMPORTANT: You should first review the Notice of EGM issued by the Company.
Please insert the full name(s) (in Chinese or English) and address(es) (as shown in the register of members) inBLOCK CAPITALS.
Please insert the number of shares registered in your name(s) to which this form of proxy relates. If no number is inserted, this form of proxy will be deemed to relate to all shares registered in your name(s).
Please strike out the type of shares (domestic shares or H shares) to which this form of proxy does not relate.
If any proxy other than the Chairman of the Meeting is preferred, please strike out the words "THE CHAIRMAN OF THE MEETING" and insert the name and address of the proxy desired in the space provided. A Shareholder entitled to attend and vote at the EGM may appoint one or more proxies to attend and vote on his behalf. A proxy need not be a Shareholder but must attend the EGM in person to represent you. As regards any Shareholder which is a corporation, its legal representative or any person duly authorised pursuant to a resolution of its board of directors or any other decision-making body shall attend the EGM as its representative. ANY ALTERATION MADE TO THIS FORM OF PROXY MUST BE INITIALLED
BY THE PERSON WHO SIGNS IT.
IMPORTANT: IF YOU WISH TO VOTE FOR A RESOLUTION, PLEASE TICK IN THE BOX MARKED "FOR". IF YOU WISH TO VOTE AGAINST A RESOLUTION, PLEASE TICK IN THE BOX MARKED "AGAINST".If no direction is given, your proxy may vote at his discretion. Your proxy will also be entitled to vote at his discretion on any resolution properly put to the EGM other than those referred to in the notice convening the EGM.
This form of proxy must be signed by you or your attorney duly authorised in writing. In case of a corporation, the same must be either under its common seal or under the hand of its director(s) or duly authorised executive officer(s) or duly authorised attorney(ies). If this form of proxy is signed by an attorney of a Shareholder, the power of attorney or other authorisation document authorising that attorney to sign must be notarised.
In accordance with the Company's articles of association, as far as all joint Shareholders of any Share are concerned, only the joint Shareholder whose name appears first in the register of members shall be entitled to receive notices of the Company. In the case of joint Shareholders, any one Shareholder may sign the form(s) of proxy. The vote of the senior joint Shareholder who tenders a vote, whether in person or by proxy, will be accepted to the exclusion of the votes of the other joint Shareholder(s) and for this purpose seniority will be determined by the order in which the names stand in the register of members in respect of the joint shareholding.
For identification purpose only
In order to be valid, this form of proxy together with the notarised power of attorney or other authorisation document (if any) must be deposited at the Secretariat of the Board at the Company's principal place of business in the PRC if you are a holder of Domestic Shares, or at the H Share registrar of the Company, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, if you are a holder of H shares, not less than 24 hours before the time fixed for the meeting (i.e. not later than 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, 14 October 2020 (Hong Kong time)).
The address and contact details of the Company's H share registrar, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, are as follows:
17M Floor Hopewell Centre 183 Queen's Road East Wanchai, Hong Kong Telephone No.: (+852) 2862 8555
Facsimile No.: (+852) 2865 0990
The address and contact details of the Company's principal place of business in the PRC are as follows:
No. 1 Yichen North Street, Gaocheng District, Shijiazhuang City, Hebei Province, PRC Telephone No.: (+86) 311 88929020
E-mail: yichenshiye@hbyc.com.cn
A shareholder or his/her/its proxy should produce proof of identity when attending the EGM.
Completion, signing and return of the form of proxy will not preclude you from attending and voting in person at the EGM should you so wish, but in such event the instrument appointing a proxy shall be deemed to be revoked.
References to time and dates in this proxy form are to Hong Kong time and dates.
PERSONAL INFORMATION COLLECTION STATEMENT
Your supply of your and your proxy's (or proxies') name(s) and address(es) is on a voluntary basis for the purpose of processing your request for the appointment of a proxy (or proxies) and your voting instructions for the EGM of the Company (the "Purposes"). We may transfer your and your proxy's (or proxies') name(s) and address(es) to our agent, contractor, or third party service provider who provides administrative, computer and other services to us for use in connection with the Purposes and to such parties who are authorised by law to request the information or are otherwise relevant for the Purposes and need to receive the information. Your and your proxy's (or proxies') name(s) and address(es) will be retained for such period as may be necessary to fulfil the Purposes. Request for access to and/or correction of the relevant personal data can be made in accordance with the provisions of the Personal Data (Privacy) Ordinance and any such request should be in writing by mail to Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited at the above address.
