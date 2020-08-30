Hebei Yichen Industrial : NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING
0
08/30/2020 | 06:25am EDT
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this notice, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this notice.
Hebei Yichen Industrial Group Corporation Limited*
河北翼辰實業集團股份有限公司
(A joint stock limited liability company incorporated in the People's Republic of China)
(Stock Code: 1596)
NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that an extraordinary general meeting of Hebei Yichen Industrial Group Corporation Limited* (河北翼辰實業集團股份有限公司) (the "Company") will be held at the meeting room of the Company, No. 1 Yichen North Street, Gaocheng District, Shijiazhuang City, Hebei Province, the PRC on Thursday, 15 October 2020 at 10:30 a.m. for the following purpose (unless the context requires otherwise, capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the circular of the Company dated 31 August 2020):
ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS
1. To approve the proposed profit distribution plan and interim dividend distribution plan of the Company for the six months ended 30 June 2020 and to authorise the Board to distribute the 2020 Interim Dividend to the Shareholders.
By order of the Board of Directors
Hebei Yichen Industrial Group Corporation Limited*
Zhang Haijun
Chairman
Shijiazhuang, the PRC, 31 August 2020
Notes:
1. For determining the entitlement to attend and vote at the EGM, the register of members of the Company will be closed from Monday, 14 September 2020 to Thursday, 15 October 2020, both dates inclusive, during which period no transfer of shares will be registered. In order to be eligible to attend and vote at the EGM, holders of the H Shares whose transfers have not been registered shall deposit all transfer documents accompanied by the relevant share certificates at the Company's H share registrar, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, not later than 4:30 p.m. on Friday, 11 September 2020 (Hong Kong time) for registration.
For identification purpose only
- 1 -
For determining the entitlement to the 2020 Interim Dividend, the register of members of the Company will be closed from Wednesday, 21 October 2020 to Tuesday, 27 October 2020, both dates inclusive, during which period no transfer of shares will be registered. In order to qualify for the 2020 Interim dividend, holders of H Shares whose transfers have not been registered shall deposit all transfer documents accompanied by the relevant share certificates at the Company's H share registrar, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, not later than 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, 20 October 2020 (Hong Kong time) for registration. Subject to approval by the Shareholders at the EGM, the 2020 Interim Dividend will be paid on or before Friday, 27 November 2020 to the Shareholders whose names appear on the registers of members of the Company on Tuesday, 27 October 2020.
A shareholder entitled to attend and vote at the EGM may appoint one or more proxies to attend and vote on his behalf. A proxy need not be a shareholder of the Company. Where a shareholder appoints more than one proxy, his proxies can only vote on a poll. In view of the development of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic, shareholders may consider appointing the chairman of the EGM as his/her proxy to vote on the resolutions, instead of attending EGM in person.
The instrument appointing a proxy must be in writing under the hand of a shareholder or his attorney duly authorised. If the shareholder is a corporation, that instrument must be either under its common seal or under the hand of its director(s) or duly authorised executive officer(s) or duly authorised attorney(ies). If that instrument is signed by an attorney of a Shareholder, the power of attorney or other authorisation document authorising that attorney to sign must be notarised.
In order to be valid, the form of proxy together with the notarised power of attorney or other authorisation document (if any) must be deposited at the Secretariat of the Board at the Company's principal place of business in the PRC (for holders of the Domestic Shares) or at the H share registrar of the Company, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, (for holders of the H Shares) not less than 24 hours before the time fixed for the meeting (i.e. not later than 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, 14 October 2020 (Hong Kong time)).
A vote given in accordance with the terms of an instrument of proxy shall be valid notwithstanding the death or loss of capacity of the appointer, or the revocation of the proxy or of the authority under which the form of proxy was executed, or the transfer of shares in respect of which the proxy is given, provided that no notice in writing of these matters shall have been received by the Company prior to the commencement of the EGM.
The address and contact details of the Company's H share registrar, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, are as follows:
As to the transfer documents:
Shops 1712-1716, 17th Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong
As to the form of proxy and reply slip:
17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong Telephone No.: (+852) 2862 8555
Facsimile No.: (+852) 2865 0990
The address and contact details of the Company's principal place of business in the PRC are as follows:
No. 1 Yichen North Street, Gaocheng District, Shijiazhuang City, Hebei Province, the PRC Telephone No.: (+86) 311 88929020
E-mail: yichenshiye@hbyc.com.cn
In accordance with the Company's articles of association, where two or more persons are registered as the joint holders of any share, only the person whose name appears first in the register of members shall be entitled to receive this notice, and this notice, when served on such person, shall be deemed to have be given to all joint holders of such share.
- 2 -
The EGM is expected to be concluded within half a day. Shareholders (in person or by proxy) attending the EGM are responsible for their own transportation and accommodation expenses.
Shareholders or their proxies shall produce their identification documents for inspection when attending the EGM.
Taking into account the recent development of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Company will implement the following prevention and control measures at the EGM to protect the Shareholders from the risk of infection:
compulsory body temperature check will be conducted for every Shareholder or proxy at the entrance of the venue. Any person with a body temperature of over 37.0 degrees Celsius will not be admitted to the venue;
every Shareholder or proxy is required to wear surgical facial mask throughout the meeting; and
no refreshment will be served.
Furthermore, the Company wishes to advise the Shareholders, particularly those Shareholders who are subject to quarantine in relation to COVID-19, that they may appoint any person or the chairman of the EGM as a proxy to vote on the proposed resolution, instead of attending the EGM in person.
As at the date of this notice, the executive Directors are Mr. Zhang Haijun, Mr. Wu Jinyu, Mr. Zhang Chao, Mr. Zhang Lihuan and Ms. Fan Xiulan; the non-executive Director is Ms. Gu Xiaohui; and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Jip Ki Chi, Mr. Wang Qi and Mr. Zhang Liguo.
Hebei Yichen Industrial Group Corporation Limited published this content on 30 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2020 10:24:02 UTC
0
All news about HEBEI YICHEN INDUSTRIAL GROUP CORPORATION LIMITED