Hebei Yichen Industrial : NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

Hebei Yichen Industrial Group Corporation Limited*

河北翼辰實業集團股份有限公司

(A joint stock limited liability company incorporated in the People's Republic of China)

(Stock Code: 1596)

NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that an extraordinary general meeting of Hebei Yichen Industrial Group Corporation Limited* (河北翼辰實業集團股份有限公司) (the "Company") will be held at the meeting room of the Company, No. 1 Yichen North Street, Gaocheng District, Shijiazhuang City, Hebei Province, the PRC on Thursday, 15 October 2020 at 10:30 a.m. for the following purpose (unless the context requires otherwise, capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the circular of the Company dated 31 August 2020):

ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS

1. To approve the proposed profit distribution plan and interim dividend distribution plan of the Company for the six months ended 30 June 2020 and to authorise the Board to distribute the 2020 Interim Dividend to the Shareholders.

By order of the Board of Directors

Hebei Yichen Industrial Group Corporation Limited*

Zhang Haijun

Chairman

Shijiazhuang, the PRC, 31 August 2020

Notes:

1. For determining the entitlement to attend and vote at the EGM, the register of members of the Company will be closed from Monday, 14 September 2020 to Thursday, 15 October 2020, both dates inclusive, during which period no transfer of shares will be registered. In order to be eligible to attend and vote at the EGM, holders of the H Shares whose transfers have not been registered shall deposit all transfer documents accompanied by the relevant share certificates at the Company's H share registrar, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, not later than 4:30 p.m. on Friday, 11 September 2020 (Hong Kong time) for registration.